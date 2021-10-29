Country living at its finest at 13-plus acre King George estate, $569,900

On the tail end of 2021 and as we gear up for a new year, many folks are looking for a little extra wiggle room to simply stretch out. With 13-plus acres and more than 5,500 square feet of dynamic living space, 9294 Lambs Creek Church Road delivers just that and so much more country allure.
Originally built in 1989, this three-bedroom, three-bath King George farmette spans three unique levels. Its current owner has been at its reins for nearly 15 years and, today, it’s time for its next chapter.
The home and property at 9294 Lambs Creek Church Road is listed for $569,900 with Dixie Lee Washington, principal broker of RE/MAX Supercenter. Locally renowned as having “the experience, the tools and the know-how,” Washington has been a broker for 23 years and has sold more than 50 properties in 2021 alone.
As for how this home stands out from the crowd, Washington sees a rare combination of features.
“If you’re looking for the full trio—serious acreage, a basement and a pool—this is the only current option in King George County that fits that bill,” Washington said earlier this week. “You may find others with two of these three features, but not none with the full package. Plus, this is an incredible value for everything else you are getting, too.”
Before heading inside and whipping up a memorable meal in its chef’s kitchen (more on that in a sec!), let’s explore the outdoor space. The home is situated on non-HOA property on a minimally trafficked road. You’re greeted with a brick column clad entrance and its circular driveway culminates near its front stairs.
The front of the home is anchored by white columns, a sweeping front porch, koi pond with waterfall feature and two-car garage. For RV and/or boat owners, there is a massive, covered carport as well.
The enhancements to the home’s exterior in recent years are noticeable. The roof is just three years old, there are new gutters and downspouts and the siding along the back of the home was recently replaced, too.
Out back awaits your outdoor oasis. Features include an in-ground saltwater pool with a brand-new pump and motor, a new 20-by-36-foot metal barn, fenced pastures and numerous outbuildings. For horses, chickens and virtually any farm animal in between, you’ll be set. It’s also worth noting that the acreage is zoned A-2, which means it is sub-dividable, should your heart desire.
Inside the main level, let’s finally explore that kitchen! It has an absolutely massive 14-foot island that everyone will naturally gather around. Additional kitchen features include stainless steel appliances—a double oven and Fisher & Paykel gas range and hood—as well as gleaming granite countertops and hardwood floors.
“The kitchen here is just absolutely fabulous for anyone who wants to entertain,” said Washington. “It is very much the heart of the home and, for people who like to cook, it is clearly loaded.”
Also anchoring the main level are its nearly 300-square-foot living room with wood-burning fireplace and its primary suite. Within the main level primary suite, its ensuite bath has a soaking tub and tiled-draped, walk-in shower.
Upstairs are two bedrooms and one full bath. On the additional bedrooms, Washington says, “All of the bedrooms are so large in this home .... Some of the newer homes can have smaller rooms, but there is plenty of space to move around here.”
The bathroom the two upper-floor bedrooms share is sizeable and complete with a double-sink setup.
The fully finished basement is very much a space of its own, with a massive family room with fireplace, wet bar and potential fourth bedroom. For game night, a billiard table or expansive recreation area, the lower level will absolutely do the trick. Fresh paint and laminate flooring make the space pop that much more.
“It’s awaiting the new owner’s personal touches,” Washington says.
Beyond the immediately visible, the core components of 9294 Lambs Creek Church Road are strong, too. Its HVAC units are less than two years old and a new electrical panel keep things running smoothly.
As for location, a hidden gem of a winery (The Estate at White Hall) is just down the street for winding down on any afternoon. Fairview Beach is just 10 minutes north and, for everyday needs, the Shops at King George is just 10 minutes southeast on State Route 3. The home is central to Downtown Fredericksburg and Dahlgren—both are within a 25-minute drive.
For its country charm, thoughtful and dynamic spaces and investment potential, this one is a real catch.
“The King George market is still strong,” said Washington. “What’s not to like about King George? There are great schools, it’s close to shopping and more and more is just over the horizon.”
For more information on 9294 Lambs Creek Church Road, contact Dixie Lee Washington at 540/498-6262. RE/MAX Supercenter has two offices serving the broader region, in Fredericksburg (107 Carter St.) and in King George (7185 Kings Highway).