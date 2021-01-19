HEDELT: Healing America's divide requires real compromise

So, no, progressive Dems, you are not going to get everything you want and dream of, because that would be the very thing that would shut down the way forward.

Instead, Biden and leaders of the Democratic Congress are going to have to meet Republican lawmakers and leaders halfway. You want to get the Dream Act approved? You’re going to have to find a way to make it palatable to Republicans and probably step up things like border security and limits on immigration—things they want.

Want a national minimum wage? Probably going to have to find some sort of economic relief or changes Republicans want to move that forward.

In other words, compromise means giving as well as getting, because there’s a reason getting change accomplished is hard. That’s the way our Founders framed things, so a party that just barely controls half of the votes in the country can’t just shove changes down the throats of Congress without the assistance of the other side.

This isn’t Biden’s first rodeo, and he may well have gotten the votes he got because the American electorate figured he is the one politician who appreciates and may be able to pull off progress by reaching across the aisle. Having served a long time in the Senate will help, as he has relationships from those days to work through.