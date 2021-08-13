45 acres on the Rappahannock just five miles from downtown Fredericksburg listed at $1,850,000

The property has been owned by Margaret and Sean Haynes since 2011.

“The space and privacy are here,” says Margaret Haynes. “We left Tysons Corner in 2009, wanting to raise our kids in a smaller town. I couldn’t believe you could live so close to so much and have all of this wide-open space. With the pandemic, we know that people are looking for more space and are perhaps wanting to do things independently. This is the place to do it.”

During the couple’s ownership of the property, Haynes has picked up on quite a bit of its history. She says that only three families have owned the land to-date, including Francis Thomas of Colonial Beach banking notoriety and its original owners, the Appleton family. In the library of the home, there are still a number of old books with an Appleton Family Booksellers stamp within them.

Throughout the years, Haynes says the property has boasted an equestrian ring for horseback riding lessons, a homestead farm and the 1,500-square-foot classroom attached to the back of the home was once used as a camp for a horse-riding school.

A priority for the Haynes has been continually returning the land to pesticide-free farming. She notes they have found a number of arrowheads along its shores, likely from the Patawomeck tribe.