Hedelt: Columnist is happy not to keep up with the Kardashians

I like crazy characters and fictional situations where I know anything goes and there are no boundaries on what can happen next.

The other thing that hit me the other day is how far social media and the whole idea of “media influencers” has made fortunes and fame for so many who have done so little.

I was in a doctor’s office and thumbing through a copy of “Us” magazine I found in my seat. I became more and more perplexed as the featured person in each story was someone I’d never heard of. They were often contestants on some so-called reality game shows, or even worse, boyfriends or girlfriends of some marginal figure.

It used to be that magazine would have been filled with photos of actors, actresses or political figures. While some of them might still have been sketchy and over-hyped, they at least would have earned some of the attention by doing more than showing up on television to give someone in a room full of pretty girls a rose.

I know some of this is a function of my age, which puts me each year farther away from the 20- and 30-somethings that pop culture outlets favor.

But on any day I’d still take a story on the latest Tom Hanks movie over one exploring Kourtney Kardashian’s fight with her sister Kim.

