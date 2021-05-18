HEDELT: Columnist steers clear of Facebook fracas

I go on Facebook to hear about friends’ lives and things they have going on, not to get homework assignments.

The other thing always in my mind when I go onto Facebook is how easy it is for nearly everyone to see what you’re posting, some using it with evil intent.

Earlier this week, it was noted that seemingly innocent posts about finding your “perfect stripper name” or other similar games are really phishing for details you might use in passwords to financial or other accounts.

The poster may frame it as if they are seeking to help you find the perfect silly name for yourself. But by suggesting you use things like your mother’s maiden name, your birthday month or some other tidbit, they might just be looking to find parts of your passwords.

Here’s an easy way to avoid that: Don’t respond.

I’m also amazed at the number of people who post about being away from home for this vacation or that. If I was a thief and looking for a good house to break into, that would be great information to have. And don’t for a minute think that only your friends are seeing your posts.

I’m forever seeing posts from friends who have long strings of people weighing in that I wouldn’t know if I saw them.