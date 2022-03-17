 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gari Melchers Home and Studio to host spring symposium

598a184219b4b.hires (copy)

Gari Melchers Home and Studio will host its Spring Symposium event, “Made for the Shade,” on April 2.

 FILE / ROBERT A. MARTIN / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

Bryce Lane will give two talks, “Heads Up: The Importance of Light in Plant Growth” and “Shade Tolerant Plants That Add Color and Texture.” The public is invited to learn how to measure light outside and how to choose plants suited to different intensities. Lane, who lives in North Carolina, hosted an award-winning TV show “In the Garden with Bryce Lane” for 11 years.

Jenny Rose Carey, senior director at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Meadowbrook Farm, will give a talk on “Designing Glorious Shade Gardens.” Carey will share time-tested techniques to turn shady yards into cool, inviting retreats. She will sell copies of her book “Glorious Shade.”

Geoff Rinehart’s presentation, “Shade Tolerant Lawn Options,” will share the best techniques and management practices for a shady lawn, current information on lawn seed choices for shade, and “lawn-like” plants that are good choices for a shady lawn.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m., talks begin at 9 a.m., and conclude at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $65–$75. The price includes parking, light breakfast, morning break coffee, buffet lunch and an afternoon snack.

To register and pay, go to mgacra.org/2022-symposium. The schedule and speaker information are on the registration form. Contact Laura Westermeier at Laura.Westermeier@gmail.com for more information.

—From staff reports

+3 
Bryce Lane.jpeg

Lane
+3 
GeoffRinehart.jpeg

Rinehart
+3 
JennyRoseCarey.jpeg

Carey

 Rob Cardillo Photography
