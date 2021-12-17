Four-bedroom, window-clad beauty overlooking Potomac Creek in King George listed at $999,900

There are big windows and then there are these big windows, folks.

The 26 windows looking out to Potomac Creek at 2636 Lynn Allen Road are only the beginning of its magic. Add in its convenience to Fredericksburg, newer construction (built in 2019) and open spaces aplenty and you have quite the dynamic offering.

The four-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3,163 square-foot gem is now on the market. It’s listed with Alex Belcher with Belcher Real Estate for $999,900.

Alex Belcher was honored among REALTOR magazine’s “30 Under 30” and in his decade-plus in the business, he’s sold more than 1,600 homes. He is consistently ranked among the top agents in Virginia and in 2020 and 2021 Belcher Real Estate was ranked within INC. 5000’s fastest-growing businesses. He is focused on helping clients through every step of the buying and selling process and, with this one, he sees so much value.

“This home has so much going for it,” he says. “You have the rare opportunity to be on the river with a like-new home. It’s big, beautiful and all within a reasonable drive to downtown Fredericksburg, too.”