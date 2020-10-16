Cherished brick colonial and guest house in downtown Fredericksburg on market for $1,175,000

“This property has been a staple in the Fredericksburg community,” said Glazebrook, who is a cousin of Debbie Ross. “I have many memories playing in the yard as a little girl. And now, this is such a solid purchase, as it has been so well kept throughout the years.”

The principal home is simply majestic—colored with bricks, vinyl windows, a royal synthetic slate roof and copper gutters and downspouts. The yard has an irrigation system to keep its tasteful landscaping—which includes a fenced side yard—glowing through the seasons.

Out back, Ross notes the recently enhanced back patio as well as the home’s large driveway for welcoming guests. As for the home’s front porch, it is expansive and airy and overlooks the one-of-a-kind stone wall surrounding its front entrance.

“It seems that our stone wall is something that everyone in Fredericksburg has walked on at some point in their lives,” said Ross with a laugh. “One of my favorite things has been seeing the little kids walk along the wall through the years.”

For as captivating as the 3,903-square-foot home is from outside, it is that much more so once you’re inside. Upon entering, you’re immediately impressed by the gleaming hardwood floors and tasteful crown molding throughout.