10-acre estates by Charleston Company Homebuilders in Potomac Landing Overlook, from the low $500,000s

After quite the year-plus, so many are left wanting a little more wiggle room or something new altogether.
With the brand-new Potomac Landing Overlook community in King George County, you can have the best of both worlds and so much more.
Private, 10-acre lots—which are a stone’s throw from the Potomac River and come with access to community and outdoor amenities galore—are now for sale.
Packages including a 10-acre lot and completely customizable home from Charleston Company Homebuilders start in the low $500,000s. Eleven total lots are available in the cul-de-sac community.
“Our niche in the market is our flexibility,” said Sandy Norwich, new home sales manager for Charleston Company Homebuilders. “We can work with our buyers to alter or customize our floor plans, or they may bring in a plan of their own and we can finalize things together. With us, you have the ability to make changes and we encourage it.”
Locally born and family-owned, Charleston Company Homebuilders has helped more than a thousand folks in the greater Fredericksburg region make their new home dreams a reality. The builder has been in business for 28 years and currently offers nearly 80 floor plans as starting points. Whereas larger builders may outsource the details and subcontracting elements, Charleston Company Homebuilders works solely with local and family-owned establishments.
“Our homeowners can get on the phone with the HVAC company or plumber that is working on their home,” said Norwich. “We take pride in guiding our customers through the process to ensure they get exactly what they want.”
From three-car garages to sunrooms to bump-outs, the customizations are seemingly endless with Charleston Company Homebuilders. Norwich notes that rounded drywall corners come standard with any home.
Amid the current climate, she notes there has been an influx of inquiries for ranch/rambler-style abodes, which the company has a number of options to choose from.
Zooming in on its Potomac Landing Overlook offerings, opportunity abounds in such a tranquil setting. Homes constructed have access to Potomac Landing amenities, including deeded access to a full-service marina, boat ramp, boat parking, private community beaches, tennis courts, a basketball court and a freshwater fishing lake.
Potomac Landing Overlook is a golf-cart approved community. Three restaurants—Tim’s II at Fairview, Rick’s on the River and Sam’s Pizza & Subs—are all within a quick drive or stroll. For everyday needs, the Shore Store is the community’s charming convenience option. The Shops at King George is just 10 minutes southeast with even more dining, grocery and shopping options.
Beyond the community, so much the Fredericksburg region has to offer is within reach. Norwich notes that the community is virtually a midpoint between Interstate 95 access (U.S. 17) and the Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge (U.S. 301)—both are within approximately 25 minutes. On the educational front, the community is served by King George County Schools, with Sealston Elementary, King George Middle and King George High as its designated institutions.
To experience Potomac Landing Overlook and the quality Charleston Company Homebuilders is delivering, there is a model home currently being finalized in the community. A two-story Carlie model with first floor owner’s suite is currently open for visitors from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends or by private appointment. Norwich says within the next month it will be open seven days a week.
“People are really talking about this community and now is the time to experience it firsthand,” said Scott Cleveland, broker and owner of RE/MAX Supercenter.
“With everything happening during the past year or so, everyone is wanting a bit more space, but still want to be close to everything,” he says. “This community and what Charleston Company Homebuilders is bringing to life here really allows people to have it all.”
For more information on Potomac Landing Overlook, contact Sandy Norwich with Charleston Company Homebuilders at 540/729-3358 or visit CharlestonCoBuilders.com. In addition to Potomac Overlook Landing, the company is always helping local buyers find the perfect location and/or finalize the blueprint to bring their home to life.