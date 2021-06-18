6-bedroom stately colonial on 12-plus acres in Spotsylvania listed at $799,900

A spacious estate with a rural vibe yet with seamless access to so much in our dynamic region?

OK, we see you 6910 Fox Ridge Road.

This custom-build was finished in 1997 and shows like new today. It spans 4,968 square feet and has six bedrooms and 5.5 baths. And, it’s looking for an all new owner—it’s newly listed by Alex Belcher of Belcher Real Estate for $799,900.

Alex Belcher was honored among REALTOR magazine’s “30 Under 30” selections in 2015 and, in his decade-plus in the business, he’s sold more than 1,500 homes.

Belcher Real Estate is focused on its clients and helping them through every step of the selling process. Alex Belcher is consistently one of the top agents in the state of Virginia while selling homes for his clients in record time for top dollar.

“I can think of so many things that make this estate special,” said Belcher. “It has incredible acreage, a beautiful pond and it’s well equipped with high-speed internet for today’s times. All in all, it’s just a really cool place to be.”