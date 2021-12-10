'Absolutely classic' five-bedroom, lakefront estate in Stafford's Argyle Heights listed at $995,000

“This house is absolutely classic,” adds Overington. “To have the largest lot on the lake and so much primary living space all on one level ... it makes for quite the combination.”

In total, there are just 19 lakefront lots on Lake Carroll. Zooming in on the 216 Lake Shore Drive property, a circular, light driveway provides for oodles of parking out front. On the side of the home is an arched, covered parking space with plenty of room for two vehicles. Tasteful, low-maintenance landscaping dots the front of the home, complementing the towering mature trees throughout the property. Watching the leaves change here in the fall is bliss.

A brick walkway leads to the lakeside backyard utopia. Off the back of the home, there are expansive brick patios off both the main and lower levels. From the lower-level patio space, a brick walkway guides you to the enclosed in-ground pool, which includes tasteful gray decking as well as a snack bar area with covered seating.

Below the pool deck, there is storage space for canoes, kayaks and water toys. Beyond the patios and pool, there is plenty of green space for outdoor activities aplenty, too.