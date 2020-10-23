Luxury living, scenic views along Stafford riverfront for $1,049,000

The majestic beauty at 120 Blaisdell Lane has quite a bit going for it.

Sparing no expense for luxury, it was designed by award-winning architect William Poole. Location-wise, it’s within minutes of Interstate 95 and downtown Fredericksburg. Did we mention the stunning Rappahannock River views out back?

And, this is only the beginning.

Speaking of beginnings, the home is set for an all-new owner. The home is currently listed at $1,049,000 with RE/MAX Supercenter associate broker–owner Scott Cleveland.

The construction of this home was overseen by the owner’s father, who was a well-renowned professional builder and principal in a large construction firm in Northern Virginia,” Cleveland said. “It has been built to the highest standards and with exacting precision. Someone out there is about to be very happy with this home as it shows like new.”

The Blaisdell property overlooks a prized section of the Rappahannock River, once home to the Embrey Dam before its 2004 demolition. Today, the area is known as John W. Warner Rapids, honoring the longtime Virginia senator and supporter of the dam’s removal. The tranquility and scenic views are unparalleled.