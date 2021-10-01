Living the Dream Farm is a Spotsylvania equestrian paradise that lives up to its name, for $949,900

Living the Dream Farm. Perhaps the name says it all, folks.
With one look at the beyond move-in ready 6.5-acre estate that owners John and Sue Pighini have tastefully crafted, you can’t help but wonder: Is this as seamless as the equestrian lifestyle gets?
Now that lifestyle is on the market and its formal address is 9600 T Pat Road. It is listed with Amy Cherry Taylor for $949,900.
Taylor is the associate broker of Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates / AveryHess. Her team had $120 million-plus in transactions last year, with referrals being the bulk of its business. Taylor is a Spotsylvania native and, among several specialties, focuses on equestrian living.
“The layout of the property is truly what sets this one apart,” said Taylor. “So often, we see properties that are laid out well, but not often to this extent. Every single detail was thought through, from the daily care of the animals, to the placement of the barn, to the riding ring. It is truly special.”
The residence is situated in the Whistlefield Estates community, which has no HOA fees and just five total home sites. The Spotsylvania Courthouse abode is central to downtown Fredericksburg, Culpeper and Orange, all of which are within a 30-minute drive.
The principal residence spans nearly 4,000 square feet across one level. In total, there are five bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The home was originally built in 2005 and the Pighinis masterfully took the reins in 2008.
The year 2009 was massive for 9600 T Pat Road, marking the beginning of well over $500,000 in enhancements by the Pighinis to the now streamlined and pristine property. Where it was once covered in woodlands and, in the words of its Mr. Pighini, “consisted of a small goat pen and woods,” they transformed so much of its land and the principal home itself.
In 2009, the Pighinis cleared its landscape of unneeded trees and shrubbery, built a 135-by-200-foot horse arena with viewing bleachers, added a five-stall insulated barn (with cedar-lined tack room, dehumidifier, HVAC and more), built a new 32-by-17-foot horse run-in and 60-foot round pen, and added numerous gates and fencing for easy access to pastures as well as diverse riding opportunities.
The property has more than 8,000 linear square feet of fencing and the barn is less than 40 yards from the home itself. For seamlessness and convenience, this setup is a genuinely rare find.
A number of toys and tools convey with the sale, too, including: two all-terrain Polaris four-wheelers; a Bad Boy zero-turn mower (60-inch cut); two lawn trimmers, a pressure washer, assorted hand tools, ladders, mowers and hoses, a hydraulic arena rake with field attachments and more.
As for the principal residence itself, in 2009, 2,000 square feet of living space was added to the 1,937-square-foot space. This addition and related enhancements include a new kitchen with granite counters, paned-glass cabinetry, a huge pantry and sparkling appliances (including a gas cooktop and double ovens); a new 16-by-46-foot deck; two new offices and a new 24-by-20-foot master bedroom with walk-in closet and a double-sided fireplace leading into the 16-by-31-foot ensuite bath, complete with double-head shower, dual sink and 70-gallon Jacuzzi tub.
Also, as part of the 2009 renovation, new hardwood flooring was installed throughout; an 18-by-12-foot exercise room with half-bath was created. Within the exercise room, a Life Fitness universal machine with leg press, lat pull-down, ab core machine, assorted weights, Landice cardio trainer, numerous smaller equipment and wall TV all convey. The Pighinis also built an oversized two-car garage with double-insulated automatic door.
“The split bedroom layout is really brilliant,” said Taylor. “From its two offices to its home gym, this is a great residence for the remote-work climate as well.”
Between the addition and what was existing before, the entire home has been totally updated and is beaming with natural light and open spaces. There is no hodgepodge of older contrasting with new here, folks.
Throughout the grounds, you’ll find extensive landscaping and brick walkways. In Mr. Pighini’s words, “Everything is convenient and built so you don’t have to trek mud through the house.”
Plus, if you want to see your horses roaming, he says, “You can stand in your kitchen, living room, on the deck ... and they are right there in sight.”
For more information on 9600 T Pat Road in Spotsylvania, contact Amy Cherry Taylor with Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates / AveryHess at 703/577-0135 or visit www.amycherrytaylor.com. The Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates / AveryHess office is located at 11019 Leavells Road in Spotsylvania.