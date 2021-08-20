Creekside, totally customized brick masterpiece on 7 acres in King George, $1,280,000

Hello there, brick beauty.

Spanning five bedrooms, 7.5 baths and 6,562 total square feet, the meticulous brickwork adorning 10571 Glenwood Drive in King George County is only the beginning of its allure.

The home is now on the market and listed by Frank McKinney of the Brooke Miller Real Estate Team at Long & Foster for $1,280,000.

“So much in this home is customized, from its trim, the stones surrounding the fireplace in the living room to the outlet covers on the walls,” said Miller. “This home is the true definition of ‘unique’ because you won’t find anything else like it.”

Bill and Elaine Miller are the masterminds behind the home and its original owners. They have owned the 7.2-acre lot at 10571 Glenwood Drive since 1993. From there, it took approximately three years to construct the home of their dreams.

“We wanted a home that had privacy, space and would lend itself to entertaining,” says Mrs. Miller. “This is not a house you just pick a plan for and build it. It is unique in so many ways.”