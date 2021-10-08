New home offers luxury overlooking the Rappahannock in downtown Fredericksburg for $2,249,900

In a historic downtown where riverfront property rarely emerges, how often do you read this? “There’s a brand-new home for sale on the river in downtown Fredericksburg.”

Anyone that is even remotely familiar with downtown Fredericksburg knows just how rare of an opportunity 1119 Sophia St. presents.

Sitting on a .3-acre lot on the banks of the Rappahannock River, this stunningly exquisite and contemporary offering is now officially on the market. It’s listed with Alex Belcher of Belcher Real Estate for $2,249,900.

Alex Belcher was honored among REALTOR magazine’s “30 Under 30” selections in 2015 and in his decade-plus in the business he’s sold more than 1,500 homes. Belcher Real Estate is focused on it clients and helping them through every step of the selling process. Alex Belcher is consistently one of the top agents in the state of Virginia while selling homes for his clients in record time for top dollar.

“Everything here is luxury and there is nothing that the builder didn’t upgrade,” said Belcher. “It was all planned so meticulously from the beginning. I think one of my favorite things that came to life here is that you not only have views of the river, but you have views of the Fredericksburg skyline, too. There is nothing else quite like this on the market.”