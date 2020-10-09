5,000-plus-square-foot brick rambler with in-law suite in Midland on market for $614,990

If you haven’t been impressed with this outdoor paradise yet, the entire back of the home overlooks a quaint pond on a neighboring lot that was dragged in from Aquia Creek by the original homesteader and named “Elizabeth’s Folly” for his wife.

Zooming in on the home itself, Turner describes the layout as a “horseshoe shape,” with living areas on one side and sleeping quarters on the other. In total, the home boasts four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms with freshly painted walls and new hardwood flooring throughout.

The main level—yes, there is a massive basement and we will get to that later—consists of three bedrooms, two full baths and the one half-bathroom. The master bedroom is purely expansive, with a sitting area, luxuriously engineered wood flooring, two closets and a dazzling bathroom.

The master bath is beautifully updated with a quartz and cherry cabinetry-clad double vanity sink, jetted soaking tub and tile shower. From the master suite, you’ll also have direct access to the backyard via a private porch.

As for the kitchen, it is large and long. Among its highlights are granite countertops, oodles of workspace, tall cabinets, brand new tile flooring and a silver range hood that beautifully meshes with the other appliances.