During the half-century following its founding in 1908, the institution now known as the University of Mary Washington evolved to be regarded as one of the Commonwealth’s premier academic institutions for women — a status given even greater cachet once it became affiliated with the University of Virginia in 1944.

Yet its image in the public mind remained largely that of a quintessential southern “finishing school,” characterized most visibly perhaps by annual May Day celebrations.

From the time of its creation in 1914, May Day became the institution’s most cherished tradition, regarded by many as the highlight of the school year. As one student from the early ’60s put it, “The whole thing had a southern-prep-school, white-dress, floral-wreath kind of aura, and we thought it was cool.”

But the days of that frilly and fanciful event were numbered. Bob Dylan was right: the times were a’changin’, causing the May Day celebration to seem increasingly anachronistic, a frivolous exercise based upon superficial — or, worse, sexist — attitudes. Accordingly, after 1968, the event was discontinued, soon to be followed by abolition of the dress code, relaxation of curfews, and in 1970 (gasp!) the admission of male students.

The demise of May Day was symptomatic of the widespread social and cultural changes of the late 1960s. One student during that time, who entered in 1968 and graduated in 1971, summed it up colorfully and accurately. When she entered the college, she recalled, “It was still like the ’50s. It felt basically like a finishing school, with lots of emphasis on manners and dress. The clothes were very preppy: Villager sweaters, Bass Weejuns, and all that. But before I left, students were marching on the chancellor’s office and the dress had turned to fatigues and army boots.”

Students in earlier decades seemed to have been only slightly interested in or involved with greater affairs beyond the campus, but by the end of the ’60s, they moved from purely insular concerns toward involvement in larger social and political issues.

The primary catalyst at Mary Washington, as on campuses across the country, was the Vietnam War.

Despite Mary Washington’s prevailing image as a genteel women’s college, there was unusual student interest in the war, owing mainly to the institution’s proximity to the Quantico Marine base. Over the years, social events regularly attracted many young officer candidates to campus, often leading to lasting relationships and marriage.

But the Vietnam War cast a pall over this serendipitous arrangement — sometimes in an all-too-literal sense, as those officers were often thrust into the forefront of the fighting. As casualty lists mounted, the grim reality of it too often came home to Mary Washington in a personal way, as word arrived that boyfriends or fiancés had been wounded, or worse.

The president of the class of 1968 poignantly recalled, more than 30 years later, the trauma of those days: “One of my most vivid memories of my senior year,” she said, “was sitting around in one of our rooms at night and, upon hearing the phone ring down the hall [there were no cell phones or even individual room phones in those days], one of the girls jumped up and said, ‘Let me answer it, I don’t think anyone I really love is over there right now.’”

So it was that the war to many Mary Washington students was not an abstraction. And when they began to protest against it, their actions ofttimes came not so much from an ideological position as from anguished personal experience.

Though gradual at first, opposition eventually began to appear. Campus protest erupted, for example, against napalm manufacturer Dow Chemical, and threatened protests led to the cancellation of a planned campus visit by First Lady Pat Nixon.

A flashpoint was reached on May 4, 1970, with the killing of four Kent State University protesters by Ohio National Guardsmen. With that, unrest flared with a movement to shut down the college by boycotting classes.

Although calls for such a moratorium never came to fruition, periodic protests cropped up during the following weeks, the most dramatic of them being a march to Washington by approximately 80 MWC students to participate in a massive peace demonstration. It was to be the last notable antiwar activity by Mary Washington students.

In retrospect, the period of protest appears as a microcosm of academe in that troubled time: students, many of them acting from a heartfelt desire to end a war they believed unjust and immoral, others acting from the mere impetuosity of youth, motivated by no compelling ideology — confronting an establishment that had never witnessed, and could not fathom, student behavior so aggressive, so confrontational, so . . . rude.

With the end of the semester, the celebration of commencement, and the coming of summer vacation, emotions cooled, and when classes resumed in the fall, student life on campus had returned more or less to normal — but not entirely. Things would not quite be the same again and, though complex factors were at work beyond just the antiwar protest, any effort to explain the evolution of the college cannot ignore those turbulent spring weeks.

“May Days” of a very different kind, indeed, were they.