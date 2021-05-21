Custom brick estate with over 8,000 square feet of luxurious living in Fawn Lake, listed at $1,220,000

Might this be the lushest and most perfectly manicured yard in town? And there’s a stately brick estate that comes with it?

OK, 11309 Field Circle, you’ve certainly caught our attention.

This five-bedroom, 4.5-bath residence spans over 8,000 square feet and sits on a hearty 1.11-acre lot in Fawn Lake. It’s listed with Alex Belcher of Belcher Real Estate for $1,220,000.

In Belcher’s decade-plus in the real estate business, he’s sold well over 1,500 homes. Among his numerous accolades, he was part of REALTOR magazine’s “30 Under 30” selections in 2015. When it comes to this home being on the market at this time, he realizes just how special it is.

“It really does not get much better than this,” he said of the Field Circle offering. “It’s a totally customized home and located in the custom homes section of Fawn Lake. It has a beautiful layout, stunning features and the yard is just something else. I imagine that it will be scooped up pretty quickly.”