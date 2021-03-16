HEDELT: Readers have missed travel, hugs and the chance to see their loved ones

I’m back today with a second and final column on what readers missed most during the pandemic, starting with Kathy and Terry Love of Spotsylvania County.
Kathy pointed out that 2020 was supposed to be a banner year of travel for the couple. Their goal is to eventually visit 44 states—they just have six to go—and they’ve been to 37 different countries.
Love noted that in January 2020, she and her husband celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary and had trips planned to Italy (in May), Glacier National Park (in August) and a Canadian/New England fall foliage cruise (in September).
“They were all canceled,” she said, “and although the inability to travel was disappointing, what I'm yearning for is a return to the good-old pre-2020 days: Wednesday afternoons playing Rummikub with my grandkids; weekly Mah Jong games with my girlfriends and our monthly neighborhood Couples Game Night.”
Love said they’ve coped by “reimagining ways to interact with each other online, via Facetime and Zoom, and gathering in backyards, on driveways and in garages, all while socially distanced.” But she said “It’s just not the same without “a hug, shared laughter or high fives when the gals beat the guys in cards!”
The resident of a 55-plus development said her “fingers are crossed that in a few months, some sort of ‘normal’ will return and with it, perhaps even a visit to Glacier National Park this summer! We absolutely will try to get there, and we hope to eventually get back to Italy, though not this year.”
Brenda Hamilton Hynson of King George County said she’s missing seeing friends and family, all sheltering in their own homes to keep from spreading COVID.
“It will be very nice to get together once again to share celebrations of birthdays and other milestone events,” she said. “My friends and I usually celebrate a number of those events out at Michie Tavern in Charlottesville, a great place to share lunch, and the scenery along the way is so lovely. It will be so nice to do that again and share a good time with friends!”
Dawn Shelley of Spotsylvania County said, “My family is in Florida and because it’s been such a COVID hotspot, I’ve only seen my parents for about 24 hours from a distance over the past year. I am looking forward to when I can go visit and not worry about passing the dreaded COVID to them!”
Shelley, the chairman of Spotsylvania’s School Board, said she also greatly “missing the hugs and high fives of my students. I teach elementary school and those hugs just warm my heart. It hurts so much when they ask for a hug and I can’t give them one.”
Sara Johnson of Fredericksburg said what she’s missed the most during the pandemic has been “in-person celebration of my mother’s 95th birthday and Mother’s Day. They were the first I’ve ever missed, and when she and my husband and I are fully vaccinated, we hope to celebrate her 96th birthday at our house with grilled steaks.”
Johnson said she’s also missed being able to take in “dinner shows at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, festivals at the city’s Market Square and being able to visit local wineries.”
Drew Gallagher of Spotsylvania had a very specific thing that he’s missed during the pandemic: First Fridays in downtown Fredericksburg.
“Typically, in the long-ago times, when my wife got home from a week of teaching and kids got home from school on the first Friday of the month, we would go down to LibertyTown, enjoy the art, see friends who were also walking the galleries and then head to a local restaurant for dinner and drinks,” he said.
Gallagher added, “If the weather was nice, we’d try to do the J. Brian’s patio, the best outdoor dining spot in Fredericksburg. It was a nice way to unwind after the work week and spend time together as a family outside of the house.”
Venise Lewis of Spotsylvania said she also misses the “huge array” of community events in the area.
“I typically take my 10-year-old son to almost every event offered, everything from new business open houses, living history events musical performances, cultural exhibitions, festivals and so much more,” she said
Lewis added, “In a regular year, there are so many events it's hard to make a choice about what to do. During the pandemic, I’ve had to search hard for an offered activity, with gaps of weeks and months in between them. I looking forward to a return to normal, and soon.”
Anna Victoria Reich of Stafford County said she’s missed “so much” during the pandemic: going out for lunch or dinner with “my best friend, my dear husband”; seeing friends and the teacher at cancer yoga class; and “going to the mall and just feeling safe and healthy and that the pandemic is under control.”
Also missed: going to a neighborhood lodge for main events and concerts and talking and smiling with friends.
“All these active things have been erased from my ‘to-do list” she added.
James Mugnolo of Stafford shared a thought echoed by a few other readers about what he’s missed most during the pandemic: “Freedom, freedom to do what I want, not to be locked in and told what I can and cannot do!”
He added, “I am not used to living in a locked-down society. It’s not any good for our families, relationships or children being out of school and away from friends. The saddest part of the pandemic for us was a very close friend passing away in a nursing home without anyone, friend of family member, being allowed at her side.”
