10,000-square-foot masterpiece near Chancellorsville Battlefield listed for $1,590,000

Chancellor Elementary, Ni River Middle and Riverbend High School are its designated learning institutions. For everyday needs, Harrison Crossing is just 10 minutes southeast, which has an array of shopping, dining and grocery options. The closest Interstate 95 access point is within 20 minutes (State Route 3 exit). Downtown Fredericksburg is less than 12 miles east of its doorstep, too.

Masterfully constructed and dazzling since day one, this is a true gem in today’s market.

“This home strikes the perfect balance of being its own secluded estate while still being close to so much in our region here,” said Cleveland. “I know its current owners are retiring to move to the beach. As they explore their own new paradise, an incredible paradise awaits in our community for someone to take full advantage of.”

There will be an open house on Saturday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information on 13400 Fifth Corps Lane, contact Scott Cleveland at 540/834-3200 or visit www.scott-cleveland.com.

