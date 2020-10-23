Luxury living, scenic views along Stafford riverfront for $1,049,000

The majestic beauty at 120 Blaisdell Lane has quite a bit going for it.
Sparing no expense for luxury, it was designed by award-winning architect William Poole. Location-wise, it’s within minutes of Interstate 95 and downtown Fredericksburg. Did we mention the stunning Rappahannock River views out back?
And, this is only the beginning.
Speaking of beginnings, the home is set for an all-new owner. The home is currently listed at $1,049,000 with RE/MAX Supercenter associate broker–owner Scott Cleveland.
The construction of this home was overseen by the owner’s father, who was a well-renowned professional builder and principal in a large construction firm in Northern Virginia,” Cleveland said. “It has been built to the highest standards and with exacting precision. Someone out there is about to be very happy with this home as it shows like new.”
The Blaisdell property overlooks a prized section of the Rappahannock River, once home to the Embrey Dam before its 2004 demolition. Today, the area is known as John W. Warner Rapids, honoring the longtime Virginia senator and supporter of the dam’s removal. The tranquility and scenic views are unparalleled.
“When my husband and I decided to build our home here, who better could we have enlisted than my father to oversee the project?” said Beverly Blaisdell. “He made sure everything was done perfectly and we’ve had a wonderful life here.”
Having raised and successfully launched three children, and now looking to downsize, Ms. Blaisdell notes the home sale as “bittersweet.”
Approaching the beloved estate, you know you’ve arrived at something special. The all-brick home sits on a 3.53-acre, wooded lot that whispers of privacy while remaining convenient to so many urban amenities.
The exterior is complete with a lifetime Grand Manor roof, maintenance-free exterior (including Flip Clean Gutters) and top-line Anderson windows and doors. Additional architectural features include bonded jack arches over the home’s windows, brick quoins on the exterior façade, powder-coated aluminum rails where needed and a 695 square-foot, two-car garage.
And, oh yes, there is a massive, all-brick patio, complete with a retractable awning, that graces the home with panoramic views of the Rappahannock. Living here, you don’t have to simply settle for seeing the river, you can jump right in (safely, please) and enjoy world-class fishing, canoeing and kayaking, too.
Let’s head inside, shall we? In total, the house boasts five bedrooms, 5.5 baths and more than 7,000 square feet of living space.
Ten-foot ceilings on the first floor and 9-foot ceilings on the second floor lend an air of spaciousness to the interior of the home. Hardwood oak flooring stretches through both upper and lower levels, including stairs and dual staircases. Extensive millwork, including triple crown molding and chair rail in all living areas, completes the evidence of quality throughout the home.
The home has a four-zone heating and cooling system, allowing for flexibility and efficiency. Ms. Blaisdell notes that the estate also boasts a rare trio for its secluded location: high-speed internet, cable TV and the home is on the public water system.
Anchoring the main level are two—yes, two—owner’s suites with river views. The main level also includes a study with built-in bookcases and cabinets as well as incredibly spacious living and family rooms. The home’s kitchen is open and primed for creating any culinary delight imaginable. Among its features are a large eat-in area, walk-in pantry and butler’s pantry and peninsula island with its own sink. Granite countertops and sleek, black stainless appliances complete the well-appointed kitchen.
Heading upstairs, you will find the home’s third owner’s suite, as well as two additional bedrooms, one of which has a dedicated, attached bathroom. A large bonus room is also on this level. Similar to the main level, river views abound upstairs as well.
With this home, there’s a full basement to explore, too. In total, the walk-out basement space clocks in at just over 2,800 square feet, with features including a finished bath and ample room for storage and activities galore. Currently, the basement also boasts a complete woodworking shop with dedicated electrical panel and a fully plumbed plant room.
“This home can appeal to so many different buyers,” said Cleveland. “Whether you are looking for dual owner suites on the main level, want to expand your family, or currently have children that need their own space, this is it.”
“To have these amenities in this location … and to have such incredible privacy, it has been amazing,” added Ms. Blaisdell. “I will miss the beautiful, peaceful water views, walking in the woods, being close to nature, and simply calling this place home.”
The home at 120 Blaisdell Lane is less than one mile from the U.S. 17 exit of Interstate 95, with access to the interstate’s new HOV lanes. Downtown Fredericksburg, the University of Mary Washington, Mary Washington Hospital and an abundance of shopping along U.S. 17 are within minutes.
