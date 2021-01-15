92-acre estate in King George offers a tranquil retreat along the water

Amid these wild and wacky times, a tranquil escape awaits in King George County.
The historic 92.59-acre estate at 6033 Whipsawason Road is on the market for $949,900.
The property is listed by RE/MAX Supercenter associate broker–owner, Scott Cleveland. RE/MAX Supercenter has served the broader Fredericksburg area for more than 20 years, specializing, among other focuses, in waterfront and water-view properties.
“In addition to a beautiful home, stunning land and so much nearby, there is incredible room for additional income and an additional home on this property,” said Cleveland. “And it’s quite the bargain.”
Cleveland, who has managed a number of recent transactions along Potomac Creek and the Potomac River, says he’s seen half- and quarter-acre lots in the same area sell for half the price of the 6033 Whipsawason Road property. So, to have nearly 100 acres on the market—with an existing home—for less than $1 million is quite the steal. Zoning allows for its next owner to build up to a 7,000-square-foot home on the property as well.
The land has quite the history in itself. The broader area—spanning King George and Stafford counties—was settled by the Patawomeck tribe in 1607. Historically, the property has been known as “Whipsawason Farm,” named after the Indian Chief Whipsawason, who was one of Pocahontas’ uncles.
Local lore has it that Pocahontas was taken from an area of Belvedere Beach near Passapatanzy Creek, approximately two miles from the property. Today, many descendants of the Patawomeck tribe are concentrated in the White Oak area of Stafford.
Let’s zoom in on the home, shall we?
A long, gravel driveway guides folks to the front door of this 3-bedroom, 2-bath stone gem. The home was built in 1948 and boasts 1,627 square feet of living space on two levels.
Heading inside, you can see that the home has experienced several updates through the years, making it prime for a weekend getaway, Airbnb rental or whatever your heart may desire.
Its interior is clad in red hardwood with a mix of tile and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has white appliances, ample counter space and overlooks the property’s vast yard. Over in the living room, you’ll find a cozy area for lounging, as well as a stone fireplace.
Upstairs, you’ll find the home’s three bedrooms, each with—you guessed it!—cozy wooden walls and hardwood floors. Outside, there’s a small structure known as a “writer’s cabin” just off the main house. Featuring a stove and numerous windows, it can be a stellar spot for some quiet time or—as its name suggests—some creative activities.
On the recreation front, the property is an outdoor lover’s paradise, saturated with mature timber, fields and hundreds of feet of shoreline along Potomac Creek. For hunters, Cleveland says the lush property is frequented by deer, turkey and plenty of other wildlife.
At one spot on the water’s edge, you’ll find a quaint, red-painted fishing hut for storing all your gear and reflecting on a day in the wild. If your heart is desiring a dock for a boat, there is plenty of space to make that dream a reality.
For boaters, Waugh Point Marina is a stone’s throw away, Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve is right across Potomac Creek and access to the Potomac River is less than a mile away. Once you’re on the river, Fairview Beach—including Tim’s II and Rick’s on the River—is just down the shoreline, too.
“It’s so quiet and there is more than enough to keep you busy throughout its grounds,” Cleveland said. “But on top of it all, it’s convenient to so much more. You’ll always have something to do here or nearby.”
Location-wise, the property at 6033 Whipsawason Road provides seamless access to so much the region has to offer. It is minutes from State Route 218 and approximately 13 miles from downtown Fredericksburg. For commuters, the Brooke Road and Leeland Road Virginia Railway Express (VRE) stations are each approximately 20 minutes away. For the road warriors out there, Interstate 95 is within 25 minutes, providing a gateway to D.C., Richmond and spots in between.
The home falls within the King George County Schools district, with Sealston Elementary, King George Middle and King George High School as its designated learning establishments.
“We’ve really seen a spiked interest in people wanting to get out of Northern Virginia and have more privacy,” said Cleveland. “For those folks, this is it.”
For more information on 6033 Whipsawason Road, contact Scott Cleveland with RE/MAX Supercenter at 540/775-5661 or visit scott-cleveland.com. RE/MAX Supercenter has two offices serving the broader region, in Fredericksburg (107 Carter St.) and in King George (7185 Kings Highway).