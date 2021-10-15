Luxurious 'resort-style' living on 10 acres in Stafford is on market for $1,399,900

75 Grand Garden Lane is very much a dreamlike world of its own.
With six bedrooms, seven baths and nearly 10,000 finished square feet of living space, the openness you’ll find inside is only the beginning. Outside, there are 10 dynamic acres to explore, too.
This Stafford County gem is now on the market and listed with Scott Cleveland of RE/MAX Supercenter for $1,399,900. An open house is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The feeling you get when you approach this house and take that drive in ... it’s like no other,” said Cleveland. “You feel like you are worlds away from all the hustle and bustle and everything—inside and out—is so stately.”
The home was originally built in 1999 and has been under its current owners’ care since 2005. 75 Grand Garden Lane is situated in a no-HOA community.
The pristine private drive that Cleveland speaks of winds to the totally customized brick beauty. You’ll immediately note the 50-year grand manor roof with copper flashing accents and professional landscaping design. To help keep that manicured look, the entire property is serviced by a modern sprinkler system. For parking, there is a massive five-car garage set-up in addition to plenty of driveway space to park an RV and several cars.
The owners say they wanted to turn the house into a “resort-like home.” And, based on its outdoor space, they certainly achieved just that.
Highlights include an in-ground pool with spacious adjacent patio, a outdoor propane cooktop, expansive deck with access to a screened-in patio, lower-level patio space, a basketball court and shooting area.
For fishers, there is a private, one-acre pond that is totally loaded with bass and catfish, too. Beyond the homesite and pond, the acreage is surrounded by lush trees for that much more privacy or, perhaps, endless hunting adventures.
Inside the residence, the resort vibe continues. Throughout, you’ll find natural light aplenty—partially driven by the skylights above, three stone fireplaces and chimneys and gleaming hardwood floors that were sanded and refinished just three months ago.
In terms of enhancements within the last five years, the owners have replaced the principal kitchen appliances, carpet in three bedrooms (now hardwood floors), remodeled two of the full baths and two half baths and replaced the flooring in the kitchen and pantry. The HVAC and heating units have been recently upgraded, too.
Main level highlights include its grand foyer with sparkling chandelier; show-stopping kitchen (double oven, warming drawer, Sub-Zero fridge, granite counters, recessed lighting and more); formal dining room with adjacent pantry room; dedicated office space; sunken living room and the can’t-miss, two-story sunroom. With a fireplace, circle of windows and dome ceiling, you can overlook the pool from the sunroom for days on end.
In total there are four bedrooms, three full baths and two half baths on the main level, including the primary suite. The primary suite is massive, with a fireplace, sitting area, two walk-in closets and the dreamy, tile-clad ensuite bath. It includes a jetted soaking tub, two expansive granite vanities, large shower space with multiple waterfall heads and ample wiggle room in between.
A spiral staircase guides you to the lower level that the owners say they “totally redid and made it into a wonderful mother-in-law-suite space.” The lower level includes two bedrooms (Jack-and-Jill setup) and two full baths. You’ll find so much that very much makes this its own independent space. Highlights include a full kitchen, theater room with wet bar, office with towering built-in shelving, family room, game room, exercise room, sauna and plenty of storage space.
An exit leads to the back patio with staircase access to the gazebo and deck. Just like the upper level, the lower level has its own washer/dryer setup as well.
The home is fully loaded with 400-amp electric service with sub panel, an intercom system with whole-home stereo and a security/camera system.
While emitting incredible privacy, 75 Grand Garden Lane is close to all the action. Interstate 95 access (U.S. 17 exit) is 15 minutes south and downtown Fredericksburg is within 20 minutes. Tons of shopping, dining and grocery options await along Route 17—all within 10-15 minutes, too. Schools serving the home include Brent Elementary, Gayle Middle and Mountain View High School.
Its current owners will miss “the tranquility, the peace and watching both the sunrise and sunset from our gazebo.” Between its features, its vibe and everything in between, there is so much to fall in love with at 75 Grand Garden Lane.
“When we talk about opportunities on today’s market, this is it,” said Cleveland. “It’s so dynamic and more than ready for its next owner.”
