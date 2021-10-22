Luxurious Tuscan-inspired estate on 15 acres in Spotsylvania, $1,800,000

It doesn’t take a transatlantic flight to experience a totally Tuscan masterpiece.

Spanning nearly 8,000 luxurious square feet, five bedrooms and six baths, the principal residence at 8901 Olde Meadow Way is only the beginning of an exquisite and uniquely cultural experience. There are more than 15 dynamic acres to explore here as well, which have undergone more than $1 million in total enhancements under its latest owners’ care.

The home is now on the market and listed with Janny Sims of Long & Foster and Christie’s International Real Estate. The asking price is $1,800,000.

“With this, you have a move-in ready home that needs nothing done to it and you can simply enjoy everything it has to offer,” said Sims. “What the owners have created here extends well beyond curb appeal. The spaces—inside and out—are really like no other.”

Originally built in 2005, Carole Bahmani and Mark Brunt purchased the residence in 2015. At that time, it was, as Bahmani says, “a serious fixer-upper,” so they went to work. Bahmani credits her husband Brunt for the bulk of the vision, particularly how the outdoor space came to life. The home was under construction from May 2018 through October 2020, culminating in the castle-like estate it is today.