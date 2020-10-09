5,000-plus-square-foot brick rambler with in-law suite in Midland on market for $614,990

We could ramble on quite a bit about this rambler.
Spanning 5,304 square feet on 5.07 pastoral acres, fine living and serenity abound at 2046 Twin Oak Drive in Midland.
And for those seeking that extra bit of tranquility, particularly amid these wild and wacky times, the home is now for sale. It’s listed for $614,990 with Andy Shannon and Cristina Turner of the Andy Shannon & Associates team with Long & Foster.
The Andy Shannon & Associates operation brings nearly 60 years of collective experience to each transaction. Shannon himself is a lifelong resident of Stafford County and U.S. Army veteran. He accounts for 32-plus years of that collective experience and has amassed enough awards to fill a warehouse on his own.
As for Turner, she’s been serving locals’ real estate needs for 11 years, which was preceded by industry experience in Maryland. The team’s mantra is “Experience, Integrity, Excellence.”
And certainly, with the home at 2046 Twin Oak Drive, there is plenty of excellence to go around, too.
“This house just gives you a certain feeling when you walk in it,” said Turner. “The words ‘large’ and ‘cozy’ aren’t usually used to describe the same thing, but in this case, both fit perfectly. While providing plenty of space to grow and spread out, its warmth will make anyone feel happy and secure.”
Constructed in 1994, the home has had one owner throughout the years. Prior to that, the property and its neighbors were part of the original homestead, where a summer cottage stood for weekend use.
Turner describes the home and its features as “immaculate and move-in ready.”
As for those features, let’s dive right in.
First, the street it’s on—Twin Oak Drive—was named for the massive twin oaks that stood in front of the house. Only one of the oaks remains, boasting a massive 5-foot girth. The other was cut down by a power company years back. With that being said, that one oak is about the only thing that’s missing these days.
Approaching the all-brick home—FYI, Midland is just west of the Stafford County line in Fauquier County, folks—the land is serene and full of opportunities. Whether you want to raise horses, build an expansive garden, add to the existing fruit trees or create a pure farm environment, anything is possible. The outdoor terrain is boosted with a one-of-a-kind stone fireplace built by the homesteader, two sheds with electricity and a wooden crab house.
While the crab house can live up to its name for hosting quite the crab feast, it could easily be used for barbecues, hoedowns, fall harvest parties or any dazzling occasion possible. Among its features are a brick grill/fireplace, massive bench and fan.
If you haven’t been impressed with this outdoor paradise yet, the entire back of the home overlooks a quaint pond on a neighboring lot that was dragged in from Aquia Creek by the original homesteader and named “Elizabeth’s Folly” for his wife.
Zooming in on the home itself, Turner describes the layout as a “horseshoe shape,” with living areas on one side and sleeping quarters on the other. In total, the home boasts four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms with freshly painted walls and new hardwood flooring throughout.
The main level—yes, there is a massive basement and we will get to that later—consists of three bedrooms, two full baths and the one half-bathroom. The master bedroom is purely expansive, with a sitting area, luxuriously engineered wood flooring, two closets and a dazzling bathroom.
The master bath is beautifully updated with a quartz and cherry cabinetry-clad double vanity sink, jetted soaking tub and tile shower. From the master suite, you’ll also have direct access to the backyard via a private porch.
As for the kitchen, it is large and long. Among its highlights are granite countertops, oodles of workspace, tall cabinets, brand new tile flooring and a silver range hood that beautifully meshes with the other appliances.
A breakfast nook is adjacent to the kitchen, with bay windows for taking in the never-ending green views. The nook also has French door access to the home’s maintenance-free Trex deck. Rounding out the top level, there is an immense living room with fireplace and formal dining room.
Now, let’s head downstairs, where an entire in-law suite awaits. Yes, if you’re looking for the prime place to house aging parents, special guests or, potentially, a renter, it doesn’t get much better than this.
As part of the in-law suite, there is full kitchen, full bedroom, full bath, office and living room. The lower level also has a separate recreation room with a wood stove and two large storage areas. To not let our in-law suite friends feeling left out, there’s direct backyard access downstairs, too.
Rounding out the home is an outsized two-car garage with utility sink. But, once you’ve parked your car here, are you actually going to want to leave? That’s the real question.
“It really is something special,” said Turner. “And for how peaceful it is, you’re still close to everything.”
Turner notes that with the home’s location, everything Fauquier, Stafford and Prince William counties has to offer is well within convenient reach.
To arrange a showing or for more information on 2046 Twin Oak Drive in Midland, contact Andy Shannon or Cristina Turner with the Andy Shannon & Associates team at 540/659-6136 or email andyshannonrealtor@gmail.com. For a complete catalogue of the business’ current listings, visit homes4sale-va.com.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!