HEDELT: Readers try new things, find new purposes during the pandemic

Energized, she moved to sell more, and learned how to ship a package and equip her art with wires for hanging.

“It was all a breath of fresh air and gave me something to work on and look forward to,” she said, noting that she’s now sold several of her paintings.

“I haven’t sold that many, but each time I do it feels like Christmas day,” said Lightner, who often paints with acrylics and does everything from realism to abstract art. “In creating the paintings and sharing them, I feel like I have found something that gives me purpose and joy.”

She added, “I am so thankful for the encouragement I received from my friend. Last year with COVID was hard, but I feel like I have a clearer picture of what’s truly important to me. It has everything to do with connection and creation and how those things can bring you joy and hope.”

Lightner said she has a Facebook page called Liz Lightner Paintings. Next, she hopes to eventually take the paddle-boarding trip canceled by COVID last year that nudged her into pursuing the sale of her art.

Beth Spragins, who lives in the Celebrate by Del Webb development in Stafford County, said she’s an avid swimmer who, had it not been for the pandemic, would have been spending many of her days in the community’s pool.