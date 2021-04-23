Contemporary, zero-carbon waterfront estate on 10 acres in King George, listed at $995,000

West Coast meets East Coast in King George County.
At first glance, this is the type of residence you’d typically picture dotting the coast of Northern California or the Pacific Northwest. But, in the last couple of years, the current owners of 8545 Sandy Beach Lane have brought this unique gem to full fruition right here.
Now, it’s on the market for its next owner(s).
Situated on a 10.03-acre waterfront lot colored with gardens, eco-friendly components and lush woods, the home itself boasts four bedrooms and 3.5 baths across 2,634 square feet. It’s listed with Les Bullock of RE/MAX Supercenter at $995,000.
“This is really one of the coolest houses I have ever been in,” said Bullock. “It’s a self-sufficient house. So many people have shifted gears to a more independent and work-from-home mindset during the pandemic. Whether it’s fishing, gardening, feeding your home with solar power, it’s all right there.”
For Bullock to say it’s one of the coolest houses he’s seen means something. He’s a Fredericksburg native with more than three decades of real estate experience to his name. Additionally, RE/MAX Supercenter has been a local staple in the real estate space for more than 20 years, specializing in contemporary and historic estates alike, waterfront abodes and seemingly everything in between.
AN OUTDOOR AND SUSTAINABLE UTOPIA
Let’s start with the land here. 8545 Sandy Beach Lane is in the Mount Moriah on the Potomac community, a quiet and private subdivision of 10-plus-acre lotted homes with a boat ramp for its residents. As for the 10.03-acre land this home sits on, it is an absolute showstopper, with 331 feet of Potomac River frontage and 180-degree views of the water.
Steps lead down to the waterfront from its property edge and a quaint creek runs parallel to the river, where you can typically find wildlife galore. More than half the acreage is wooded and the lawn accounts for an acre itself. The HOA allows for horses and there is ample space for a fenced pasture or barns.
To the south of the house, there is a 2,500 square-foot fenced garden with a 1,600-gallon above-ground tank installed to it for natural rain irrigation. The garden has 16 raised beds of crops that have been organically grown—if you move in this summer,
Along the southern property line, there is a strip with fruit trees, a 90-foot row of strawberries, garlic, onions, asparagus and more. On the northern property line, you’ll find a 90-foot grape arbor, which should be in full bloom in 2022.
THE MAGIC INSIDE AND ITS CORE COMPONENTS
Now, let’s zoom in on the home itself, shall we?
Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright, a Seattle-based architect prioritized energy efficiency in its build. This is a totally customized residence with extremely durable Firestone synthetic rubber roofing and Alura cement composite siding draping its outside.
Among its eco-friendly features are a “hybrid” HVAC system (serving as a heat pump and propane-fueled furnace); large double-paned windows for natural light; a 9.3-kW photovoltaic solar-power system (panels and inverters manufactured by Enphase with an app for real-time reports on production); a Renai tankless water heater powered by propane; and a buried 500-gallon propane tank to serve it, the furnace and range. There is a second 1,000-gallon propane tank prewired for a future home generator, too.
With this setup, it is possible to go utility-free for nearly a year and that is not an exaggeration.
As for the vibe inside, it is contemporary living, an open-floor plan and bright spaces at its finest, with towering loft-style ceilings, spruce beams and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout.
The great room is anchored by a high-efficiency wood-burning stove that can heat the entire home. As an added bonus, 15 cords of covered, seasoned hardwood convey with the sale.
The main level kitchen is complete with soft-closing drawers and cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless-steel KitchenAid appliances. Additional main-level highlights include a powder room off the foyer, two large entry closets, a laundry room and access to the two-car garage.
Before we head upstairs, let’s talk about its main-level primary bedroom. As if this residence couldn’t get any more owner-friendly, this suite is complete with a large walk-in closet and glass door access to the home’s 1,100-square-foot patio. The primary bath is clad in ceramic tile and has a large shower.
Heading to the upper level, you’ll find two bedrooms and a bath, including an in-law suite with its own adjacent 20-by-7-foot balcony facing the creek that winds into the Potomac River. The suite has a full bath with tub, refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space.
For extra storage, there is a concrete-floored, 600-square-foot crawl space with 4-foot clearance below the main level.
While certainly tranquil and secluded, the home provides seamless access to so much the region has to offer. Dahlgren and the U.S. 301 Harry Nice Bridge are within 20 minutes from its doorstep, including a number of grocery store, dining and shopping options. Colonial Beach is 20 minutes away, downtown Fredericksburg is 30 and Richmond is 90 minutes southwest.
This is all just the beginning of the modern magic that awaits at 8545 Sandy Beach Lane. Its current owners say, “It is virtually new with systems and appliances still under warranty. It provides luxury living in a unique water-front environment. In terms of the preponderance of its energy use, there is a zero-carbon footprint. For the Washington or Richmond resident looking for a weekend or summer home, this is perfect and the same may be said for a retiree.”
For more information on 8545 Sandy Beach Lane in King George, contact Les Bullock at 540/621-6344 or email les@lesknowsrealestate.com. RE/MAX Supercenter has two offices serving the broader region, in Fredericksburg (107 Carter St.) and in King George (7185 Kings Highway). For those looking to list their homes, or looking to buy, call Les Bullock at 540/621-6344.