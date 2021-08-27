24-acre King George estate with 600 feet of water frontage, $995,000

Originally built in 1962, the principal residence spans three bedrooms, two baths and 1,640 square feet. It’s easily move-in ready and may be the home of your dreams. Or you may certainly opt to reimagine or enhance the space that much more. And, with so much primed land, you may also opt to build an all-new residence all together.

“This home is so manageable and provides low-maintenance living,” said Anne Hupka. “With that being said, if someone wanted to come in and build their dream home on the property’s additional acreage, they could do so and/or live on site to oversee it.”

Inside, natural light radiates with tasteful brick highlights throughout. The sunroom overlooking the water features gleaming tile flooring and an indoor open fireplace. The living room includes a full wall of bricks and a fireplace, too. The nearby eat-in kitchen is anchored by dark wooden cabinetry and granite countertops.

The primary suite includes an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Just off the primary suite is a large walk-in closet and sitting room that once was its own bedroom. For storage and bonus space, this is as good as it gets.

The home is serviced by well water and has a conventional septic system. For that much more storage and dynamic space, there is a detached one-car garage a stone’s throw from the residence.

For more information on 5898 Cove Harbour Drive in King George, contact Ted and Anne Hupka with The Hupka Team at Century 21 Redwood Realty at 540/226-7534 or visit hupkateam.com. The Century 21 Redwood Realty office is located at 80 Prosperity Lane in Stafford.