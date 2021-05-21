Custom brick estate with over 8,000 square feet of luxurious living in Fawn Lake, listed at $1,220,000

Might this be the lushest and most perfectly manicured yard in town? And there’s a stately brick estate that comes with it?
OK, 11309 Field Circle, you’ve certainly caught our attention.
This five-bedroom, 4.5-bath residence spans over 8,000 square feet and sits on a hearty 1.11-acre lot in Fawn Lake. It’s listed with Alex Belcher of Belcher Real Estate for $1,220,000.
In Belcher’s decade-plus in the real estate business, he’s sold well over 1,500 homes. Among his numerous accolades, he was part of REALTOR magazine’s “30 Under 30” selections in 2015. When it comes to this home being on the market at this time, he realizes just how special it is.
“It really does not get much better than this,” he said of the Field Circle offering. “It’s a totally customized home and located in the custom homes section of Fawn Lake. It has a beautiful layout, stunning features and the yard is just something else. I imagine that it will be scooped up pretty quickly.”
Built in 1996, this home was made to last. Before being totally dazzled by its towering, brick allure, know that its core components are equally as impressive. Its roof is just two years old with Owens Corning shingles, its HVAC setup is less than three years old and R-15 wall insulation and Anderson windows are constants throughout.
On the technology front, it’s equipped with a central station alarm system as well as a BOSE sound system that funnels tunes to the first floor and basement. The home has five electric panels to manage it all and there are four spare electrical circuits to handle a future pool build.
“This was a very well-built home .... You can see and appreciate the level of care that has gone into it from the start,” said Belcher. “It has very solid bones to it that you just don’t find in some newer homes today.”
Approaching the soaring abode from Field Circle, you just know you’re in for a luxurious treat. Two brick columns greet you at its entrance and a light-tan driveway winds through a vividly green yard to its three-car garage. The garage itself will appease any car enthusiasts, complete with bright windows, ample storage space and a lift system for repairs.
Winding from the driveway to its front door, appreciate the aggregate walkway and low-maintenance landscaping. And then, it’s go time.
Walking inside its two-story foyer, you’re immediately delighted by a mix of hardwood floors and carpeted oases. First-floor highlights include a dining room, office and living room with oak molding; sunroom with its own fireplace, home theater set-up and HVAC system; and the great room with a wet bar and coffered ceiling. Its kitchen is massive and loaded with cherry cabinetry for storage, granite countertops, a large island with cooktop and stainless steel appliances.
And yes, there is a first-floor master suite! This spacious room is fully loaded with a walk-in closet, immediate deck access, nook for seating and a jade-colored ensuite bath made for royalty. Through the ensuite bath’s double doors is a jacuzzi tub with nearby windows, oversized shower, seated vanity area and expansive double sink.
Heading upstairs, there are four large bedrooms—all with walk-in closets— and two full bathrooms with dual sinks. A sitting room complete with a surround sound and home theater anchors the upper-level space.
Let’s not forget the finished basement here, folks. In addition to storage closets galore and a dedicated pantry space, you’ll find a media room, exercise room, billiards area, aquarium room and full bath with steam shower. There is sliding door access to the outdoor space from the basement as well.
Heading outside, when one Trex deck is not enough, how about two? For extra bubbly evenings, one of the decks is wired for a hot tub. If a hot tub is not in the works for you and yours, you’ll just have to settle for lush green vistas in the distance and a prime view of the home’s dedicated garden space along its back.
The home itself aside, the Fawn Lake community is loaded with amenities to enjoy year-round. Among them is a 288-acre lake with seven miles of shoreline, Arnold Palmer-designed golf course, clubhouse, tennis courts, swimming pools, fitness center, sports fields, nature trails, a dog park for Fido and so much more.
Beyond the community, the home is within reach of so much the broader Fredericksburg region has to offer. Harrison Crossing—which is chock-full of grocery, restaurant and shopping selections—is within 20 minutes northeast. Even more options await along Route 3 leading to downtown Fredericksburg.
On the commuting front, two access points are within 30 minutes—the Route 3 exit for points north and the U.S. 1 exit in Massaponax for southern destinations. The downtown Fredericksburg Virginia Railway Express (VRE) and Amtrak station is less than 20 miles east for rail adventures.
“Amid the current market, it is incredible that this has emerged,” said Belcher. “For all its current owners have put into it, its next owners are in for quite the treat.”
For more information or to schedule a showing of 11309 Field Circle, contact Alex Belcher with Belcher Real Estate at 540/300-9669 or Alex@BelcherRealEstateVA.com. The Belcher Real Estate office is located at 809 William St. in downtown Fredericksburg.