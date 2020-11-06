New four-bedroom home on Rappahannock River in Fredericksburg can be yours for $2,249,900

Just how often does an opportunity arise to own a brand-new home on the Rappahannock River in downtown Fredericksburg? If you take a drive down Sophia Street, which is clad with some of the region’s most historic riverside homes and businesses, you’ll realize just how rare it is.
Well, now is one of those special moments, folks.
Currently under construction and slated to be completed in the spring, 1119 Sophia St. is officially for sale. The four-bedroom, 3.5-bath estate is listed with Alex Belcher with Belcher Real Estate LLC for $2,249,900.
In 2020 alone, Belcher has sold over $100 million in real estate and in his 10-plus years in the business he has sold more than 1,500 homes. In 2015, he was honored among REALTOR magazine’s prestigious “30 Under 30.” Amid the Fredericksburg landscape, Belcher appreciates just how rare of an opportunity this home presents.
“First of all, the river views are just stunning ... your property backs up to the river and when you’re looking out, you see Chatham Manor perched on the hill across the way,” he said. “This is truly an oasis ... there is a level of tranquility, but you’re also right downtown.”
The home at 1119 Sophia St. will be the first of three within the intimate Clearview on the Rappahannock community. The site—which is currently owned and being developed by Pilgrim Lane LLC—has been prepared and optimized for luxurious, riverfront living, each home coming with unobstructed views of the Rappahannock.
Equally as dazzling as the home sites themselves are the houses. Sparing no upgrades and boasting the finest materials available, construction is being overseen by Todd Hardy with Hardy Homes and Properties.
“He is a local Fredericksburg builder and has been making dreams a reality for more than 20 years,” said Belcher. “As soon as you step inside any of his homes, you realize and appreciate the care he and his team has put in them.”
Before we do inevitably venture inside the home, let’s round out the exterior landscape here. The home includes quite the outdoor living spaces, with more than 1,000 square feet of terrace space, a covered front porch and private balcony off the master suite.
For car lovers or those seeking a solid workshop space, the home has an attached four-car garage, as well as a large, off-street driveway. In a town where parking can be hard to come by, this is about as good as it gets.
In terms of location, there’s not much more you could ask for. Situated across the street from the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Fredericksburg Branch, a solid read will always be within arm’s reach. Additionally, the shops, restaurants and vast amenities on Caroline Street are a block away. And, yes, you’ll be able to stroll to the downtown farmers market whenever your heart (and tummy) desires.
For commuters, the Fredericksburg station for Virginia Railway Express/Amtrak is within walking distance and multiple access points to Interstate 95 are within miles, providing seamless access to Richmond, D.C. and all points in between.
Alright, now we can head inside this beautiful home.
In total and upon completion, 1119 Sophia St. will boast more than 3,400 square feet of finished living space. Hardwood floors, elegant tile flooring, natural light and river views will abound, with nearly 70 windows in the home to peer through.
The main level will be anchored by a chef’s quality kitchen, clad with high-line stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The kitchen has an expansive island—one primed for looking out at your gleaming deck and taking in the vistas. The main level also has one of the home’s four bedrooms.
For the other three bedrooms, you’ll head upstairs. Of the three upstairs bedrooms, one is the impressive owner’s suite, complete with walk-in closets and a tasteful master bath with quartz-covered vanities as well as a walk-in shower. For the remaining two bedrooms upstairs, the world is your oyster. For the work-at-home crowd, one may easily be morphed into a tasteful office. Completing the top level is a laundry area.
An in-home elevator connects all three levels, making the home fully accessible by wheelchair.
“It is incredibly versatile and I can see a number of different types of buyers that would absolutely love it,” said Belcher.
It is a rare, riverfront find and Belcher says there may not be any offerings quite like Clairview at Sophia again anytime soon.
“This may be the last time you’ll be able to build a new house on the river in downtown Fredericksburg,” said Belcher. “A lot of what we see on the river is a good 10 or 15 minutes from the heart of action. But here, you absolutely get it all.”
For more information or to schedule a showing of 1119 Sophia St. in Fredericksburg, contact Alex Belcher with Alex Belcher Real Estate at 540/300-9669 or Alex@BelcherRealEstateVA.com. The Belcher Real Estate office is located at 809 William St. in Fredericksburg.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!