Infinite water views at the dynamic Little Ferry Estate for $1.95 million

Its water views and possibilities are one and the same: endless.

For as nice as it is to have a glimpse of a tranquil creek from a room in a given home, why the heck not have that view from every single room?

At the Little Ferry Estate in King George, this tranquil dream is very much a reality.

And, it’s a reality that a new buyer will soon be living.

The 6,900-plus-square-foot residence on an incredibly multifaceted 24.94 acres is now for sale at $1,950,000. The estate, which is located at 16085 Little Ferry Road, is listed by veteran Realtor Amy Cherry Taylor.

“The feeling inside of this home is like nothing else,” said Taylor. “And the way this property is thought out just adds to how solid of an investment this can be.”

Taylor is a Spotsylvania County native with 17 years of experience in the real estate business. She is an associate broker for Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates of AveryHess, Realtors, and her team did more than $90 million in local real estate transactions last year alone, citing referrals as being nearly 80 percent of their business.