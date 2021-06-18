6-bedroom stately colonial on 12-plus acres in Spotsylvania listed at $799,900

A spacious estate with a rural vibe yet with seamless access to so much in our dynamic region?
OK, we see you 6910 Fox Ridge Road.
This custom-build was finished in 1997 and shows like new today. It spans 4,968 square feet and has six bedrooms and 5.5 baths. And, it’s looking for an all new owner—it’s newly listed by Alex Belcher of Belcher Real Estate for $799,900.
“I can think of so many things that make this estate special,” said Belcher. “It has incredible acreage, a beautiful pond and it’s well equipped with high-speed internet for today’s times. All in all, it’s just a really cool place to be.”
The home sits on a massive 12.34-acre lot in the intimate Fox Lair community. The community is tucked just south of Courthouse Road and boasts a stately white fence at its entrance. Tall pines line the road that leads to the home site. From there, a paved driveway culminates in a massive parking pad with oodles of parking for residents and guests alike. For even more parking, there is a three-car, side loading garage with a half bath in the garage.
The grounds are colored in vibrant green bushes, tasteful stone hardscaping and pops of colorful flowers. Off the front door, you’ll notice the large wraparound porch, with hanging potted plants and two ceiling fans. Out back and at the corner of the tree line is a fenced pond that emits maximum tranquility.
Anchoring the backyard space and one of the home’s most dazzling features is its maintenance-free deck. From weekend barbecues to evenings spent stargazing, this will be the spot for it all. Underneath the deck is a column-clad, concrete patio for shaded lounging and, just off this space, a small path leads to a white pergola with a concrete pad base.
Zooming in on the beige beauty with forest green shutters, it is topped by a brand-new roof. Stepping through its front door, natural light, hardwood floors and elegant crown molding stretch through the main level.
Main-level highlights include a private office with French door entry and a separate French door exit to the front porch, formal dining room with chandelier, tray ceiling and chair railing and family room with gas fireplace, built-in shelving and two sets of French doors that lead to the back deck.
The family room flows seamlessly into the home’s gourmet kitchen. Lined with black-meets-brown granite counters, the kitchen has white cabinetry, appliances—including double wall ovens and a flat cooktop, breakfast area and central island. Off the kitchen and rounding out the main level is a second private office and the home’s gleaming sunroom.
Heading upstairs, there are four total bedrooms including the huge owner’s suite. Highlights of the suite include a large mural wall that emits coastal European vibes, vaulted ceiling and French door exit to a private covered balcony with designer ceiling fan. Back inside, the ensuite bath has a granite double vanity sink, jacuzzi tub, glass enclosed shower and meticulous tile work. The additional bedrooms upstairs each have ample closet space as well their own attached full bath, one of which is a Jack-and-Jill set-up.
The finished walkout basement is carpeted with large windows looking out to the backyard and an open rec room space. The space has recessed lighting, chair railing and a double-sided fireplace. Just off the rec room is a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, medium brown cabinetry (with under-cabinet lighting) and a center island.
Downstairs, there are also two additional rooms—both of which could be bedrooms—and a full bathroom with an oversized shower. Off the rec room are two sets of French doors that walk out to the back patio.
Beyond the home site, so much the Fredericksburg region offers is within reach. Interstate 95 access (via the Thornburg exit) is approximately five miles east and the Spotsylvania Virginia Railway Express (VRE) station is less than 25 minutes northeast. For dining, shopping and groceries, Southpoint and Cosner’s Corner are less than 20 minutes away. For everyday needs, Traveler’s Row on U.S. 1 has options as well and is within 10 minutes.
“Everything here is just so well done—from the massive wraparound porch to the garage with seemingly endless space,” said Belcher. “For space and a move-in ready offering, it really does not get better than this.”
For more information or to schedule a showing of 6910 Fox Ridge Road in Spotsylvania, contact Alex Belcher with Belcher Real Estate at 540/300-9669 or Alex@BelcherRealEstateVA.com. Also you can visit the Belcher Real Estate website at www.belcherrealestateva.com. The Belcher Real Estate office is located at 809 William St. in downtown Fredericksburg.
