HEDELT: Healing America's divide requires real compromise

When the ugly group of thugs stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, I wanted to immediately dash off a column underscoring how no punishment was serious enough for these traitors.
I still want to see every one of these yahoos who fought police and violated laws behind bars. And space should be made next to them for enablers in Congress who fanned the insurrection’s blaze with what’s become known as The Big Lie, that there was rampant election fraud to put Joe Biden in the White House. The courts have shown again and again this isn’t true.
But rather than rail on about this myself, something that may make me feel better but get us nowhere, I think it’s time all of us think about positive ways to go forward.
I’ve always been someone who appreciates politicians on both sides of the aisle who build their campaigns on ideas and philosophies, rather than ones who just want to lob nasty charges and criticisms at opponents.
So in that vein, here are some things I’d like to see happen as we hopefully move past Donald Trump and politics of division to a time of real accomplishment and progress.
First, Biden and the Democrats, who now control both chambers of Congress, must be serious about giving as well as getting when looking to solutions to very real problems facing the country. The incoming president says he’s serious about working with Republicans, but he has to prove it by realizing that his party cannot get anywhere without the GOP and its agenda.
So, no, progressive Dems, you are not going to get everything you want and dream of, because that would be the very thing that would shut down the way forward.
Instead, Biden and leaders of the Democratic Congress are going to have to meet Republican lawmakers and leaders halfway. You want to get the Dream Act approved? You’re going to have to find a way to make it palatable to Republicans and probably step up things like border security and limits on immigration—things they want.
Want a national minimum wage? Probably going to have to find some sort of economic relief or changes Republicans want to move that forward.
In other words, compromise means giving as well as getting, because there’s a reason getting change accomplished is hard. That’s the way our Founders framed things, so a party that just barely controls half of the votes in the country can’t just shove changes down the throats of Congress without the assistance of the other side.
This isn’t Biden’s first rodeo, and he may well have gotten the votes he got because the American electorate figured he is the one politician who appreciates and may be able to pull off progress by reaching across the aisle. Having served a long time in the Senate will help, as he has relationships from those days to work through.
To progressive Democrats who want more than compromise, remember that he’s the one who got elected. I think that happened because a lot of the voters who put him in office want plans and programs closer to the middle than the fringes.
And even if he and the Democrats can accomplish things that progressives want, those won’t be the first “wins” moving forward.
No, the first possibilities of success will come on issues that both sides shouldn’t have to spend much time fretting about or battling over as our country is in literal and real flames.
The disaster that has been the national response to COVID-19 needs fixing right away, with the federal government finally supporting the states by providing vaccination funding, enacting the Defense Production Act, putting in place national mask requirements and probably putting the National Guard and/or military units into the race to get shots in arms.
Beyond that, getting our economy out of the dumps is just as essential, though I think financial assistance needs to go to those who need it first, with stimulus checks to everyone a distant priority. Also required: financial assistance to states and local governments, loans to small businesses in danger of going under and some sort of check to keep millions from losing their homes.
Failure to find common cause early or to be serious about true compromise when tackling touch issues will, I believe, simply put politics back into the gridlock it’s been for years. When the main goal of both sides is to keep opponents from achieving any success—the mindset politicians have had for years—we the people are the ones who lose.
I think there’s a chance to change that right now. Doing any less will doom us to more of the same going forward.
And anyone who thinks white nationalists and far-right militias are no threat to this country should sit down and watch that violent and reprehensible footage at the Capitol again and again until they come to their senses.
It’s amazing to me that more people didn’t die, but the bloodshed and chaos that did occur has brought an indelible stain to our democracy. This is the sort of stuff banana republics deal with, not the good old USA.
Do better, America, and stand up to oppose and marginalize those who would ruin this country by dragging it down Stop The Steal, white supremacy and QAnon rabbit holes.
