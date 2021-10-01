Living the Dream Farm is a Spotsylvania equestrian paradise that lives up to its name, for $949,900

Living the Dream Farm. Perhaps the name says it all, folks.

With one look at the beyond move-in ready 6.5-acre estate that owners John and Sue Pighini have tastefully crafted, you can’t help but wonder: Is this as seamless as the equestrian lifestyle gets?

Now that lifestyle is on the market and its formal address is 9600 T Pat Road. It is listed with Amy Cherry Taylor for $949,900.

Taylor is the associate broker of Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates / AveryHess. Her team had $120 million-plus in transactions last year, with referrals being the bulk of its business. Taylor is a Spotsylvania native and, among several specialties, focuses on equestrian living.

“The layout of the property is truly what sets this one apart,” said Taylor. “So often, we see properties that are laid out well, but not often to this extent. Every single detail was thought through, from the daily care of the animals, to the placement of the barn, to the riding ring. It is truly special.”

The residence is situated in the Whistlefield Estates community, which has no HOA fees and just five total home sites. The Spotsylvania Courthouse abode is central to downtown Fredericksburg, Culpeper and Orange, all of which are within a 30-minute drive.