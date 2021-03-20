WATCH NOW: Vaccines and mammograms: In some women, one can impact the other

“Because it’s so much more prevalent and because it’s foreseeable that the majority of the population is going to get this vaccine in short order, how many women are we going to be calling back in for potentially unnecessary workups and biopsies?” he wondered.

That’s why the Spotsylvania hospital and its sister facilities operated by HCA Virginia are encouraging women to follow the Society of Breast Imaging’s guidance on the timing of shots and screenings.

But like other radiologists, he doesn’t want women to put off their annual mammograms any longer than necessary. For those who are going on two years since their last mammogram—because they canceled appointments during the pandemic, “we certainly don’t want to delay them even further,” Weigle said.

“Unfortunately, six months can mean a lot of time in breast cancer growing,” Talukdar said. “Definitely, if you’re due, come in, but if you’re overdue, even more so come in.”

Those who have enlarged lymph nodes because of the vaccine, then get mammograms which show the swelling, will have to come back for follow-up appointments, Weigle said. At such visits, radiologists may be able to do an ultrasound of the affected arm, instead of an invasive biopsy, to see if the vaccine was the cause, he said.