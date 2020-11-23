HFFI's modified candlelight tour to feature more than 130 downtown Fredericksburg homes

Organizers got what they hoped for, and more. Over 130 homes are featured on the tour. The houses are located in four areas of downtown: Darbytown, Hanover Street, Washington Avenue and the Downtown/Upper Caroline Street corridor.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

HOW IT WORKS

Tickets, at $20 ($17 for HFFI members), must be purchased to access the app map. Participants should visit HFFI.org/shop to buy a ticket, which will include instructions on downloading the app and a code that allows them to access the content.

Every participating house will be a dot on the app map. In addition to enjoying the exterior decorations at each home, tour-goers will learn facts about the history of each house and neighborhood.

Tours can be taken in a leisurely fashion, any time from Dec. 1–31.

HOLIDAY TOUR HISTORY

Nearly 1,000 people joined the first tour hosted by the Junior Board of Historic Fredericksburg Inc. in 1971. It took place on lower Caroline Street.

Among the houses in the spotlight on the inaugural tour was the Sentry Box at 133 Caroline St., the home of Mary Wynn McDaniel and her husband, Charles. That tradition continues, as this year, the McDaniels and their three children all have Caroline Street homes on the tour.