HEDELT: Let's take a look at 'The Brighter Side'

With the pandemic painting almost every facet of our lives in dark and somber tones, a reader reached out to suggest that I try to find the brighter side now and then.
Her idea: We know all too well the pain and suffering—to people’s health and livelihoods—that COVID has delivered, as we’re bombarded with necessary but hard-to-hear tales.
Occasionally, she suggested, why not look for brighter side? There are countless examples of the way people have used extra time to create or better themselves during this difficult time.
The reader used the example of a neighbor who had extra time on his hands during the pandemic to craft walking sticks, which he gave to friends.
She suspects others have found new hobbies, or dedicated more time to family or exercise, or tackled long-neglected home projects.
I like this idea, so today I’m launching a new “reader write-in” feature called “The Brighter Side,” which I hope to fill with accomplishments or changes for the better during COVID-19. It just might help provide some light in dark times.
I have no preconceived notion of what things reader can share, but hope I hear about a little bit of everything.
Maybe you learned a new language or made a movie on a phone or mounted a mammoth effort to organize your home, or perhaps you’ve started a garden.
The submissions don’t have to be about some big physical or creative efforts, though those are great. It can also be about using this time to become closer to family and friends or explore aspects of faith—things you always intended to do pre-COVID but never found the time to complete, or even start.
I’ve also heard about people making time to simply get outside more often to explore and appreciate nature. Those sorts of things may have happened because of more time at home, but also because other activities that used to eat up hours haven’t been possible.
The sky is the limit. I’d love to hear about your bird-watching, hiking, spelunking, ancestry-tracing, baking, woodcarving, painting, hunting, fishing or any other activity.
If virus restrictions led to activities and changes that have been positive for you, let me know.
We’ll do this like we do all reader write-ins. Send email or letters, to rhedelt@freelancestar.com or to Rob Hedelt, The Free Lance–Star, 1340 Central Park Blvd., Suite 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
In those submissions, just describe your new hobby, approach, pastime or life change. Don’t sweat the process, just explain in your own words what you’d like to share.
To have what you share end up in this column, you need to give your full name and where you live—not your address, but the jurisdiction: Fredericksburg, Stafford County, Colonial Beach, etc. Also, tell me if you’re male or female, because names like Taylor or Billie force me to guess, and I hate to guess wrong.
It can help if you provide a daytime phone number, in case I have a question about your submission.
And though this doesn’t need to be said, let’s keep politics and anything negative out of this. The feature is called “The Brighter Side,” so I hope we can make this something positive and uplifting.
More than 40 years of sharing the stories of those who call this region home made me certain that people would rise up to become hometown heroes during this pandemic, and that proved to be true.
In that same way, I know local residents have found satisfying and inspiring ways to learn new skills, entertain themselves and achieve new goals in this time of COVID-19.
Share some of those with me, and I hope they can radiate outward to provide a brighter day for all our readers.
