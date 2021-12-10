'Absolutely classic' five-bedroom, lakefront estate in Stafford's Argyle Heights listed at $995,000

If the largest waterfront lot in one of the Fredericksburg area’s most iconic communities piques your interest, it’s time to get moving, folks.
In addition to the 2.05-acre lot itself at 216 Lake Shore Drive in Argyle Heights in Stafford County, the 4,696-square-foot residence here has been totally optimized to take in the panoramic Lake Carroll views.
Add in some recent modernizations and it is very much in its prime here in 2021. The five-bed, five-bath abode is listed with Anne Overington of The Overington Team at Century 21 Redwood Realty for $995,000.
The Overington Team consists of Anne as well as her two daughters, Catherine Sturtevant and Elizabeth Stanislawski. In 2022, Overington will celebrate her 20th year in the real estate biz. In addition to decades of collective experience representing all sides of transactions, the team specializes in representing senior property owners who are selling their longtime homes.
Built in 1961, the current owners of 216 Lake Shore Drive have called it home since 1987.
“We originally bought because of the lake,” they said. “We grew to appreciate the community plus loved the good-sized lot with elbow room. The house itself was not ostentatious and the interior woodwork was spectacular. Thirty-five or so years later here, we will certainly miss it.”
“This house is absolutely classic,” adds Overington. “To have the largest lot on the lake and so much primary living space all on one level ... it makes for quite the combination.”
In total, there are just 19 lakefront lots on Lake Carroll. Zooming in on the 216 Lake Shore Drive property, a circular, light driveway provides for oodles of parking out front. On the side of the home is an arched, covered parking space with plenty of room for two vehicles. Tasteful, low-maintenance landscaping dots the front of the home, complementing the towering mature trees throughout the property. Watching the leaves change here in the fall is bliss.
A brick walkway leads to the lakeside backyard utopia. Off the back of the home, there are expansive brick patios off both the main and lower levels. From the lower-level patio space, a brick walkway guides you to the enclosed in-ground pool, which includes tasteful gray decking as well as a snack bar area with covered seating.
Below the pool deck, there is storage space for canoes, kayaks and water toys. Beyond the patios and pool, there is plenty of green space for outdoor activities aplenty, too.
Before walking inside the home’s formal entrance, appreciate the architecture just as its longtime owners have. “The settled elegance of the house drew us in ...,” they say, “from the Jeffersonian look with brick arches to the serpentine curved steps down to the back patio.”
Additional visible touches include its meticulous brickwork, whimsical cupola and wide chimney.
Inside, gleaming hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, expert craftmanships and fresh, neutral-colored paint abound.
The formal living room is anchored by an elegant fireplace as well as large mantle frames. The adjacent dining room includes crown and chair rail molding as well as a massive, bright bay window.
A theme throughout the home: Every single room along the back of the home optimizes that priceless lake view. This includes the main level, centerpiece-esque family room, which has a gigantic window, beamed ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling brick hearth and staircase winding up to the attic level.
The attic level offers dynamic finished space—for studying, entertainment, relaxing or anything in between, this will be a cherished nook. For storage, there are unfinished portions of the attic as well.
Back on the main level and just off the dining room is the recently enhanced gourmet kitchen. The cabinetry you see is walnut that was transported from family land and pristinely customized for the kitchen space. Additional kitchen highlights include brand-new stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. The main level brick balcony is accessible via an informal dining area.
There are four total bedrooms on the main level, inclusive of the primary suite. And, you guessed it, it has stunning lake views complete with a window seat for taking it all in. The updated ensuite bath is clad with a marble-draped custom shower as well as new granite countertops.
Of the additional bedrooms on this level, one has its own ensuite bath as well. The additional two bedrooms share a hall bath.
Heading downstairs, you’ll find the fifth bedroom, which has a brick fireplace, ample closet space and its own dedicated rear entrance. Other lower-level highlights include a nautical themed full bath, laundry/utility room and storm shelter space/safe room.
Beyond the homesite, so much Fredericksburg has to offer is within minutes. For daily needs, Washington Square is a half-mile west with shopping and grocery options. Downtown Fredericksburg is just five minutes northwest (as well its Virginia Railway Express station).
“The appeal here is that it is near the city, yet you feel worlds away,” said Overington. “With the neighborhood, views and home itself, you’re really getting the best of everything.”
For more information on 216 Lake Shore Drive, contact Anne Overington with The Overington Team at Century 21 Redwood Realty at 540/207-0526 or visit anneoverington.century21redwood.com. The Century 21 Redwood Realty office is located at 10601 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania.