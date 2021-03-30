HEDELT: Readers try new things, find new purposes during the pandemic

Today I’ll share a pair of experiences from readers about how they kept busy and found new skills and activities during the pandemic in a feature I call “The Bright Side.”
Fredericksburg resident Elizabeth Lightner said she’s been painting on and off since high school, but only took the bold step of trying to sell some of her work after COVID had sidelined anticipated trips and other activities.
“I had done some painting when COVID hit, and had done others prior to it, as a way to combat depression I was going through,” she said, noting that last summer she signed up for sessions of life-coaching with a friend.
“During one of the sessions, I mentioned how I wanted to post a painting online and try to sell it,” she said. “It was just one of those things on my lists that I kept writing down but never actually doing.”
Lightner said she wasn’t that scared or intimidated to try to make a sale, she just hadn’t made the time to try it.
This time, said Lightner, she followed through, using her phone to take pictures of what she felt was her best painting and posting the image on Facebook with a price tag.
“A few days later, I had sold my first painting,” she said. “I was so excited for the first time in a long time.”
Energized, she moved to sell more, and learned how to ship a package and equip her art with wires for hanging.
“It was all a breath of fresh air and gave me something to work on and look forward to,” she said, noting that she’s now sold several of her paintings.
“I haven’t sold that many, but each time I do it feels like Christmas day,” said Lightner, who often paints with acrylics and does everything from realism to abstract art. “In creating the paintings and sharing them, I feel like I have found something that gives me purpose and joy.”
She added, “I am so thankful for the encouragement I received from my friend. Last year with COVID was hard, but I feel like I have a clearer picture of what’s truly important to me. It has everything to do with connection and creation and how those things can bring you joy and hope.”
Lightner said she has a Facebook page called Liz Lightner Paintings. Next, she hopes to eventually take the paddle-boarding trip canceled by COVID last year that nudged her into pursuing the sale of her art.
Beth Spragins, who lives in the Celebrate by Del Webb development in Stafford County, said she’s an avid swimmer who, had it not been for the pandemic, would have been spending many of her days in the community’s pool.
Instead, she “temporarily resorted to legwork on land. For the past year, I have been walking the scenic trails near our community. Waterways are my favorite destinations, so it’s not surprising that they show up in my creative writing. The Rappahannock River, Lake Mooney, Crow’s Nest Preserve and other nearby sites have inspired me to publish a collection of original poems, ‘Waltzing with Water,’ which was just released by Shanti Arts.”
The former community college teacher, who moved here in 2013, said she’s also used the extra time at home during the pandemic to nurture her love of Celtic music.
“Having unearthed a forgotten tin whistle during a cleaning frenzy, I am teaching myself to play it,” she said. “My progress is less than stellar, but I persevere. My cat Winston finds my efforts mesmerizing. The dissonant notes and sporadic wails have convinced him an amorous feline is hiding in the instrument.”
She noted that the instrument looks like a piccolo, a flute you play sideways, and that learning to play it isn’t for the meek of heart.
“Getting the hang of it is a very slow process,” she said, adding that it took her weeks to figure out what she was doing wrong.
“I was trying too hard,” she said, noting that mastering the tin whistle is a little bit like learning to water-ski, in that sometimes less is more. “You have to blow very lightly and it took me a while to get that.”
Spragins said her interest in the instrument and the style of music often played on it connects to a time she heard a talented Welsh singer and harpist, Siân James, on the radio.
“She played the harp and sang in Welsh the most heart-breaking tunes, just exquisite,” she said. “It led me to look at other Celtic musicians, and I became very enamored of the musical style and emotional depth of traditional Irish and Welsh tunes.”
