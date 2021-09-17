One of Fredericksburg's most historic homes gets an update and is on the market

The Wellford House, one of Fredericksburg’s most historic properties, has been lovingly cared for and updated to welcome today’s most discerning buyers.
Construction began in 1785 with architect Benjamin Hyde on land owned by the Fitzhugh family. A brick addition was added circa 1850, and the current owners John and Barbara Suval, built a sunny addition on the main level in 2005. Surrounded by lush gardens and stone patios, this house at 1501 Caroline St. is deeply rooted in Virginia history. It is offered for sale by The Overington Team at Century 21 Redwood at $1,075,000.
The main level library is thought to have been Dr. Robert Wellford’s medical office, with an entrance directly on Pitt Street. Indeed, Dr. Wellford was introduced by letter to Fielding Lewis and William Fitzhugh, Esq., of Chatham, by none other than George Washington, who called him a “gent, highly spoken of in his profession and deserves every countenance and support from us for his great humanity,” before his move to Fredericksburg.
Wellford moved into the home as a tenant around 1790 and purchased the property in 1800. The Wellford family was in possession of the home until the mid-1960s.
The Suvals, renowned antique dealers, were drawn to the house upon their first visit to Fredericksburg. They saw it as a “genuine antique” that would accommodate their eclectic mix of fine antiques and modern furniture, crafted by artisans from all over the country and around the world.
They purchased the home from Walter Angel and Bill Dennis, who owned The Virginians Antique shop on William Street, now home of Rebellion, and another nod to the Whiskey Rebellion of the 1790s.
Enter this stunning home from Caroline Street and into the center hall, enhanced by a custom mural painted by local artist Jim Eagan. The rich history is reflected in the formal living spaces which enhance the main level, while the more casual bedrooms and large family room are upstairs.
Flanking the center hallway are the formal living room and the library—both are characterized by exquisite wood molding and delicate features such as a built-in bar and deep window sills. A cozy Chinese music room has a small half bath tucked into the space, too. The elegant dining room is accessed by the back pantry, attached to the kitchen, or through the living room.
The kitchen has a French country feel and has the most charming view out to the back patio. The large fireplace adds a rustic and homey touch to the room. A handcrafted Provencal mural, made of natural stone, is installed between the two sunny windows.
From the pantry area, just off the kitchen, meander out into the breezeway and enjoy a tour of the latest addition, which features sunny windows, a primary bedroom and bathroom, ample storage, laundry area, and a cozy sunroom for reading or relaxing. Double doors lead to the abundant gardens and patios—enjoy off-street parking on the back of the home, as well.
Eight fireplaces add historic ambiance, while the woodwork, windows, and custom blinds add charm and privacy. All the modern amenities make this house comfortable for today’s buyers. Three zoned heating and cooling provide total comfort.
The second floor has two full bathrooms and three bedrooms, which are as charming as the first floor. A large family room could be converted into a spacious upper level second owner’s suite or used as it is now—a roomy gathering space with custom bookshelves and an impressive fireplace. Connected to two of the upper level bedrooms are flex spaces for home office, storage, dressing areas or additional sleeping quarters.
The attic is unfinished, but look at the workmanship there—this house was built to last and is a shining example of craftsmanship, not to mention having survived the many cannonballs that are said to have passed through the home during the Civil War Battle of Fredericksburg!
The cellar would make a wonderful wine room with an earthen floor and two additional brick hearths. The possibilities are endless. Imagine two friends, George Washington and Robert Wellford, having a chat in this home after meeting at Mount Vernon to discuss the Whiskey Rebellion.
Having been featured several times on the Historic Garden Week of Virginia’s garden tour and the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation’s Holiday Candlelight Tour, this home is so very special and your visit will show you why. To arrange a showing, please contact Anne Overington with Century 21 Redwood at 540/207-0526.