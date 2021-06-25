10-acre estates by Charleston Company Homebuilders in Potomac Landing Overlook, from the low $500,000s

“Our homeowners can get on the phone with the HVAC company or plumber that is working on their home,” said Norwich. “We take pride in guiding our customers through the process to ensure they get exactly what they want.”

From three-car garages to sunrooms to bump-outs, the customizations are seemingly endless with Charleston Company Homebuilders. Norwich notes that rounded drywall corners come standard with any home.

Amid the current climate, she notes there has been an influx of inquiries for ranch/rambler-style abodes, which the company has a number of options to choose from.

Zooming in on its Potomac Landing Overlook offerings, opportunity abounds in such a tranquil setting. Homes constructed have access to Potomac Landing amenities, including deeded access to a full-service marina, boat ramp, boat parking, private community beaches, tennis courts, a basketball court and a freshwater fishing lake.

Potomac Landing Overlook is a golf-cart approved community. Three restaurants—Tim’s II at Fairview, Rick’s on the River and Sam’s Pizza & Subs—are all within a quick drive or stroll. For everyday needs, the Shore Store is the community’s charming convenience option. The Shops at King George is just 10 minutes southeast with even more dining, grocery and shopping options.