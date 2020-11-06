New four-bedroom home on Rappahannock River in Fredericksburg can be yours for $2,249,900

Just how often does an opportunity arise to own a brand-new home on the Rappahannock River in downtown Fredericksburg? If you take a drive down Sophia Street, which is clad with some of the region’s most historic riverside homes and businesses, you’ll realize just how rare it is.

Well, now is one of those special moments, folks.

Currently under construction and slated to be completed in the spring, 1119 Sophia St. is officially for sale. The four-bedroom, 3.5-bath estate is listed with Alex Belcher with Belcher Real Estate LLC for $2,249,900.

In 2020 alone, Belcher has sold over $100 million in real estate and in his 10-plus years in the business he has sold more than 1,500 homes. In 2015, he was honored among REALTOR magazine’s prestigious “30 Under 30.” Amid the Fredericksburg landscape, Belcher appreciates just how rare of an opportunity this home presents.

“First of all, the river views are just stunning ... your property backs up to the river and when you’re looking out, you see Chatham Manor perched on the hill across the way,” he said. “This is truly an oasis ... there is a level of tranquility, but you’re also right downtown.”