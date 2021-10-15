Luxurious 'resort-style' living on 10 acres in Stafford is on market for $1,399,900

75 Grand Garden Lane is very much a dreamlike world of its own.

With six bedrooms, seven baths and nearly 10,000 finished square feet of living space, the openness you’ll find inside is only the beginning. Outside, there are 10 dynamic acres to explore, too.

This Stafford County gem is now on the market and listed with Scott Cleveland of RE/MAX Supercenter for $1,399,900. An open house is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The feeling you get when you approach this house and take that drive in ... it’s like no other,” said Cleveland. “You feel like you are worlds away from all the hustle and bustle and everything—inside and out—is so stately.”

The home was originally built in 1999 and has been under its current owners’ care since 2005. 75 Grand Garden Lane is situated in a no-HOA community.

The pristine private drive that Cleveland speaks of winds to the totally customized brick beauty. You’ll immediately note the 50-year grand manor roof with copper flashing accents and professional landscaping design. To help keep that manicured look, the entire property is serviced by a modern sprinkler system. For parking, there is a massive five-car garage set-up in addition to plenty of driveway space to park an RV and several cars.