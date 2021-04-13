Hedelt: Columnist is happy not to keep up with the Kardashians

I laughed out loud recently hearing a babbling TV talk show host lament on how she’d cope with “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” soon ending its 14-year run.
It was funny to me because I’ve never seen any episode of the show that follows a tragically rich and clueless family that, as far as I can tell, are famous for being famous.
But goodness knows you’d have to live under a rock not to have heard about the tribe of oddly proportioned family members and their self-described hardships via nearly every pop culture outlet online, on TV and in magazines.
I take it that the show that’s said to feature tempests in teapots will end sometime this summer, though anyone who follows these sorts of pop culture phenomena knows these folks probably won’t actually go away.
Quick online research showed that the tribe—whose least-frequently covered member these days may well be Caitlyn Jenner—will be packing to move the brand. Yep, the clan that started “KUWTK” in 2014 on TV’s E! is set to move and make undetermined new content on Hulu.
Before I go further, let me make one thing clear: If you find the Kardashians entertaining, good for you, because we all need some kind of escapism these days.
But I will say that ever since learning that much of what airs on so-called “reality shows” is scripted, it was hard to take them seriously.
That cat came out of the bag during negotiations between the networks and TV writers years ago, when one of the sticking points in negotiations had writers demanding to be paid for both the formal and impromptu writing they were doing on reality shows.
The TV networks finally gave in on that demand, and I can’t help but think that they were trying to move quickly so viewers wouldn’t find out that dirty little secret. You know, the one that made it clear that most of those on-screen fights and disagreements on shows ranging from “The Bachelor” to the “Real Housewives” shows to “Survivor” were not organic at all.
Instead, most of the fights, tensions and temper tantrums were cooked up by writing staffs. Sure, writers probably tailor the dust-ups around the pettiness and spoiled nature of the characters on these shows. But if viewers are thinking that there’s anything real at all, it’s not a bet I’d take.
Don’t for a minute take my distaste for this genre as snobbery. After all, it’s coming from a TV watcher who goes out of his way to find what many would call silly sci-fi and fantasy offerings.
In recent weeks, that’s meant shows featuring Marvel Comics heroes, “Star Trek” and a streaming show that offers an alternative history of moon landings that have Russians beating American astronauts there, with the guys and gals from NASA working hard to regain the lead.
I like crazy characters and fictional situations where I know anything goes and there are no boundaries on what can happen next.
The other thing that hit me the other day is how far social media and the whole idea of “media influencers” has made fortunes and fame for so many who have done so little.
I was in a doctor’s office and thumbing through a copy of “Us” magazine I found in my seat. I became more and more perplexed as the featured person in each story was someone I’d never heard of. They were often contestants on some so-called reality game shows, or even worse, boyfriends or girlfriends of some marginal figure.
It used to be that magazine would have been filled with photos of actors, actresses or political figures. While some of them might still have been sketchy and over-hyped, they at least would have earned some of the attention by doing more than showing up on television to give someone in a room full of pretty girls a rose.
I know some of this is a function of my age, which puts me each year farther away from the 20- and 30-somethings that pop culture outlets favor.
But on any day I’d still take a story on the latest Tom Hanks movie over one exploring Kourtney Kardashian’s fight with her sister Kim.
