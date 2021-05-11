HEDELT: Vaccinated columnist ready to—slowly—rejoin the world

Because the risk is low for folks who’ve been vaccinated, it may well be safe to be in other situations. But after all we’ve done to stay safe,I’m gonna take it slow in rejoining the world.

At some point, I’ll go to a movie, something that as this newspaper’s critic/reviewer, I used to do as many as four or five times per week pre-COVID.

It’s been easier to hold off on going back because the major studios are still holding their really big films, such as the new James Bond movie and others like it that count on big box office numbers to recoup their costs.

Somehow, the notion of being in a closed space with a crowd still seems a little disconcerting, though that may be the echoes of fears from the past year when that posed a greater danger for the unvaccinated.

I’ll get there, just as I will hopefully bring myself to get back to football and basketball games this fall and next winter.

I wish more people would get vaccinated, so we could reach the important herd immunity that could truly kill off this virus that continues to infect and kill people here and across the country and world.