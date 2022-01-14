4,500 square feet of luxurious living at Fredericksburg’s city core listed at $1,590,000

Modern and majestic living await on one of downtown Fredericksburg’s most prized blocks.
913A Caroline Street offers convenience, entertaining opportunities and a lifestyle like no other. And now, it’s on the market and ready for its next owner.
This three-bedroom, 3.5-bath masterpiece is listed with Scott Cleveland of RE/MAX Supercenter for $1,590,000.
“With this residence, you can walk outside, and everything is right there,” says Cleveland. “The care and craftmanship put into this building are just top-notch. And it’s made for comfort and entertaining, with its expansive balconies, open spaces and an overflow space that is virtually all yours.”
For longtime Fredericksburg locals, this space is the site of the old Spanky’s parking lot. In 2015, former Fredericksburg City Councilman Joe Wilson purchased the space with a vision of bringing a top-tier condominium building to life and living in one of the residences. Today, he still lives on the top floor.
“I thought it would be such a nice place for a condominium and, at that time, there was nothing like it downtown,” says Wilson. “My wife and I love the downtown area and this building gives you access to it all. Plus, as the next owner in the building will learn, the sunrises and sunsets from your balcony are beautiful.”
In total, this 2007 build spans more than 4,500 luxurious square feet. Location-wise, it is adjacent to Capital Ale House and oodles of restaurant, shopping and cultural hotspots are all right there. The Rappahannock River is behind the residence across Sophia Street, and, for commuters, the VRE/Amtrak station is five blocks south.
As for its construction, this residence was built to last generations with autoclaved aerated concrete material, which significantly mitigates to near-eliminates the city street noise.
“With such an awesome location, one will naturally ask about the noise factor,” says Cleveland. “I will say this ... it is a level of quiet that you just have to experience yourself.”
Along its backside (Sophia Street), the three-unit building has its own remote-activated gated parking garage—two spots convey with the sale and there is ample parking for guests. Also, in the garage is one of the unit’s two storage spaces. The other storage space may be accessed from the expansive lobby area right outside the unit on the second floor of the building.
The lobby is an absolute plus for entertaining. With direct elevator access to the lower level, the lobby equates to a prime overflow space for large gatherings.
Walking through the home’s arched doorway with wooden doors, you’re greeted with ceramic tile art on the foyer’s floor, as well as the first of many tasteful chandeliers. To the immediate left is a formal family room with a ceiling fan—this space may easily be a home office. From the foyer and heading left down an arched hall with stately white columns, you’ll find the home’s first bedroom with an en suite bath.
Continuing down the tile hall, there is a totally open living room with a towering stone fireplace with gas insert, in addition to recessed lighting and white coffered ceilings. Seemingly endless natural light, plantation shutters and dark brown ceiling fans add that much more magic to the vibe. There is a half bath right there, too.
Just off the living room is the open kitchen, complete with Kenmore Pro appliances (including a double oven), a Wolf gas cooktop with pot filler, customized Kraftmade cabinets and an adjacent walk-in pantry with glass door. Just off the kitchen is a breakfast nook, dining space and access to the larger-than-life balcony overlooking Caroline Street.
Back to the foyer and taking a right, you’ll find the home’s laundry room with machinery, sink and white cabinetry. Across the hall is another bedroom with an en suite bath and access to its own private balcony. Before arriving at the primary suite at the end of the hall, note the incredible, shelf- and cabinetry-clad, walk-in closet along this hall, too.
The primary suite is massive, complete with two huge walk-in closets, coffered ceiling, stately ceiling fan, private fireplace (with stone mantling and a nook for a TV) and the en suite bath of your dreams. The en suite bath has a double vanity sink with marble counters and custom sinks, a glass-enclosed shower with two heads, and standalone tile-draped tub. The primary suite would be incomplete without its own private balcony as well.
“This home is welcoming, magnificently built and completely dazzling here in 2022,” says Cleveland. “I can’t wait to see which lucky buyer out there scoops it up and makes it that much more their own.”
RE/MAX Supercenter has been a Fredericksburg institution in the real estate realm for decades, specializing in contemporary and historic estates, waterfront homes and more.
Cleveland consistently ranks as one of the top real estate agents in the state, according to RealTrends/America’s Best.
For more information on 913A Caroline St. in Fredericksburg, contact Scott Cleveland at 540/834-3200 or visit www.scott-cleveland.com. RE/MAX Supercenter has two offices serving the broader region, in Fredericksburg (107 Carter St.) and in King George (7185 Kings Highway).
For those looking to list their homes, Cleveland is actively conducting home valuations and accepting clients.