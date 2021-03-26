Fredericksburg home features exceptional attention to detail, great location

“Carl Silver lived across the street. He and his wife Maxine were to become good friends of ours. One day, he took me down into our basement. He said, ‘Rick, I want to show you something about your house that you probably didn’t realize.’ He said that our house was built by the best builder in town (in 1946). I think he said his name was Hirsch, though I may be wrong about that. What he wanted to show me were the floor joists that you could see in the basement ceiling. He asked me to take a tape measure to see how wide they were. They were over 11 inches. He said, ‘You never hear a creak or a squeak anywhere in this house when you’re walking around, do you?’ I said no, I didn’t. He said that was because the house was so well constructed: ‘They don’t build them like that anymore.’