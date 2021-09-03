23-plus acre estate across the street from Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield, $990,000

Living in a history-filled community, we’re all accustomed to hearing the phrase “history at our doorstep” periodically.
Well, this is about as literal as “history at our doorstep” can get, folks.
In addition to its vast green acreage and the stately brick abode that anchors its land, 7910 Brock Road just so happens to be across the street from a National Park. And, as icing on the cake, this Spotsylvania Courthouse gem is now for sale.
The 23.27-acre estate is listed with Yovani Ortiz of EXP Realty for $990,000. Ortiz has more than 10 years of collective experience in real estate, building and remodeling and is bilingual. When it comes to restoring historic residences, he knows exactly what it takes. And, in the case of this prized property, he sees a world of possibilities any which way you look at it.
“There are so many options here,” said Ortiz. “I see the potential in restoring the home, keeping four to five acres for yourself and then creating a subdivision of five to six homes right there. You could sell every lot separately and quickly double your investment.”
The full acreage is zoned as “RU” (rural commercial zone), equating to seamless flexibility for agricultural and residential usage. The current zoning allows its owners to add one additional dwelling per each three acres. Thus, based on the current acreage, an estimated six additional homes may be built throughout its flexible grounds.
As it sits today, an asphalt driveway lined with brick columns and cement figures leads to the principal residence. The brick residence spans more than 3,000 square feet, with three bedrooms and three baths.
It was originally built in 1900 and, according to Ortiz, experienced its last major renovation in the mid-1990s. In recent years, it has been tenant occupied with its current resident managing horses and livestock.
Today, the home is selling very much as-is and has some wonderful core components to work with. Among them are its original hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings on the main level, two towering chimneys and two sets of stairs leading folks upstairs.
Dotting the yard nearby are three outbuildings, which have been used for equestrian activities and storage throughout the years.
“Someone can easily walk inside this house and want to remodel it, perhaps add a pool, add additional bedrooms and make their own oasis,” said Ortiz. “And when you’re done, there is still so much acreage to work with.”
Beyond the existing homesite, the land has been an absolute hotspot for history lovers throughout the years. As a quick refresher, the Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield was the site of a 12-day, Civil War showdown in 1864. The battle marked the second battle of Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s “Overland Campaign,” which was designed to chase down Robert E. Lee and ultimately claim the Confederate capital of Richmond. Approximately 18,000 Union and 12,000 Confederate soldiers died during the battle.
Today, the Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield features a 4.4-mile walking loop trail as well as a selection of monuments and markers reflecting on its iconic moments and people.
“With the battlefield right there, there have been so many relics found by homeowners through the years,” said Ortiz. “This land is filled with artifacts, bullets, cannonballs and so much more in the trenches. It really is a piece of American history that should be enjoyed.”
Beyond its historic allure, 7910 Brock Road is close to so much the broader Fredericksburg region has to offer. Multiple shopping complexes—including Cosner’s Corner, Courtland Commons and Salem Fields Shopping Center— are within 15 minutes and are loaded with dining, shopping and grocery options. Interstate 95 access (via the Massaponax exit) and the Spotsylvania Virginia Railway Express are approximately 20 minutes east. For downtown Fredericksburg commuters, the city is just 12 miles away.
“Estate living, perhaps some vineyard fields or an equestrian paradise ... all of it is possible here,” said Ortiz. “This place has a history and potential like few others.”
For more information on 7910 Brock Road in Spotsylvania Courthouse, contact Yovani Ortiz with EXP Realty at 540/841-6956 or yovani.ortiz.c21@gmail.com. Ortiz’s YouTube channel, “Yovani_O” spotlights his personal, business and real estate endeavors throughout the area as well.