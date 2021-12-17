Four-bedroom, window-clad beauty overlooking Potomac Creek in King George listed at $999,900

There are big windows and then there are these big windows, folks.
The 26 windows looking out to Potomac Creek at 2636 Lynn Allen Road are only the beginning of its magic. Add in its convenience to Fredericksburg, newer construction (built in 2019) and open spaces aplenty and you have quite the dynamic offering.
The four-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3,163 square-foot gem is now on the market. It’s listed with Alex Belcher with Belcher Real Estate for $999,900.
Alex Belcher was honored among REALTOR magazine’s “30 Under 30” and in his decade-plus in the business, he’s sold more than 1,600 homes. He is consistently ranked among the top agents in Virginia and in 2020 and 2021 Belcher Real Estate was ranked within INC. 5000’s fastest-growing businesses. He is focused on helping clients through every step of the buying and selling process and, with this one, he sees so much value.
“This home has so much going for it,” he says. “You have the rare opportunity to be on the river with a like-new home. It’s big, beautiful and all within a reasonable drive to downtown Fredericksburg, too.”
For as dazzling as the home is (more on that in a bit!), the land is equally as enticing. The home is situated in a quaint, no-HOA community on a 2.01-acre lot. The home is perched uphill on the lot, equating to panoramic water views and lush, mature trees at its backside.
Coloring its front yard, you’ll find a vast green space, an extended driveway and a wraparound, maintenance-free gray front porch draped in white posting. Underneath the enormous front porch is an equally sizable patio with a hot tub. For water and boating adventures, there is a nearby pier that owners have access to.
Stepping inside the towering blue colonial with a soft gray roof, there is as much natural light as you’d imagine. The light flows equally as much as its gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. Main level highlights include the dining room with sliding glass door access to the front porch, powder room, laundry room with ample counter space and the gourmet kitchen, complete with recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pantry space.
Anchoring the main level is the stunning two-story family room with a towering wall of windows. Look up to note the oversized ceiling fan as well as the recessed lighting. Just off the family room is French door access to the front porch.
Before we head upstairs, let’s not forget the main level owner’s suite here! This area has two separate closets, its own private, sliding door access to the porch and the ensuite bath dreams are made of. Features of the en suite include a double vanity sink complete with granite counters, a frameless glass shower, soaking tub and fresh tile to round out the vibe.
Upstairs, you’ll find two bedrooms and a full bath with tile flooring and a granite double vanity sink.
Note the large loft area upstairs, with a beautiful ledge that overlooks the family room area and Potomac Creek in the distance.
There is a finished, walkout basement here, too, so let’s dig in. For entertaining and guests, this will be a hit. Within your first step in the basement, note the granite wet bar with cabinet storage and pending lighting.
This space flows seamlessly into the recreation room space, which can very easily hold a pool table. Like the main level, you’ll find the perfect amount of recessed lighting, oodles of windows and those dreamy hardwood floors.
Completing the basement is the home’s fourth bedroom—which has its own sliding door exit to the yard space—and the third full bath. You guessed it, the bath here has granite counters and shining ceramic tile flooring, too.
Beyond the homesite, so much is within reach. On the water, Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve is right across Potomac Creek. Fairview Beach and its waterside hotspots are minutes east. For commuters, downtown Fredericksburg, multiple Virginia Railway Express stations, and Interstate 95 access are all within a 25-minute drive west. The U.S. 301 Harry Nice Bridge and Dahlgren are approximately 30 minutes away, too.
“The convenience and lifestyle are truly special here,” said Belcher. “Whether this is scooped up right before the holiday or shortly thereafter, this makes for quite the seasonal delight to emerge in our market for sure.”
For more information or to schedule a showing of 2636 Lynn Allen Road in King George, contact Alex Belcher with Belcher Real Estate at 540/300-9669 or Alex@BelcherRealEstateVA.com. Also, you can visit the Belcher Real Estate website at www.belcherrealestateva.com. The Belcher Real Estate office is located at 809 William Street in downtown Fredericksburg.
Belcher Real Estate was ranked in the INC. 5000 fastest-growing business list in 2020 and 2021. Alex and his highly trained team are ready to serve you and the Greater Fredericksburg Region. Alex is actively accepting new clients and would love the opportunity to help you with the sale of your home.