One of Fredericksburg's most historic homes gets an update and is on the market

The Wellford House, one of Fredericksburg’s most historic properties, has been lovingly cared for and updated to welcome today’s most discerning buyers.

Construction began in 1785 with architect Benjamin Hyde on land owned by the Fitzhugh family. A brick addition was added circa 1850, and the current owners John and Barbara Suval, built a sunny addition on the main level in 2005. Surrounded by lush gardens and stone patios, this house at 1501 Caroline St. is deeply rooted in Virginia history. It is offered for sale by The Overington Team at Century 21 Redwood at $1,075,000.

The main level library is thought to have been Dr. Robert Wellford’s medical office, with an entrance directly on Pitt Street. Indeed, Dr. Wellford was introduced by letter to Fielding Lewis and William Fitzhugh, Esq., of Chatham, by none other than George Washington, who called him a “gent, highly spoken of in his profession and deserves every countenance and support from us for his great humanity,” before his move to Fredericksburg.

Wellford moved into the home as a tenant around 1790 and purchased the property in 1800. The Wellford family was in possession of the home until the mid-1960s.