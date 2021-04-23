Contemporary, zero-carbon waterfront estate on 10 acres in King George, listed at $995,000

Before we head upstairs, let’s talk about its main-level primary bedroom. As if this residence couldn’t get any more owner-friendly, this suite is complete with a large walk-in closet and glass door access to the home’s 1,100-square-foot patio. The primary bath is clad in ceramic tile and has a large shower.

Heading to the upper level, you’ll find two bedrooms and a bath, including an in-law suite with its own adjacent 20-by-7-foot balcony facing the creek that winds into the Potomac River. The suite has a full bath with tub, refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space.

For extra storage, there is a concrete-floored, 600-square-foot crawl space with 4-foot clearance below the main level.

While certainly tranquil and secluded, the home provides seamless access to so much the region has to offer. Dahlgren and the U.S. 301 Harry Nice Bridge are within 20 minutes from its doorstep, including a number of grocery store, dining and shopping options. Colonial Beach is 20 minutes away, downtown Fredericksburg is 30 and Richmond is 90 minutes southwest.