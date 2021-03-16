HEDELT: Readers have missed travel, hugs and the chance to see their loved ones

Brenda Hamilton Hynson of King George County said she’s missing seeing friends and family, all sheltering in their own homes to keep from spreading COVID.

“It will be very nice to get together once again to share celebrations of birthdays and other milestone events,” she said. “My friends and I usually celebrate a number of those events out at Michie Tavern in Charlottesville, a great place to share lunch, and the scenery along the way is so lovely. It will be so nice to do that again and share a good time with friends!”

Dawn Shelley of Spotsylvania County said, “My family is in Florida and because it’s been such a COVID hotspot, I’ve only seen my parents for about 24 hours from a distance over the past year. I am looking forward to when I can go visit and not worry about passing the dreaded COVID to them!”

Shelley, the chairman of Spotsylvania’s School Board, said she also greatly “missing the hugs and high fives of my students. I teach elementary school and those hugs just warm my heart. It hurts so much when they ask for a hug and I can’t give them one.”