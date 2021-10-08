New home offers luxury overlooking the Rappahannock in downtown Fredericksburg for $2,249,900

In a historic downtown where riverfront property rarely emerges, how often do you read this? “There’s a brand-new home for sale on the river in downtown Fredericksburg.”
Anyone that is even remotely familiar with downtown Fredericksburg knows just how rare of an opportunity 1119 Sophia St. presents.
Sitting on a .3-acre lot on the banks of the Rappahannock River, this stunningly exquisite and contemporary offering is now officially on the market. It’s listed with Alex Belcher of Belcher Real Estate for $2,249,900.
Alex Belcher was honored among REALTOR magazine’s “30 Under 30” selections in 2015 and in his decade-plus in the business he’s sold more than 1,500 homes. Belcher Real Estate is focused on it clients and helping them through every step of the selling process. Alex Belcher is consistently one of the top agents in the state of Virginia while selling homes for his clients in record time for top dollar.
“Everything here is luxury and there is nothing that the builder didn’t upgrade,” said Belcher. “It was all planned so meticulously from the beginning. I think one of my favorite things that came to life here is that you not only have views of the river, but you have views of the Fredericksburg skyline, too. There is nothing else quite like this on the market.”
Spanning 3,400 square feet, with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths, the home’s extravagant vibe begins with its exterior. You’ll find custom brick work, HardiePlank siding and a standing seam metal roof. To date, the homesite has been owned and developed by Pilgrim Lane LLC and construction was overseen by Todd Hardy with Hardy Homes and Properties.
Its outdoor spaces are primed for taking it all in—including a covered front porch and massive rear deck constructed with the finest Ipe Brazilian wood. Off the back, you’ll notice a private balcony overlooking the river from the primary suite.
For parking, this is as good as it gets downtown. In addition to its aggregate driveway and four-car garage (with an elevator that visits all three levels!), there is a huge, covered patio with recessed lighting. This may serve as another outdoor gathering area or several more parking spaces.
Inside, a bright and open masterpiece abounds colored in hand-scraped hardwood floors and dotted with nearly 70 windows. Highlights include a main-level bedroom (or study) with French door entry, tray ceiling with recessed lighting, a walk-in closet and ceramic tile and quartz-clad full bath.
The main level living area features elegant crown molding, oodles of closet space and an adjacent half bath with popping subway-tiled walls. The rear of the home is totally open, with expansive river views. For lounging or entertaining, it is simply scenic bliss.
Speaking of those river views, they extend to the dining room as well. The back living room area has a coffered ceiling as well as dual sliding-glass doors leading to the rear deck.
And, of course, let’s not forget the gourmet kitchen! Dazzling with quartz countertops, a huge central island and breakfast bar, no expense was spared. Highlights include stainless steel Miele appliances, a huge farmhouse sink, upgraded cabinetry with modern black pulls, pot filler with stainless steel hood and a tasteful mix of recessed and pendant lighting.
Upstairs, you’ll find the remaining three bedrooms and two baths, inclusive of the primary suite. In addition to a private balcony, you’ll find panoramic river vistas, a walk-in closet, dual ceiling fans and the ensuite bath of your dreams.
The ensuite bath includes a quartz-draped coffee bar with its own sink, Miele mini-fridge and storage. You read this correctly—for that morning coffee or evening wine, you won’t necessarily have to go downstairs. Additional primary bath highlights include a second walk-in closet, quartz double-vanity, large glass-enclosed walk-in shower with a rain showerhead and ceramic tile throughout.
The other two bedrooms upstairs are super spacious, each have their own walk-in closet and have seamless access to the final ceramic tile-floored bathroom. A laundry space rounds out the upper level.
In addition to the home at 1119 Sophia St., the buyer of the property will have an exclusive opportunity with the adjacent land.
“There are two other pieces of land and homes right there that are available to be customized,” said Belcher. “We wanted the first one to be built and, now that this home is complete, there is a world of opportunity awaiting in its wings.”
Location-wise, 1119 Sophia St. is across the street from the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Fredericksburg branch. The shops, restaurants and amenities along Caroline Street as well as Fredericksburg’s historic downtown are a block away.
For commuting, the Fredericksburg Virginia Railway Express (VRE)/Amtrak station is within walking distance and Interstate 95 is within miles, with multiple access points to Richmond, D.C. and all points in between.
“Typically, you may have one or the other ... being able to walk everywhere, owning a brand-new home, or having all the upgrades,” said Belcher. “But with this, you absolutely have it all.”
For more information or to schedule a showing of 1119 Sophia St. in Fredericksburg, contact Alex Belcher with Belcher Real Estate at 540/300-9669 or Alex@BelcherRealEstateVA.com. Also you can visit the Belcher Real Estate website at www.belcherrealestateva.com. The Belcher Real Estate office is located at 809 William St. in downtown Fredericksburg.
Belcher Real Estate was ranked in the INC. 5000 fastest growing business list in 2020 and 2021. Alex and his highly trained team are ready to serve you and the greater Fredericksburg region. Alex is actively accepting new clients and would love the opportunity to help you with the sale of your home.