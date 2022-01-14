4,500 square feet of luxurious living at Fredericksburg’s city core listed at $1,590,000

In total, this 2007 build spans more than 4,500 luxurious square feet. Location-wise, it is adjacent to Capital Ale House and oodles of restaurant, shopping and cultural hotspots are all right there. The Rappahannock River is behind the residence across Sophia Street, and, for commuters, the VRE/Amtrak station is five blocks south.

As for its construction, this residence was built to last generations with autoclaved aerated concrete material, which significantly mitigates to near-eliminates the city street noise.

“With such an awesome location, one will naturally ask about the noise factor,” says Cleveland. “I will say this ... it is a level of quiet that you just have to experience yourself.”

Along its backside (Sophia Street), the three-unit building has its own remote-activated gated parking garage—two spots convey with the sale and there is ample parking for guests. Also, in the garage is one of the unit’s two storage spaces. The other storage space may be accessed from the expansive lobby area right outside the unit on the second floor of the building.

The lobby is an absolute plus for entertaining. With direct elevator access to the lower level, the lobby equates to a prime overflow space for large gatherings.