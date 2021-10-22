Luxurious Tuscan-inspired estate on 15 acres in Spotsylvania, $1,800,000

It doesn’t take a transatlantic flight to experience a totally Tuscan masterpiece.
Spanning nearly 8,000 luxurious square feet, five bedrooms and six baths, the principal residence at 8901 Olde Meadow Way is only the beginning of an exquisite and uniquely cultural experience. There are more than 15 dynamic acres to explore here as well, which have undergone more than $1 million in total enhancements under its latest owners’ care.
The home is now on the market and listed with Janny Sims of Long & Foster and Christie’s International Real Estate. The asking price is $1,800,000.
“With this, you have a move-in ready home that needs nothing done to it and you can simply enjoy everything it has to offer,” said Sims. “What the owners have created here extends well beyond curb appeal. The spaces—inside and out—are really like no other.”
Originally built in 2005, Carole Bahmani and Mark Brunt purchased the residence in 2015. At that time, it was, as Bahmani says, “a serious fixer-upper,” so they went to work. Bahmani credits her husband Brunt for the bulk of the vision, particularly how the outdoor space came to life. The home was under construction from May 2018 through October 2020, culminating in the castle-like estate it is today.
Let’s start with the outdoor utopia here.
A pristine, tree-lined new concrete driveway—with column entry and an expansive fountain/fishing pond along the way—guides you to the home site where there is a large parking pad and three-car garage. The broader homesite is wonderfully flat, with lush trees tastefully enclosing it and meticulously scattered about.
The cozy outdoor spaces are aplenty, often with gleaming bluestone walkways connecting them. Among them and through a set of Santa Fe-bred wooden doors, you’ll enter a courtyard, blossoming with lavender, sage and the periodic hummingbirds swirling about.
Landscaping-wise, you’ll find crepe myrtles, aventurines, cherry trees, Cyprus and even a sycamore allee dotting the property. For horse lovers, they are allowed in the community, and you may build a pool on site, should your heart desire.
On the property—and a favorite of Sims and the owners—is The Olde Meadows Tavern. Yes, this home has its own tavern! Complete with hardwood flooring, a mahogany bar that seats six, club chairs and tables and allowing seating for 12, this is the entertaining space that dreams are made of.
Just off the tavern is a quaint guest house, complete with oversized windows, tile flooring and a tin roof. For guests or a resident teenager, this is very much its own quiet space.
From the guest house and through a wrought iron gate, a tree-lined pathway leads to a modern fireplace setup with built-in seating. This outdoor area is primed for meditation, yoga sessions and tranquil fireside cocktails.
“I would say the firepit area is my favorite spot of all,” said Bahmani. “The way [my husband] created such a spacious area with trees all around it ... I just love going out there and looking up at the stars and moon at night. It’s part of what made me fall in love with this property to begin with.”
Inside, equally as dazzling spaces await. A custom door—this property is loaded with them!—guides you into the main level of the three-level abode. Anchoring the main level is its gourmet, eat-in kitchen, complete with new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a large walk-in pantry and central island.
Another main level highlight is the grand salon with gleaming, resurfaced hardwood floors and towering 25-foot trey ceilings. Near floor-to-ceiling windows, a sparkling chandelier and elegant fireplace add that much more to the vibe. The dining room is adjacent to the grand salon, with equally as much natural light and a French door entry. Speaking of French door entry, there is a nearby office, too.
Let’s not forget the main level primary suite here, folks. It has its own fireplace as well as direct access to a Trex outdoor deck. The ensuite bath is complete with a Jacuzzi tub, double-headed walk-in shower, his-and-her sinks and closets and a private exit to the outdoor sanctuary. Rounding out the main level is access to an absolutely massive outdoor Trex deck space.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and two full baths—these are anything but the standard, cookie-cutter setup—each with their own unique touches. Two of the bedrooms have outdoor balconies, one of which overlooks the courtyard. The third has a large, rounded window overlooking the backyard and deck spaces.
As for that third and final level, let’s head downstairs to the walkout basement. Among its newest features are a private theater room with 4K projector, wine cellar and tasting room. Additional basement features include a 12,000-book library, exercise room, entertainment/game room, bedroom/office, full bath (with urinal) and plenty of space for storage.
In addition to all that visibly dazzles, the core components at 8901 Olde Meadow Way are strong. All new HVAC units were installed in 2018, the 1,000-gallon propane tank on site is owned and not leased and there is a state-of-the-art septic field and tank. On the technology front, the home is equipped with an ADT security system and full-house audio set-up.
Beyond the home site, 8901 Olde Meadow Way is approximately 11 miles southwest of Fredericksburg and approximately 20 minutes away from the Thornburg and Massaponax Interstate 95 exits.
As for what’s next for Bahmani and Brundt after completing their Tuscan masterwork?
“The goal is to downsize, spend some time traveling here and abroad, and yes, that includes the goal of getting to Tuscany,” said Bahmani. “I’ve been studying Italian and, just as here, I love the area, the people and the landscape.”
For more information on 8901 Olde Meadow Way in Spotsylvania, contact Janny Sims with Long & Foster Real Estate at 540/429-9920 or janny.sims@longandfoster.com. The Long & Foster Fredericksburg office is located at 1910 William St.