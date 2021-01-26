HEDELT: Let's take a look at 'The Brighter Side'

The submissions don’t have to be about some big physical or creative efforts, though those are great. It can also be about using this time to become closer to family and friends or explore aspects of faith—things you always intended to do pre-COVID but never found the time to complete, or even start.

I’ve also heard about people making time to simply get outside more often to explore and appreciate nature. Those sorts of things may have happened because of more time at home, but also because other activities that used to eat up hours haven’t been possible.

The sky is the limit. I’d love to hear about your bird-watching, hiking, spelunking, ancestry-tracing, baking, woodcarving, painting, hunting, fishing or any other activity.

If virus restrictions led to activities and changes that have been positive for you, let me know.

We’ll do this like we do all reader write-ins. Send email or letters, to rhedelt@freelancestar.com or to Rob Hedelt, The Free Lance–Star, 1340 Central Park Blvd., Suite 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.

In those submissions, just describe your new hobby, approach, pastime or life change. Don’t sweat the process, just explain in your own words what you’d like to share.