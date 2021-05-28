10,000-square-foot masterpiece near Chancellorsville Battlefield listed for $1,590,000

Spanning nearly 10,000 square feet of customized space, 13400 Fifth Corps Lane is a brick-clad, total showstopper.
And now it’s on the market and ready to wow a new owner and whoever else steps foot on its grounds. This seven-bedroom, 5.5-bath offering is listed by Scott Cleveland of RE/MAX Supercenter for $1,590,000.
Cleveland consistently ranks as one of the top real estate agents in Virginia, with days on market and list-to-sell price ratios among the best in the state. RE/MAX Supercenter has been a Fredericksburg institution in the real estate realm for more than 20 years, specializing in contemporary and historic estates, waterfront homes and much more.
“Inside and out, you can see the love that its builders and owners have put into it,” said Cleveland. “It’s the carefully-thought elements that add up so quickly here—from the marble and Brazilian teak accents inside to the Canadian cedar deck outside—that make for such an incredible living experience.”
The home is the brainchild of its owners—Larry and Jeanette Longshore—who brought its three levels of awesomeness to life in 2004. It sits on a 4.09-acre lot in the stately Mineral Springs community.
“Thirteen different semis came in to pour the basement and more than 75,000 total bricks were used on the house,” said Larry Longshore. “This is a solid home where everyone can do their own thing.”
Approaching the towering brick abode, you can’t help but reflect on a bit more of the Longshores’ vision for the residence: “Everyone has plenty of room to enjoy themselves or come together, whether it’s inside or outside.”
Walking through its front door, its open spaces and high-end touches aplenty, spanning chair and crown molding, light hardwood floors, plush carpeting and arched entryways. From the front foyer, you can see through its open-concept, two-level living room that has a wall of windows and custom, double-sided gas fireplace setup.
To the right of the foyer is the formal dining room, with an attached server/prep area complete with storage and a small sink. Just off the dining room is the home’s kitchen, boasting dark wood cabinetry, granite counters, high-end stainless-steel Wolf appliances (including a Sub-Zero fridge and a cooktop that was updated this year) and a massive, high-countered island with sink, dishwasher and ample room for stool seating.
Off the kitchen is a breakfast space that flows seamlessly into the window and recessed-ceiling clad family room. There is another server/prep area right there with mini fridge, sink, wine rack and storage space. A hall leads to a three-car garage.
Back to the foyer and to its left on the main level awaits the home’s library, with a double-sided fireplace into the living room. Outside the library and among the home’s signature elements, a totally customized, dark wood, curved staircase dazzles residents and guests alike.
Off the library is access to the main level primary suite, which is surrounded by windows and complete with unique tile/wooden-esque flooring and two huge walk-in closets (in fact, three of the bedrooms in the home have walk-in closets). A small hall leads to the white-column draped, primary bath that has a jacuzzi tub, glass-enclosed shower and dual sink with oodles of cabinet space.
Up a winding signature staircase, three bedrooms await in the carpeted upstairs. On one end, there is a large bedroom with ensuite bath. On the other, two bedrooms are connected by a Jack-and-Jill full bath with dual vanity sink. Anchoring the upstairs is a hall that overlooks the living room and there’s also a door that leads to an overlook of the front yard.
And yes, there is a finished basement where two additional bedrooms with ensuite baths await. But wait, there is so much more downstairs, too, including a rec room (with a fireplace and plenty of space for a pool table), bar room (installed in 2013 and absolutely gleaming with wood features), sauna and shelter space. One of the rooms is perfect for a theater room and the shelter space may easily be used for wine storage or added safety during weather events. The basement has multiple exit points to the backyard.
And, speaking of the backyard, it is anchored by an in-ground pool and captivating Canadian cedar deck (completed in 2017). Recently installed stone features, an outdoor grilling station/counter and a large surrounding concrete patio complete the vibe.
Chancellor Elementary, Ni River Middle and Riverbend High School are its designated learning institutions. For everyday needs, Harrison Crossing is just 10 minutes southeast, which has an array of shopping, dining and grocery options. The closest Interstate 95 access point is within 20 minutes (State Route 3 exit). Downtown Fredericksburg is less than 12 miles east of its doorstep, too.
Masterfully constructed and dazzling since day one, this is a true gem in today’s market.
“This home strikes the perfect balance of being its own secluded estate while still being close to so much in our region here,” said Cleveland. “I know its current owners are retiring to move to the beach. As they explore their own new paradise, an incredible paradise awaits in our community for someone to take full advantage of.”
There will be an open house on Saturday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information on 13400 Fifth Corps Lane, contact Scott Cleveland at 540/834-3200 or visit www.scott-cleveland.com. Scott is ranked No. 2 among RE/MAX Agents in the state of Virginia. He is also ranked No. 3 in the state for both sales volume and individual transactions, according to REAL TRENDS. Mr. Cleveland is consistently in the REAL TRENDS top 10 Virginia Realtors, year after year.
RE/MAX Supercenter has two offices serving the broader region, in Fredericksburg (107 Carter St.) and in King George (7185 Kings Highway). For those looking to list their homes, Cleveland is actively accepting clients on that front as well.