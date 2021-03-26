Fredericksburg home features exceptional attention to detail, great location

The magnificent four-level, 1946 Georgian Colonial at 1618 Franklin St. in Fredericksburg, home to Rick and Ginny Lewis since 1985, is situated on a gently raised corner lot within walking distance of the university, restaurants, parks, the canal path and shopping.
The home was built with the finest attention to detail at every level, as Rick recounts:
“Carl Silver lived across the street. He and his wife Maxine were to become good friends of ours. One day, he took me down into our basement. He said, ‘Rick, I want to show you something about your house that you probably didn’t realize.’ He said that our house was built by the best builder in town (in 1946). I think he said his name was Hirsch, though I may be wrong about that. What he wanted to show me were the floor joists that you could see in the basement ceiling. He asked me to take a tape measure to see how wide they were. They were over 11 inches. He said, ‘You never hear a creak or a squeak anywhere in this house when you’re walking around, do you?’ I said no, I didn’t. He said that was because the house was so well constructed: ‘They don’t build them like that anymore.’
As you enter this unique property by Franklin Street, you’re greeted by beautiful landscaping that encourages you to meander up to the stately front door. Hardwood floors and high ceilings are enhanced by dentil molding and traditional features, while offering an updated living space in the back of the house.
The gourmet kitchen and adjoining family/sunroom offer ample space for entertaining and gathering at home. Featuring gourmet appliances, light and spacious cabinets, a sunny window, and granite counters, you’ll enjoy preparing meals in this well-designed kitchen. Tile floors enhance the open space in the kitchen and adjoining rooms, and lead to a walk-in pantry and three exterior doors. Screened windows in this airy addition can be opened to allow fresh breezes to drift through the house and the coffered ceilings are stunning.
“I think the most important change we made was to add this sunroom onto the back of the house,” Rick Lewis said. “We had the good fortune to have this designed by an amazing local architect, Frank Robinson. It truly turned out to be the kind of room that brings the outside indoors. We included a pass-through to the kitchen so that we could conveniently eat most of our meals in the sunroom.
“There are very clever roll-down screens that are hidden behind valances at the top of many of the windows making it very simple to crank open the windows and pull down the screens so that you’re almost instantly one with the outdoors. The fact that it looks out on our gardens on three sides of the room only adds to the beauty of the setting.”
Flanking the sunny foyer are formal living and dining rooms. The dining room features the original 1940s chandelier and a large bay window opposite the entrance into the kitchen. A home office adjacent to the dining room features windows on three sides and has built-in bookshelves, plus a floor-to-ceiling cabinet for stowing treasures.
The formal living room showcases a lovely gas fireplace, with brick mantel and chimney, and has the twin bay window facing the front of the home. A side door leads out to the tiled screened porch and accesses the backyard. This will become one of your favorite places to relax in the shade, with cross breezes coming down Madison Street.
“Over the years, Ginny enlisted the help of landscape architects who would help turn her dreams into reality,” Lewis said. “We went through several changes but ended up focusing on native plants that attracted butterflies and bees.”
This home and garden were featured in the Garden Club of Virginia’s prestigious 2017 Historic Garden Tour. The backyard has a formal garden with boxwood-lined brick walkways, a fountain, pergolas, flowers and mature trees, plus a working vegetable garden. A private nook for the hot tub is an added bonus and the brick patio has ample room for dining al fresco.
With beautiful hardwood floors throughout, the house has a welcoming feel. Upstairs, you’ll find three spacious bedrooms, all with large closets—unusual for a home of this age. The second floor hallway leads to all three bedrooms, a full hall bath, and a sunny window overlooking the stunning backyard.
The owner’s bedroom offers two spacious closets, plus a full bath with shower, built-in shelves and a wide vanity with storage beneath.
The top level of the house offers a game-room/artist’s studio, with eyebrow windows to welcome in the sun and fresh air. A cedar walk-in closet and under-eaves storage areas provide space to tuck away luggage or out-of-season belongings.
On the lowest level you’ll find a wonderful area in which to relax, play music, watch TV and movies, or simply get away. A built-in Murphy bed offers additional sleeping space and the full bath is perfect for guests. Built-in bookshelves line the back wall and offer desk space, too.
The unfinished utility room houses the washer and dryer, a utility sink, the furnace and space for storage. The bonus room at the end of the basement offers sunny windows and is finished with drywall but retains cement flooring for utility space, art space, or whatever you wish. From this space, a private stairway leads up to the backyard.
The Buckingham slate roof and box gutters help retain the home’s original character. The detached two-car brick garage has ample space for storage above the parking area and lots of room to prepare for gardening, as well.
Gate and garage access are at Madison Street. New windows for the main portion of the house have been ordered and will be installed as soon as they are in stock. All original windows are being replaced, with the exception of the eyebrow windows in the attic and the newer windows in the kitchen, sunroom addition and original windows in garage.
“Perhaps most important of all is how wonderful the neighborhood is,” Lewis said. “We have lived there for over 35 years and though some of the people have changed, the friendly character hasn’t changed nor has the mix of young and old, aging couples and singles and new families with young children.
“The value and character of the neighborhood is so important to me and Ginny, that when we made the decision to downsize and leave our wonderful home, we vowed not to stray too far from the neighborhood.”
This beautiful home is offered at $1,100,000. For a private showing, please contact Anne Overington with Century 21 Redwood at 540/207-0526. Schedule your tour today and prepare to fall in love with this exceptional home.