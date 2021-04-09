Five-bedroom brick masterpiece on secluded lot in Fawn Lake, $785,000

The property at 11304 Field Circle is tucked off a quiet cul-de-sac, with the home situated 100-plus feet from the street for even more privacy. Its yard is massive, with ample space for guests (and Fido!) to play.

Approaching the home, there is plenty of parking space along its private driveway or in the three-car garage. Before walking through its front door, anyone will appreciate the massive front porch that stretches the front end of the home with a charming swing on one end.

Let’s head inside, shall we?

Entering its main level, open spaces and natural light abound. From its two-story center hall, you can see all the way through to the back of the house. Its main level has a show-stopping living room with a two-story wall of windows and fireplace. This space is adjacent to the home’s totally customized eat-in kitchen.

The kitchen boasts custom cabinets that were built on site by a member of the original owners’ family. Beyond the gleaming cabinetry, the kitchen has granite counters, an island, expansive pantry and black appliances, including a new refrigerator that was installed last year.