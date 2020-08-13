‘Magical’ waterfront living awaits at Marlborough Point estate for $1,070,000

With modern elegance, panoramic water views and historical significance, what more could you possibly want?
As you stroll through Stafford County’s prized Marlborough Point community and arrive at the tree-lined private street of 37 Louie Lane, you realize that this is a truly special place.
And this unique gem is ready for a brand-new owner.
The dazzling four-bedroom, four-bath luxury home is now for sale, listed at $1,070,000 with The Hupka Team at Century 21 Redwood Realty.
The Hupka Team is comprised of husband–wife duo Ted and Anne Hupka, as well as Ted’s sister, Laura Anderson–Paige. The Hupkas are an award-winning mainstay within the area’s real estate realm. To date, the team has completed more than half a billion (yes that’s billion with a “b”) in transactions and has been named to Washingtonian magazine’s “Top Agents” list and Northern Virginia Magazine’s “Best Agents.” They continue to be the top producing team in their Century 21 Redwood Office.
In addition to their high-profile achievements, the Hupkas are perhaps most renowned for their high level of service and treating folks like they’re family.
Marlborough Point is a place that the Hupkas know well, as they live in the neighborhood, too.
“For someone who loves the water as well as privacy, this is truly a magical spot to call home,” said Anne Hupka. “It’s a very family-oriented neighborhood here and there are always plenty of activities happening, whether it’s weekly paddle boarding or a potluck.”
The home at 37 Louie Lane spans 4,737 total square feet. It was originally constructed in 1993, and in 2001, its current owner Mark Elwood completed major renovations and upgrades to make it what it is today. What once was a small fishing house, Elwood beautifully morphed into a picturesque estate, colorfully dotted across 2.14 acres.
Beyond the recent history of the home, the broader Marlborough Point neighborhood has quite the history itself.
Situated where the Potomac River meets Potomac Creek, the neighborhood was the site of Pocahontas’ kidnapping in the year 1613. The area was once a rich and flourishing hub for local Native American tribes. Digging even deeper in history, fossilized teeth of ancient shark and crocodile species have been found on Marlborough Point’s shores, some estimated to be more than 35 million years old.
While you certainly shouldn’t spot a shark anywhere near Stafford County these days, you’re bound to see plenty of awe-inspiring wildlife. Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve—a nearly 3,000-acre protected area—is right up the road and heron, osprey and hundreds of other bird species are frequent visitors.
“Where we are, we regularly see a huge family of bald eagles,” said Ted Hupka. “In fact, right now, I can see two bald eagles sitting behind a tree, waiting to dive into the water to get some fish. It’s amazing to see them, right here in our little neck of the woods.”
Now let’s zoom in on the house itself, which features three dynamic levels.
The home very much boasts an open floor plan with its kitchen—clad with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and an expansive island—serving as its main-floor anchor. A dining room, family room and home gym are also situated on the main level, as well as three total bedrooms, including its master suite. Its master bath features a Jacuzzi tub as well as a separate shower with bench seating.
Its entry level is fully loaded with the home’s fourth bedroom, a bathroom, kitchenette, bar/recreation room, indoor steam sauna room and media screening area. This area can certainly serve as an amazing entertaining area or its own private nook within the broader home.
Moving to the upper level, there is a customized office with one-of-a-kind views of the Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge on U.S. 301 that connects Virginia and Maryland.
The property’s acreage is a pure outdoor lover’s paradise. Among the outdoor amenities and features that convey with the sale are a vast upper deck, covered patio, 35,000-gallon pool with adjacent hot tub and a steam sauna.
Down on the water is a 220-foot dock equipped with two boat lifts and two jet ski lifts. There is ample parking for additional boats. There’s a 30-foot boat barn, too, perfect for storing all your water toys.
“Waterfront property in our region rarely depreciates and there are very few opportunities like this that become available,” said Anne Hupka. “The house is perfect for entertaining, family gatherings or simply taking in a view like no other.”
With 37 Louie Lane’s tranquility comes convenience as well. The home is less than 10 minutes from the Brooke Road Virginia Railway Express station, Stafford Hospital, Stafford Courthouse and the Interstate 95 express lanes. For those looking to avoid I–95 altogether, you can seamlessly take nearby Brooke Road to downtown Fredericksburg, Central Park and Spotsylvania.
On the boating front, Tim’s Rivershore, Rick’s on the River, Gilligan’s and Port Tobacco, among others, are all within a quick ride.
The school is serviced by Stafford County schools, with Stafford Elementary, Stafford Middle and Brooke Point High schools as its designated learning centers.
To schedule a showing or for more information on 37 Louie Lane in Stafford, contact The Hupka Team with Century 21 Redwood Realty at 540/226-7534. A full roster of The Hupka Team’s current listings and services is available at www.hupkateam.com.
