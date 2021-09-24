Custom-built brick beauty on 10 acres only minutes from Fredericksburg for $1,299,900

“We had been looking for over two years and had never seen land as pretty as this for sale,” reflects James Early, one of the original owners of 24374 Oak Meadow Lane.
Approximately 18 years ago, he and his wife Alice purchased their dreamy acreage and subsequently built a stunning Southern colonial manor home from scratch. And today, it’s time for a new owner to take the reins of this spectacular estate.
Sitting on 10 acres and with its principal residence spanning more than 4,400 square feet, the home carries a price tag of $1,299,900. It’s listed with Amy Cherry Taylor, associate broker for Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates/AveryHess.
Taylor is a Spotsylvania County native with nearly 20 years of experience in the biz. Her team had more than $120 million in local real estate transactions in 2020, citing referrals as the bulk of their business.
“This is one of the most unique custom homes I’ve stepped foot in as of late,” said Taylor. “The attention to detail, materials used here and opportunity that awaits is really second to none.”
The home sits in a tight-knit community of only seven residences. The estate is surrounded by thousands of acres of forests in which Hazel Run quietly runs through them and the Rapidan River is just through its protected southern edge.
Before zooming in on the all-brick, meticulously crafted principal residence, let’s check out the land. A 1,000-plus-foot paved driveway with brick columns at its entry leads to a traffic circle out front, as well as a massive parking pad in the rear. Within its yard, the 30-by-50-foot wooden and totally wired barn captivates your attention, complete with concrete flooring, motion sensing security lighting and more.
Additional exterior highlights include its large sport-type pool (new filter installed this summer!), an outdoor fireplace with antique timber mantle and the two-tiered rear deck leading down to the pool.
A custom motorized awning covering the rear deck was installed in 2019. The three-car, rear-load garage has arched windows, its own split-HVAC system and plenty of shelving/storage options.
Out front, its porch stretches approximately 54 feet and is perfect for taking in the vistas. Heading inside the brick beauty, 4,400 finished square feet, four bedrooms and 3.5 baths await.
At first glance, you can tell this is quality at its finest, beginning with its parlor room-like grand foyer with pocket door. Among the home’s core elements are all-brick construction (including coined corners and jack arches at all windows), random-width white oak hardwood floors and 10-foot ceilings. The oak front door alone cost more than $15,000 to handcraft.
Anchoring the main level is its great room. Stretching more than 400 square feet, it includes a wall of atrium doors, marble-clad Menoda fireplace and a built-in bookcase. The formal dining room is nearly equal in size and features custom black walnut cabinetry running the length of one wall, leaded glass doors and granite countertop for serving.
The kitchen has a Dacor stainless steel dual oven, range with hood, granite countertops and high-grade cabinets. The refrigerator and dishwasher are less than two years old.
Rounding out the main level are a large library with oak French doors and bookcases galore, laundry room, mud room, second office and let’s certainly not forget—the main-level primary suite. With atrium doors to the back deck and pool, a tiered ceiling and Victorian gas fireplace, you may very well never want to leave your bedroom. The ensuite, marble-draped bath has a glass-enclosed shower with seat as well as a soaking tub.
Up the oak staircase, there’s a balcony greeting you at the top. In total, there are two bedrooms, a bonus storage room—which may easily be another bedroom—and two full baths upstairs. Each bedroom has its own dedicated bath with marble floors and upgraded fixtures.
The unfinished walk-out basement spans 3,250 square feet and is loaded with potential. It currently has a commode, laundry sink and its walk-out exit is wide, making for seamless moving.
Core component-wise, the home is on “very good well water” in the words the Earlys, has an 80-gallon hot water heater that is less than a year old, a main-level heat pump less than a year old and an upstairs unit less than a month old, along with a whole-house 20KW Generac generator.
There are very few covenants and horses are allowed.
While emitting elegance and privacy, 24374 Oak Meadow Lane is just minutes from so many local amenities. The dining, shopping and grocery options along State Route 3 are less than 20 minutes southeast, Interstate 95 is within 25 minutes and downtown Fredericksburg is less than 30 minutes from its doorstep.
For any nature lover, equestrian enthusiast or seeker of privacy, this is an absolute must-see.
“After the last year and a half or so, people are wanting more wiggle room and farmette properties just like this have become that much more sought after,” said Taylor. “With its location and the way everything is laid out here, it is quite the offering.”
For more information on 24374 Oak Meadow Lane, contact Amy Cherry Taylor with Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates/AveryHess at 703/577-0135 or visit www.amycherrytaylor.com. The Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates/AveryHess office is located at 11019 Leavells Road in Spotsylvania.