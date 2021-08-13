45 acres on the Rappahannock just five miles from downtown Fredericksburg listed at $1,850,000

Two incredible opportunities await at one address.
Either route you decide to take at 50 Appleton Hall Drive, it’s bound to equate to its own form of peaceful waterfront living.
Primed for either a single owner for a private estate, or a builder/developer looking to harness the power of seven prospective and premium lots, this 45-acre picturesque property is now on the market, listed with Janny Sims of Long & Foster Real Estate and offered at $1,850,000.
“This property is as premium of a location as you can get,” says Sims. “It’s one of the last waterfront pieces of land available that’s so close to downtown Fredericksburg and it’s absolutely loaded with potential.”
As it stands today, this private property includes 1,700 feet of river frontage with its own river access. Among the beauty of the land are many trees: black walnut, chestnut, and pear trees to name a few. Fenced pastures abound and there are three total wells and a 200-year-old irrigation ditch.
Dotting its landscape, you’ll find a number of outbuildings, including a quaint and functioning air-conditioned two-bedroom guesthouse, a fully functional 100-by-100-foot tin barn with expansive river views, a poultry house that used to be a hay barn, covered shed and a nearby workhouse. Currently anchoring the land is a 4,800-square-foot uninhabited farmhouse with black walnut accents. It was built in 1906, is being sold as-is and has an adjacent in-ground pool.
The property has been owned by Margaret and Sean Haynes since 2011.
“The space and privacy are here,” says Margaret Haynes. “We left Tysons Corner in 2009, wanting to raise our kids in a smaller town. I couldn’t believe you could live so close to so much and have all of this wide-open space. With the pandemic, we know that people are looking for more space and are perhaps wanting to do things independently. This is the place to do it.”
During the couple’s ownership of the property, Haynes has picked up on quite a bit of its history. She says that only three families have owned the land to-date, including Francis Thomas of Colonial Beach banking notoriety and its original owners, the Appleton family. In the library of the home, there are still a number of old books with an Appleton Family Booksellers stamp within them.
Throughout the years, Haynes says the property has boasted an equestrian ring for horseback riding lessons, a homestead farm and the 1,500-square-foot classroom attached to the back of the home was once used as a camp for a horse-riding school.
A priority for the Haynes has been continually returning the land to pesticide-free farming. She notes they have found a number of arrowheads along its shores, likely from the Patawomeck tribe.
Additionally, for five years the Haynes maintained a honeybee operation on its grounds. During their ownership, the land was generally primed for hunting and tastefully cleared, as well.
“We allowed one of the pastures to grow in and it has become a hotspot for wild turkey, deer, geese and more,” says Haynes. “We also cleared some of the old outbuildings and farm equipment that had been left out in the field.”
A notable piece of farm equipment—a prized and classic John Deere tractor— has stayed and will convey with the sale. Additionally, Haynes notes some longtime residents—four peacocks that like to saunter near the property’s entry gate—will be staying, too.
Beyond what exists at 50 Appleton Hall, the potential to steer its grounds in a new direction is limitless. Sims notes that the land presents a “gold mine” for a prospective builder out there, with a blueprint for seven total lots, four of which are waterfront.
Additionally, there is potential for full solar or geothermal energy setups and there is a large road already carved into the land that goes directly to the waterfront. Some of the land is currently in land use.
“If a builder/developer buys the property and wants to use it for 6-acre estate-sized lots, owners would have access to the river from a community path that currently leads to the river,” says Sims. “For fishing, boating, kayaking and a true outdoor lifestyle, it doesn’t get any better than this.”
50 Appleton Hall Drive is conveniently located just north of the Rappahannock River’s shores and just south of State Route 3 (Kings Highway) in Stafford County, with a gated private entrance. Downtown Fredericksburg is within 10 minutes. Your private oasis/ or private community lots await!
For more information on 50 Appleton Hall Drive in Fredericksburg, contact Janny Sims with Long & Foster Real Estate at 540/429-9920 or janny.sims@longandfoster.com. The Long & Foster Fredericksburg office is located at 1910 William St. By appointment only.