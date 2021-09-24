Custom-built brick beauty on 10 acres only minutes from Fredericksburg for $1,299,900

“We had been looking for over two years and had never seen land as pretty as this for sale,” reflects James Early, one of the original owners of 24374 Oak Meadow Lane.

Approximately 18 years ago, he and his wife Alice purchased their dreamy acreage and subsequently built a stunning Southern colonial manor home from scratch. And today, it’s time for a new owner to take the reins of this spectacular estate.

Sitting on 10 acres and with its principal residence spanning more than 4,400 square feet, the home carries a price tag of $1,299,900. It’s listed with Amy Cherry Taylor, associate broker for Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates/AveryHess.

Taylor is a Spotsylvania County native with nearly 20 years of experience in the biz. Her team had more than $120 million in local real estate transactions in 2020, citing referrals as the bulk of their business.

“This is one of the most unique custom homes I’ve stepped foot in as of late,” said Taylor. “The attention to detail, materials used here and opportunity that awaits is really second to none.”