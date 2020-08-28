Historic charm, modern comfort make for golden combo on Prince Edward Street for $1,385,000

Where so many celebrated estates in our region have been gutted for modern touches and upgrades upon upgrades, some meticulously preserved and historic homes remain.
Among them is the four-bedroom, four-bath gem at 1206 Prince Edward St. in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg. The Queen Anne-style home dressed in windows aplenty, a wraparound porch and an unmissable bright red door is now for sale, listed at $1,385,000 by Janny Sims of Long & Foster.
The current owners of the residence are John and Ann Rob Castles, who have called 1206 Prince Edward St. home for the past 11-plus years.
“We had looked at a lot of houses back in the day and ended up looking at one that is caddy-corner from where we are now,” Ann Rob Castles said. “I thought, ‘Man, I wish that was for sale.’
“Sure enough, a friend told us that it was going to be. So we bought it before it ever went on the market. And since, we’ve loved every minute of living here.”
Originally constructed in 1899, the three-story beauty is in the heart of all the action. Kenmore, Mary Washington House and Kenmore Inn are all within a two-block radius, with the plethora of downtown restaurants, shops, parks and the Fredericksburg Virginia Railway Express station all within walking distance.
So why in the world would the Castles need or want to move with such a prime set-up?
The couple also owns Santee, a Virginia and National Historic Landmark and farm in Caroline County, and, according to Ann Rob Castles, maintaining both historic residences became a bit much.
“We just love this house so much .... We love walking downtown and we love having an amazing place to host guests,” she said. “But we made the difficult decision to focus on our farm ... so, a buyer out there is about to strike gold.”
The Castles have certainly left a lasting and beautiful mark on the home. Ann Rob Castles is a renowned local interior designer who manages ARC Interiors on Caroline Street in downtown Fredericksburg and has tastefully upgraded its interior with high-end wallpaper, fabrics for the home’s windows and so much more. Its kitchen boasts tall cabinetry and new appliances, including a Dacor stove with burners, two side-by-side ovens and a Miele espresso maker.
“We enjoy great food and we love cooking,” she said. “Our kitchen is fully equipped and ready for whoever is next.”
The Castles are big gardening fans as well and that is oh-so apparent with a quick stroll through the estate’s urban grounds.
Through the years, the Castles have built their property into a true outdoor utopia, colored with cherry blossoms, crepe myrtles, rose bushes, hydrangeas, figs and more. Ann Rob Castles credits her friend Betsy Sale, owner of Garden Works and Design, for helping her with the landscaping vision throughout the years. To keep everything well maintained, there’s an 11-zone sprinkler system covering the garden beds and lawn.
“For downtown living, to have sunny and shady spots, plenty of room for recreation and some nice sitting areas ... that is pretty unique,” she said. “Plus, I’ve planted hundreds of bulbs through the years, so you’ll have something blooming all four seasons. It’s very pretty.”
Perhaps the Castles’ favorite upgrade has been the home’s attic. They have morphed the third-floor space into a contemporary, bright and insulated haven, perfect for kids’ slumber parties or, on the flip side, a quiet area for guests.
Also upstairs are the home’s four bedrooms, three of which have their own bathrooms.
Whereas the attic certainly emits modern vibes, the bulk of the home retains its historic allure. Among the features you’ll notice throughout are its original blown-glass windows, towering arches, original hardware on doors, real plaster walls, resurfaced hardwood floors and pocket doors.
Upon arrival to its front patio, you’ll notice the ornate trim work out front, along with the home’s porch swing, where you can envision plenty of morning coffees and time spent watching the urbanites swirl by.
Out back, the home’s large fenced yard (perfect for Fido) has a large wooden deck, stamped concrete patio with fire pit and covered gazebo.
There is also a two-car detached garage, which has its own electrical system and second-floor storage area. As a major bonus, there is plenty of additional space outside of the garage for off-street parking, too.
Inside and on its main level, you’ll find the home’s family room, study (which is plumbed for a full bath), dining room and living room. If you’re looking to mix it up, there is potential on the main level for a master suite and full bath.
Downstairs, in the home’s finished and renovated basement, you’ll find an entertainment area, a movie room with oversized couches and new carpet, a storage room and a work/hobby room. Currently, Ann Rob Castles is using the area as her sewing center.
“I’ve got four sewing machines and quite the workspace down there,” she said. “But anything is possible down there and with this house in general.”
As for the perfect buyer, Castles says it could make so many different people happy.
“Whether you have kids, four-legged friends or simply love to entertain, you will appreciate this house for what it is and what it offers,” she says. “To have a large yard, beautiful house in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg, and so much more right here ... we haven’t taken it for granted.”
To schedule a showing or for more information on 1206 Prince Edward St., contact Janny Sims with Long & Foster at 540/371-5220 (office), 540/429-9920 (mobile) or janny.sims@longandfoster.com. The Long & Foster’s office is located at 1910 William St. in downtown Fredericksburg.
