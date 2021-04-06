HEDELT: Perfect, lush lawn remains elusive after years of effort

A week or two ago, before a big rain, I attacked the bare spots in my lawn with a vengeance.
First came a process that I felt later in my lower back. I worked my cultivating hoe with three sharp tines down into the spots where no grass was growing.
The theory goes that if you’re going to reseed, you need to loosen the soil down an inch or two so the seeds can take root and grow.
Steps two and three included tossing some grass seed down into the nicely worked bare spots and then adding my newly favored topper, a mix of soil, organic matter and starter fertilizer. It’s meant to kickstart the seed, which is always a mix of sun and shade varieties in different parts of the yard.
Want to know the somewhat ridiculous part of all this? It’s pretty much the same process I’ve used every spring for the last dozen years or so. So, no, it can’t be working but so well.
In my own defense, I’ve gained a little ground in that long stretch, with big empty spots where grass is missing by late summer replaced by somewhat smaller empty spots.
But I never quite accomplish my goal of growing a perfectly lush, green and full lawn, the perfect spot on which to play fetch with your favorite pup.
Yes, I know it’s a little crazy, and involves spending more money than makes sense in an overly optimistic attempt to fill every inch of my lawn with grass that’s a joy to walk through while barefoot.
For me, I think one reason I keep trying is the success you can see in spring around here.
With late winter and early spring typically filled with heavy rains or even snow, the soil is typically wet enough to nudge remaining grass out of hibernation and get newly planted seed sprouting and then some.
The result: a yard that makes you think you’ve finally succeeded at filling the space around your house with the healthy-looking lawn that will finally let you check that particular box as a homeowner.
Ahhhh, but the satisfaction doesn’t last. Alas, these great moments in spring almost always give way to harsh summers that go out of their way to kill much new grass by August.
Sure, we all try to water to prevent this from happening, but it’s awfully hard to replace Mother Nature with a sprinkler. Inevitably, long stretches of hot and dry days shrivel and brown that new grass that looked so good in April.
So why do otherwise sensible people like me keep trying year after year? That’s a question that goes deeper than considering optimism and grass-growing techniques, but I think outlier years factor in, as well.
Every so often, we do get a year when the late-summer weather isn’t as harsh and dry, with an abnormal number of rainy days. And we head into the fall with green grass growing in abundance.
Only to be killed off, sadly, the following year when we’re back to summers fit for the Mohave Desert.
It’s those lush, green falls we keep trying to replicate, unable or just unwilling to give up trying to create a yard that screams for croquet.
It helps in my yard that we’ve slowly converted some of our would-be grassy areas into beds for flowers and plants. And by we, I mean my wife has done pretty much all of that.
The beds do require her to put in much upkeep and care, but don’t suffer the large-scale die-off that affects other sections of our lawn.
One nice difference is that with less lawn area, there aren’t as many empty spots that need reseeding each year.
Which means my back recovers in two days, instead of the four it used to take after what I laughingly call my try for what might be called Annual Overly Optimistic Attempt at Filling in Lawn Bare Spots.
And yes, every now and then, I do daydream of just paving the whole lawn and painting it green.
But who wants to play croquet or toss a Frisbee for fetching on that sort of surface?
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415