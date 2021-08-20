Creekside, totally customized brick masterpiece on 7 acres in King George, $1,280,000

Hello there, brick beauty.
Spanning five bedrooms, 7.5 baths and 6,562 total square feet, the meticulous brickwork adorning 10571 Glenwood Drive in King George County is only the beginning of its allure.
The home is now on the market and listed by Frank McKinney of the Brooke Miller Real Estate Team at Long & Foster for $1,280,000.
“So much in this home is customized, from its trim, the stones surrounding the fireplace in the living room to the outlet covers on the walls,” said Miller. “This home is the true definition of ‘unique’ because you won’t find anything else like it.”
Bill and Elaine Miller are the masterminds behind the home and its original owners. They have owned the 7.2-acre lot at 10571 Glenwood Drive since 1993. From there, it took approximately three years to construct the home of their dreams.
“We wanted a home that had privacy, space and would lend itself to entertaining,” says Mrs. Miller. “This is not a house you just pick a plan for and build it. It is unique in so many ways.”
The charming and careful touches throughout are seemingly endless. There is the single brick in the fireplace downstairs that came from Mr. Miller’s boyhood home in Oklahoma. There is the beaver pond in the backyard where wildlife abounds. And there is the 15-foot customized walnut table in its dining room, built for the home and conveying with the sale.
“The satisfaction of building and accomplishing something like this has been like nothing else,” says Mr. Miller.
Constructed as their “forever home,” the Millers raised six children throughout their quarter of a century within its walls. With the kids grown up, the Millers have opted to downsize and are ready for the home’s next owners to write its next chapter.
Zooming in on the land itself, a private driveway winds to the principal residence, which is quietly tucked nearly a half-mile from the main road. The calm creek (Pine Hill Creek) trickles in the backyard, where the Millers have enjoyed seeing bald eagles and migratory birds swirl throughout the seasons.
The immediate yard is accented by a large concrete patio that extends the length of the residence, including a screened-in gazebo and observation deck that extends to the water’s edge. A lengthy, window-clad breezeway connects the gazebo area to the main house. Also, you can’t miss the home’s towering, four-car brick garage. The garage—which has electricity and is fully plumbed—spans two levels and includes 1,400 square feet on its second level for storage.
Before heading inside the popping red door of the principal residence, know that its core components are strong. In addition to its visible brick exterior and DECRA metal roof, there is 2-by-6 construction throughout.
Inside, there are three above-ground levels, as well as an unfinished basement. On the main level, you’ll find 10-foot ceilings as natural light radiates throughout its open spaces. The living room is an absolute showstopper with a towering 30-foot cedar ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows and a 20-foot flat stone fireplace.
Additional main level highlights include an eat-in kitchen (with sizable island, granite counters and oodles of cabinet space); family room with gleaming hardwood floors and a brick accent wall; and the formal dining room with that custom walnut table as its centerpiece.
“That table was built for this home and we couldn’t get it out of there if we tried,” Mr. Miller says with a laugh.
There are two primary suites within the home, and one is on the main level, complete with an ensuite bath with a jetted tub, separate shower and two vanities.
The additional primary suite may be accessed just off the family room and has soaring vaulted ceilings, five total closets (yes, five!), more than 1,100 square feet of living space and a similar ensuite bath setup. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs and each has its own dedicated bathroom and a large cedar-lined closet. And, yes, there is that third above-ground level in the form of a window-clad bonus room. Mrs. Miller used this space as a quiet and inspirational space for her painting hobby.
The basement is unfinished and includes an entire wall of bricks with a fireplace—this wall includes that one brick from Mr. Miller’s one-time home in Oklahoma. The driveway winds to the back of the yard, so if you want to load that fireplace up with wood, you can pull your vehicle nearly right on up to it. The lower-level space is vast, full of potential and includes a finished bathroom, too.
As for location, 10571 Glenwood Drive strikes that magical balance of seclusion and convenience. Dahlgren, the U.S. 301 Harry Nice Bridge and Colonial Beach are all within 15 minutes. For commuters to downtown Fredericksburg, it’s within 30 miles.
“For someone who would like privacy but wants to be connected with the rest of the world ... this is it right here,” said Miller. “The potential is nearly endless with this home and I can see the ‘right buyer’ being a number of different people or meeting so many folks’ needs.”
For more information on 10571 Glenwood Drive in King George County, contact Frank McKinney with Long & Foster at 540/850-8245 or Frank.McKinney@LongAndFoster.com. Brooke Miller Real Estate and The Long & Foster office is located at 1910 William St. in Fredericksburg. That number is 540/604-9138.