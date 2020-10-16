Cherished brick colonial and guest house in downtown Fredericksburg on market for $1,175,000

Since 1933, the brick colonial estate at 815 Hanover St. has been a family mainstay for Debbie Ross.
“This is a very sentimental family home for us,” said Ross. “We have had many, many celebrations and holidays together throughout the years with several generations of family and friends.”
Her grandparents originally had the home built, entrusting celebrated builder Peck Heflin to make their real estate dreams a reality. For Ross’ grandparents, the build was emotional—they were both immigrants from Italy who met in New York, got married and eventually moved to Fredericksburg.
After recovering from a serious illness earlier this year, Ross and her husband are ready to downsize, enjoy life and travel. The Rosses already have their domestic trek all sketched out, with plans to hit Nags Head, Myrtle Beach, St. Simons Island in Georgia and culminating in Florida.
And as the Rosses embark on an all-new journey, one lucky buyer will soon scoop up their prized home at 815 Hanover St. and start a legacy of their own. The home is co-listed by Becky Glazebrook and Cheryl Saunders with Johnson & Glazebrook Inc. at $1,175,000.
In addition to the four-bedroom, five-bath home, the separate two-bedroom, two-bath guest house (or potential rental) with its own address—803 Littlepage St.—conveys with the sale, too.
“This property has been a staple in the Fredericksburg community,” said Glazebrook, who is a cousin of Debbie Ross. “I have many memories playing in the yard as a little girl. And now, this is such a solid purchase, as it has been so well kept throughout the years.”
The principal home is simply majestic—colored with bricks, vinyl windows, a royal synthetic slate roof and copper gutters and downspouts. The yard has an irrigation system to keep its tasteful landscaping—which includes a fenced side yard—glowing through the seasons.
Out back, Ross notes the recently enhanced back patio as well as the home’s large driveway for welcoming guests. As for the home’s front porch, it is expansive and airy and overlooks the one-of-a-kind stone wall surrounding its front entrance.
“It seems that our stone wall is something that everyone in Fredericksburg has walked on at some point in their lives,” said Ross with a laugh. “One of my favorite things has been seeing the little kids walk along the wall through the years.”
For as captivating as the 3,903-square-foot home is from outside, it is that much more so once you’re inside. Upon entering, you’re immediately impressed by the gleaming hardwood floors and tasteful crown molding throughout.
Anchoring its main level is a totally remodeled kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, ceramic floors, granite countertops, recessed lighting and a walk-in pantry. Just off the kitchen is a small breakfast nook for enjoying your culinary creations.
Also on the primary level, the living room boasts a brick, wood-burning fireplace with direct access to the home’s sunroom. For chillier Virginia days, the sunroom has a free-standing gas fireplace, too.
Heading upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms and two full baths, including the home’s primary bedroom. The main bedroom includes a massive walk-in closet as well as a luxury bath suite with a corner soaking tub.
The home’s second upper level is a private oasis of sorts, with a bedroom, full bath and separate kitchenette, which includes a sink and mini refrigerator.
With the principal residence in the books, let’s not forget that 803 Littlepage St. is a part of this sale, too.
The two-level guest house was originally built in 1994. It has two bedrooms and two full baths and in total comprises 1,256 square feet of living space.
Inside, its kitchen features cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, a skylight for taking in the seasons and a dazzling brick wall that adds distinct character. Still on the guest house’s primary level, there is a great room with gas fireplace and a primary bedroom with two walk-in closets. Upstairs, you’ll find a second bedroom as well as a full bath.
“Debbie’s father converted the home’s garage into what is now such a beautiful guest house,” said Glazebrook. “This is part of what takes this investment to the next level. ... It is perfect for your guests or if you’d like an extra income.”
“For any family that needs or wants to grow, this is it,” added Ross, reflecting on her family’s decades at the residence. “You can feel the warmness. ... It’s a large house, but it just instantly feels cozy and like home.”
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg, the home and guest house are within walking distance to so many amenities and attractions, spanning the Fredericksburg Virginia Railway Express/Amtrak station, restaurants, shopping and more.
To arrange a showing and for more information on the residences at 815 Hanover St. and 803 Little Page St., contact Becky Glazebrook or Cheryl Saunders with Johnson & Glazebrook Inc. at 540/372-4444 or jginc@jgirealty.com.
The Johnson & Glazebrook, Inc. office is located at 1807 William St. and a full catalogue of the company’s current listings may be viewed at johnsonandglazebrookinc.com.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!