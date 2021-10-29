Country living at its finest at 13-plus acre King George estate, $569,900

On the tail end of 2021 and as we gear up for a new year, many folks are looking for a little extra wiggle room to simply stretch out. With 13-plus acres and more than 5,500 square feet of dynamic living space, 9294 Lambs Creek Church Road delivers just that and so much more country allure.

Originally built in 1989, this three-bedroom, three-bath King George farmette spans three unique levels. Its current owner has been at its reins for nearly 15 years and, today, it’s time for its next chapter.

The home and property at 9294 Lambs Creek Church Road is listed for $569,900 with Dixie Lee Washington, principal broker of RE/MAX Supercenter. Locally renowned as having “the experience, the tools and the know-how,” Washington has been a broker for 23 years and has sold more than 50 properties in 2021 alone.

As for how this home stands out from the crowd, Washington sees a rare combination of features.

“If you’re looking for the full trio—serious acreage, a basement and a pool—this is the only current option in King George County that fits that bill,” Washington said earlier this week. “You may find others with two of these three features, but not none with the full package. Plus, this is an incredible value for everything else you are getting, too.”