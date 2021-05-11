HEDELT: Vaccinated columnist ready to—slowly—rejoin the world

THIS PAST Saturday night, for the first time in more than a year, I joined a group of friends for a backyard gathering in Stafford County.
Everyone had been vaccinated, no one was wearing masks and it felt both marvelous and a little scary, though there was really nothing to be scared about.
After staying apart from most everyone because of COVID for so long, it was initially disconcerting to be with people again.
That only lasted for a minute or two, replaced soon with an underlying joy to be with friends again, and to hear and share stories about how everyone has been since the horrible virus hit last year.
Since my wife and I had our second vaccination shots more than a month ago, we’ve slowly started to rejoin the human race, at least the part of it where we interact in person with others.
We’re not going to go crazy and rush back to small closed spaces, or head to concerts or games where people are jammed together with no way to social distance.
But because we feel like the vaccination is pretty good protection from the virus, we’ll slowly start getting back to things we’ve missed, such as eating in restaurants that are still distancing customers, joining small groups of vaccinated friends for gatherings and visiting family we know have gotten their shots.
Because the risk is low for folks who’ve been vaccinated, it may well be safe to be in other situations. But after all we’ve done to stay safe,I’m gonna take it slow in rejoining the world.
At some point, I’ll go to a movie, something that as this newspaper’s critic/reviewer, I used to do as many as four or five times per week pre-COVID.
It’s been easier to hold off on going back because the major studios are still holding their really big films, such as the new James Bond movie and others like it that count on big box office numbers to recoup their costs.
Somehow, the notion of being in a closed space with a crowd still seems a little disconcerting, though that may be the echoes of fears from the past year when that posed a greater danger for the unvaccinated.
I’ll get there, just as I will hopefully bring myself to get back to football and basketball games this fall and next winter.
I wish more people would get vaccinated, so we could reach the important herd immunity that could truly kill off this virus that continues to infect and kill people here and across the country and world.
Sure, I get that people have the freedom to make that choice for themselves. But I also think that businesses, colleges, entertainment venues and sports stadiums have the right to require vaccinations for people to gain entry to their spaces. Choices have consequences.
If we can require kids to get their shots to get into kindergarten classes, it seems reasonable to require college students to get their COVID vaccinations before returning to campus next fall.
And though more testing and data is needed to make sure it’s safe for youngsters, I think we’ll get to the point where the same thing will be true for kids in K–12 schools for this virus and sadly, ones like it that will probably follow.
For those adults who don’t think they need a vaccination to keep them safe, there’s another reason to get it. If you want life to get back to normal, where you can head into any bar or stadium without masks and social distancing, get the shot. If enough people do that, we as a country can put an end to COVID and remove the need for all the safeguards and protocols.
If too many hold back and refuse, this virus is gonna hang around like an obnoxious cousin on Thanksgiving night.
