23-plus acre estate across the street from Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield, $990,000

Living in a history-filled community, we’re all accustomed to hearing the phrase “history at our doorstep” periodically.

Well, this is about as literal as “history at our doorstep” can get, folks.

In addition to its vast green acreage and the stately brick abode that anchors its land, 7910 Brock Road just so happens to be across the street from a National Park. And, as icing on the cake, this Spotsylvania Courthouse gem is now for sale.

The 23.27-acre estate is listed with Yovani Ortiz of EXP Realty for $990,000. Ortiz has more than 10 years of collective experience in real estate, building and remodeling and is bilingual. When it comes to restoring historic residences, he knows exactly what it takes. And, in the case of this prized property, he sees a world of possibilities any which way you look at it.

“There are so many options here,” said Ortiz. “I see the potential in restoring the home, keeping four to five acres for yourself and then creating a subdivision of five to six homes right there. You could sell every lot separately and quickly double your investment.”