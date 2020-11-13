Historic and immaculate Snow Hill Farm in Spotsylvania on market for $1,495,000

“Our kids and grandkids think this is the most wonderful place in the world,” said Sheila Melton, who has owned the farm for 20-plus years. “They are sad that we are parting ways, but they understand. I’m going to miss all of our get-togethers here and sitting on the front porch and watching the most beautiful sunsets ever.”

The Meltons won’t be going far, as they also own a home that backs up to the farm in the Snow Hill subdivision.

“My husband and I are both 73 years old and we’ve decided it’s become a bit too much for us to take care of,” she said. “So it’s time for a new owner.”

And what an estate the Meltons are leaving.

The farm itself is colored in stately boxwoods, dogwoods, chestnuts and majestic cedars that line the drive to the main house. Filling in portions of the rolling land are two two-level barns, 10 horse stables (which may potentially be rented out for additional income), three non-working silos and what Campbell says is the oldest standing barn in Spotsylvania County.

The main house itself is a captivating white, clad with towering columns, dark shutters and red doors.