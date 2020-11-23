HFFI's modified candlelight tour to feature more than 130 downtown Fredericksburg homes

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Like countless other organizations across the country and globe, Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc. members worried they would be forced to cancel one of the area’s favorite annual traditions because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The fate of the organization’s golden anniversary Historic Candlelight Tour was uncertain at the onset of the virus outbreak.
But the annual holiday tour, in its 50th year, still will go on in 2020. Members of the volunteer-run organization have planned a modified, coronavirus-compliant way for city residents to share their festive spaces and home histories with the public.
HFFI has created a tour app, featuring specific historic houses and neighborhoods, that people can access using their mobile devices. Using the app as a guide, guests can take a self-paced tour downtown—anytime during the month of December.
In August, HFFI sent letters to Fredericksburg property owners asking them to participate. They were asked to adorn the outside of their homes with holiday decor. Properties that had been on the Candlelight Tour before, or had HFFI research or plaques, were included, planners said.
“Our goal is to sign up at least 50 houses to celebrate 50 years of tours. Pulling this event together has always been a community effort, so we are hopeful for a big response,” Sandra Erickson, director of operations for HFFI, said in a news release announcing the effort.
Organizers got what they hoped for, and more. Over 130 homes are featured on the tour. The houses are located in four areas of downtown: Darbytown, Hanover Street, Washington Avenue and the Downtown/Upper Caroline Street corridor.
HOW IT WORKS
Tickets, at $20 ($17 for HFFI members), must be purchased to access the app map. Participants should visit HFFI.org/shop to buy a ticket, which will include instructions on downloading the app and a code that allows them to access the content.
Every participating house will be a dot on the app map. In addition to enjoying the exterior decorations at each home, tour-goers will learn facts about the history of each house and neighborhood.
Tours can be taken in a leisurely fashion, any time from Dec. 1–31.
HOLIDAY TOUR HISTORY
Nearly 1,000 people joined the first tour hosted by the Junior Board of Historic Fredericksburg Inc. in 1971. It took place on lower Caroline Street.
Among the houses in the spotlight on the inaugural tour was the Sentry Box at 133 Caroline St., the home of Mary Wynn McDaniel and her husband, Charles. That tradition continues, as this year, the McDaniels and their three children all have Caroline Street homes on the tour.
The tour rotates to different neighborhoods in town. Throughout the 1980s and into the 1990s, the event continued to grow and eventually came to include a black-tie gala, later to become the Saturday night cocktail party. It is HFFI’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
For more information about the event or the organization, visit hffi.org.
