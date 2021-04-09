Five-bedroom brick masterpiece on secluded lot in Fawn Lake, $785,000

A rare gem has emerged in Fawn Lake and it is more than ready to be scooped up.
Introducing 11304 Field Circle—a towering three-level brick beauty with five bedrooms, 4.5 baths and spanning 5,257 square feet of prime living space. It’s listed for $785,000 with Les Bullock of RE/MAX Supercenter.
For two-plus decades, RE/MAX Supercenter has been a local staple in the real estate space, specializing in contemporary and historic estates alike, waterfront abodes and seemingly everything in between.
Bullock is a Fredericksburg native with over 25 years of residential and commercial real estate experience under his belt. He’s also a resident of Fawn Lake and knows the magic this unique community and home boasts.
“It’s one of the perfect family homes in the neighborhood,” said Bullock. “Fawn Lake certainly has larger homes and smaller options, but this one strikes an amazing balance. It comes with nice acreage, is private and the home itself is stunning.”
This estate sits on a hearty 1.44-acre lot. Originally constructed in 2004, the home’s most recent owners have resided there since 2011. Among what they will miss most, they say, “It’s really set up nicely for entertaining, has an excellent open floor plan and plenty of space if you want your privacy, too.”
The property at 11304 Field Circle is tucked off a quiet cul-de-sac, with the home situated 100-plus feet from the street for even more privacy. Its yard is massive, with ample space for guests (and Fido!) to play.
Approaching the home, there is plenty of parking space along its private driveway or in the three-car garage. Before walking through its front door, anyone will appreciate the massive front porch that stretches the front end of the home with a charming swing on one end.
Let’s head inside, shall we?
Entering its main level, open spaces and natural light abound. From its two-story center hall, you can see all the way through to the back of the house. Its main level has a show-stopping living room with a two-story wall of windows and fireplace. This space is adjacent to the home’s totally customized eat-in kitchen.
The kitchen boasts custom cabinets that were built on site by a member of the original owners’ family. Beyond the gleaming cabinetry, the kitchen has granite counters, an island, expansive pantry and black appliances, including a new refrigerator that was installed last year.
Off the kitchen is deck access, where you’ll feel like king or queen of the mountain. Its owners recently replaced the wood with composite material as well as installed new railings and a pergola. The deck has a ramp for accessibility needs and/or guests, too.
Back inside and rounding out the main level is a laundry room and garage access. The garage is large enough to fit a boat and, yes, the shelving and workbenches convey.
Oh, and on the main level, how could we forget the primary suite? Right off the living room, it has a walk-in closet and en-suite bath with jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks and custom cabinets.
Heading upstairs, appreciate the overlook balcony with expansive and pristine views of the living room and backyard. Upstairs you’ll find three total bedrooms and two baths, which includes another primary suite with en-suite bath. Aside from the upstairs primary, the other two bedrooms share a full bath with dual sink set-up.
Downstairs, a large and dynamic basement awaits. Its features include an unfinished storage room, incredibly unique tornado shelter-like storage room with steel door, full bath with custom wood vanities and two large rooms that may easily serve as bedrooms. The main room downstairs is massive and stretches the entire length of the home. With so many adaptable spaces, the world is your oyster and, yes, the basement has its own walkout access to the backyard.
Beyond the visible touches, the home’s core components are strong. The upstairs HVAC system was updated two years ago, and its other HVAC set-up that serves the main and basement levels has been meticulously maintained.
In addition to all you’ll enjoy on the property, Fawn Lake is loaded with amenities, starting with its clubhouse, 24-hour security and Arnold Palmer-designed golf course. Outdoor attractions include more than seven miles of shoreline loaded with boating, paddle boarding, kayaking and swimming opportunities galore. Additionally, you’ll find tennis, basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts, as well as a marina and dog park.
“It’s vacation living year-round,” said Bullock. “It’s one of the prettiest communities you’ll see, complete with walking trails, its own beach on the lake and so much more.”
Beyond the gates of the community, 11304 Field Circle is within 20 minutes of the endless restaurants, shopping and attractions along State Route 3. Access to Interstate 95 (Route 3 exit) is less than 15 miles east, providing access to D.C., Richmond and all points in between. Downtown Fredericksburg, including a Virginia Railway Express (VRE) station, is approximately 18 miles east.
When you’re ready for Fawn Lake living at its finest, 11304 Field Circle awaits.
“There is such limited inventory in our area, let alone in Fawn Lake,” said Bullock. “To get in here at this price point and for this home is something truly special.”
For more information on 11304 Field Circle or the Fawn Lake lifestyle, contact Les Bullock at 540/621-6344 or email les@lesknowsrealestate.com. RE/MAX Supercenter has two offices serving the broader region, in Fredericksburg (107 Carter St.) 540/371-2211 and in King George (7185 Kings Highway).