24-acre King George estate with 600 feet of water frontage, $995,000

A waterfront opportunity with vistas like no other awaits in King George County.
Spanning 23.99 acres and including 594.52 feet of water frontage, 5898 Cove Harbour Drive is a rare gem on today’s sizzling market. And it’s freshly listed with Ted and Anne Hupka (The Hupka Team) at Century 21 Redwood Realty for $995,000.
The husband–wife duo is one of the top-grossing real estate teams in the area, with time-tested waterfront expertise. Living on the water themselves and successfully navigating numerous waterfront transactions throughout the years, they know this one is special.
“Waterfront property generally has double the value of non-waterfront property and it is so hard to find in this area these days,” said Anne Hupka. “To have a property with so much water frontage and to be this close to downtown Fredericksburg makes it that much more exceptional.”
Let’s start with its dazzling location and acreage here, folks.
The land is tucked just east of Whipsawasons Point on the Potomac Creek, which is less than a mile from the Potomac River. The home is situated in the Pratt Point community with low annual HOA fees. From the tight-knit community, downtown Fredericksburg, Interstate 95 access and multiple Virginia Railway Express stations (Leeland Road and Fredericksburg) are within 15 minutes.
Directly across Potomac Creek from the home is the 3,800-acre Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve, which boasts hiking opportunities galore and is a hotspot for migrating birds, bald eagles and fishing. For water enthusiasts, the preserve is seamlessly accessible via boat or kayak.
Tim’s Rivershore and Rick’s on the River in Fairview Beach are within minutes as well and, for a day on the water, Port Tobacco, Md., Historic Occoquan, National Harbor, Alexandria and Georgetown are all within an hour’s ride.
So, what fun would all these water destinations be without the dock of your dreams?
The sellers have owned the home for approximately 11 years, utilizing it as a second/getaway home and boosting the outdoor utopia that much more.
Stretching from the property’s shoreline 250 feet into the water is a long recently re-wooded pier with a 30-by-15-foot dock. It is fully electric with three boat lifts and one jet ski lift, with oodles of space to store your water toys.
Off the shore and moving toward the principal residence, the yard is wonderfully elevated and clear of any possible flooding. A major plus: A road, for unloading watercrafts and more, goes right down to the shore.
At the peak of the hill awaits a mid-century bungalow with towering ceilings and exposed wooden beams in each room. Adding that much more to its magic, you’re able to enjoy sunrise and sunset views each and every day.
Originally built in 1962, the principal residence spans three bedrooms, two baths and 1,640 square feet. It’s easily move-in ready and may be the home of your dreams. Or you may certainly opt to reimagine or enhance the space that much more. And, with so much primed land, you may also opt to build an all-new residence all together.
“This home is so manageable and provides low-maintenance living,” said Anne Hupka. “With that being said, if someone wanted to come in and build their dream home on the property’s additional acreage, they could do so and/or live on site to oversee it.”
Inside, natural light radiates with tasteful brick highlights throughout. The sunroom overlooking the water features gleaming tile flooring and an indoor open fireplace. The living room includes a full wall of bricks and a fireplace, too. The nearby eat-in kitchen is anchored by dark wooden cabinetry and granite countertops.
The primary suite includes an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Just off the primary suite is a large walk-in closet and sitting room that once was its own bedroom. For storage and bonus space, this is as good as it gets.
The home is serviced by well water and has a conventional septic system. For that much more storage and dynamic space, there is a detached one-car garage a stone’s throw from the residence.
For more information on 5898 Cove Harbour Drive in King George, contact Ted and Anne Hupka with The Hupka Team at Century 21 Redwood Realty at 540/226-7534 or visit hupkateam.com. The Century 21 Redwood Realty office is located at 80 Prosperity Lane in Stafford.