Historic and immaculate Snow Hill Farm in Spotsylvania on market for $1,495,000

If a slice of historical charm is what you seek, there will be few estates as appetizing as this.
Originally established in 1769 and among Spotsylvania County’s most prized farms, Snow Hill Farm—located at 7901 Melton Lane with 1,500 feet of frontage on the Po River—is now for sale. Spanning 22.46 acres, two unique houses, horse and farming structures and so much more, it is listed for $1,495,000 with Bruce Campbell of KW United.
Campbell—a residential specialist since 1998 and who has decades of construction industry experience on top of it—has sold hundreds of millions of dollars in real estate throughout his career. He considers Snow Hill Farm to be among his most prized listings.
“It is such a rare property and something like this just doesn’t come along every day,” he said. “It has it all—history, significance and, if you have a bit of an entrepreneurial spirit, there can be an opportunity to get more out of this investment, too.”
Equally as captivating as the majestic white home and everything that surrounds it is its history.
Snow Hill was founded by William Alsop in 1769. His son, Benjamin Alsop, was a military legend, serving as a lieutenant in the Continental Army under Gen. George Washington and fighting with the Marquis de Lafayette, among other endeavors. During Benjamin’s final years, he helped Snow Hill prosper and become a major plantation. He died at age 74 and is buried in Snow Hill Cemetery with other relatives.
The next owner of Snow Hill was Stapleton Crutchfield, who married Benjamin’s daughter, Sarah Ann. Crutchfield was clerk of the court for Spotsylvania and his son and heir, Stapleton Crutchfield IV, was chief of artillery under Civil War Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. Jackson, who was mortally wounded in May of 1863 at Chancellorsville, passed by the Snow Hill Farm on his way to Guinea Station, before perishing.
The farm served as a critical setting during the Civil War—with trenches and breastworks carved throughout the plantation and Confederate troops passing through the farm during their retreat to Richmond.
Despite the farm being a battlefield, the bulk of its structures were left standing after the fighting. However, in 1865, a servant threw pinecones into a fireplace and the resulting explosion of flames burned the main house down to its foundation.
Today, the home is composed of its original foundation and cellar, as well as three additions made since 1908.
Since the Civil War, the home has been owned by a number of notable folks, including Dr. William Vorhees of New York and the C.E. Gordon family (descendants of Gov. Alexander Spotswood). The Vorhees and Gordons used the guest house as the principal residence until the main house was reconstructed in 1908.
Well through the late 1900s, the property was utilized for farming purposes—spanning dairy, beef, goats, honey, eggs, rabbits and organically grown produce. Today it is owned by Sheila and Vince Melton as a working horse farm.
“Our kids and grandkids think this is the most wonderful place in the world,” said Sheila Melton, who has owned the farm for 20-plus years. “They are sad that we are parting ways, but they understand. I’m going to miss all of our get-togethers here and sitting on the front porch and watching the most beautiful sunsets ever.”
The Meltons won’t be going far, as they also own a home that backs up to the farm in the Snow Hill subdivision.
“My husband and I are both 73 years old and we’ve decided it’s become a bit too much for us to take care of,” she said. “So it’s time for a new owner.”
And what an estate the Meltons are leaving.
The farm itself is colored in stately boxwoods, dogwoods, chestnuts and majestic cedars that line the drive to the main house. Filling in portions of the rolling land are two two-level barns, 10 horse stables (which may potentially be rented out for additional income), three non-working silos and what Campbell says is the oldest standing barn in Spotsylvania County.
The main house itself is a captivating white, clad with towering columns, dark shutters and red doors.
Inside, you’ll find original hardwood flooring and natural light for as far as the eye can see. Its kitchen boasts gleaming cabinets and an island kitchen with stovetop. On the main level, there’s also the owners suite with an updated bath. Campbell notes that the principal home is complete with updated wiring and a recently installed HVAC system.
The second home—which may easily be rented or utilized as a guest home—sits on 5.22 acres. Walking in, you’re immediately struck by its hardwood floors and tasteful features. Its living room boasts a fireplace that you’ll want to cozy up next to and its kitchen is complete with black appliances and wooden cabinetry. In addition to its main-level bedroom with sitting room, this home has two additional rooms for folks, as well.
“There is a lot of potential in what you can do with the farm,” said Campbell. “It is a great place to make some extra income, too, if that is what you seek. You can easily stable horses, rent out one of the homes, make it a venue for events or put it on Airbnb. There have already been so many memories here and there are sure to be more during its next chapter.”
To arrange a showing or for more information on 7901 Melton Lane in Spotsylvania, contact Bruce Campbell with KW United at 540/846-6651 or email brucam52@aol.com. The KW United office is located at 923 Maple Grove Drive, Suite 205, in Fredericksburg.
