HEDELT: Perfect, lush lawn remains elusive after years of effort

A week or two ago, before a big rain, I attacked the bare spots in my lawn with a vengeance.

First came a process that I felt later in my lower back. I worked my cultivating hoe with three sharp tines down into the spots where no grass was growing.

The theory goes that if you’re going to reseed, you need to loosen the soil down an inch or two so the seeds can take root and grow.

Steps two and three included tossing some grass seed down into the nicely worked bare spots and then adding my newly favored topper, a mix of soil, organic matter and starter fertilizer. It’s meant to kickstart the seed, which is always a mix of sun and shade varieties in different parts of the yard.

Want to know the somewhat ridiculous part of all this? It’s pretty much the same process I’ve used every spring for the last dozen years or so. So, no, it can’t be working but so well.

In my own defense, I’ve gained a little ground in that long stretch, with big empty spots where grass is missing by late summer replaced by somewhat smaller empty spots.

But I never quite accomplish my goal of growing a perfectly lush, green and full lawn, the perfect spot on which to play fetch with your favorite pup.