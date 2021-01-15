92-acre estate in King George offers a tranquil retreat along the water

At one spot on the water’s edge, you’ll find a quaint, red-painted fishing hut for storing all your gear and reflecting on a day in the wild. If your heart is desiring a dock for a boat, there is plenty of space to make that dream a reality.

For boaters, Waugh Point Marina is a stone’s throw away, Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve is right across Potomac Creek and access to the Potomac River is less than a mile away. Once you’re on the river, Fairview Beach—including Tim’s II and Rick’s on the River—is just down the shoreline, too.

“It’s so quiet and there is more than enough to keep you busy throughout its grounds,” Cleveland said. “But on top of it all, it’s convenient to so much more. You’ll always have something to do here or nearby.”

Location-wise, the property at 6033 Whipsawason Road provides seamless access to so much the region has to offer. It is minutes from State Route 218 and approximately 13 miles from downtown Fredericksburg. For commuters, the Brooke Road and Leeland Road Virginia Railway Express (VRE) stations are each approximately 20 minutes away. For the road warriors out there, Interstate 95 is within 25 minutes, providing a gateway to D.C., Richmond and spots in between.