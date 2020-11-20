Outdoor enthusiast’s paradise: 5-bedroom colonial on 20 acres in Spotsylvania listed at $689,900

Calling all outdoor enthusiasts: There’s a 20-acre utopia awaiting you in Spotsylvania County.
And by “awaiting you,” that means you can be its next owner.
The five-bedroom, four-bath colonial home—and the 20-plus multifaceted acres it sits on—at 7440 Cross Creek Lane is on the market. It’s listed with Amy Cherry Taylor for $689,900.
Taylor is a Spotsylvania native with nearly 20 years of experience in the real estate industry. She is the associate broker for Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates of AveryHess, Realtors and her team has more than $100 million in local real estate transactions so far in 2020, citing referrals as being the bulk of their business.
“This is a custom-designed home, all designed by the original owner, who is selling it today,” said Taylor. “There is no other house like it and the acreage it sits on makes it that much more spectacular.”
So, let’s talk about this land, why don’t we?
Beyond the rolling green yard immediately surrounding the home, you’ll find beautiful woods with small creeks that you can seemingly explore for days. When you make your way through the woods via a quaint walking trail, there’s a quiet pond awaiting you, primed for fishing or simply relaxing. For hunters and fishers, it doesn’t get much better.
Back in the open acreage of the yard, there are options aplenty, too.
“It is such versatile and usable land,” said Taylor. “I could very easily see horses being stabled here, it being used for livestock or, if you want to leave it as is, simply enjoying just how tranquil it all is.”
Among the staples already existing in the yard is a massive 60-by-40-foot garage, complete with its own HVAC system and the ability to draw water off the home’s well, if ever needed. Taylor notes that in addition to being a car lover’s dream come true, this can be a fantastic workshop area with plenty of storage space for equipment or serve as a ready-to-go home office area.
Oh, and there’s a three-car garage attached to the home, too.
Rounding out the exterior, you’ll notice the home’s back deck, part of which is covered. So whether you’re looking for a shady retreat for enjoying Virginia’s prime fall days or are looking to grill in the sun all summer long, you’ll have options. It’s worth noting that the covered portion has ceiling fans to ensure comfort during hot summers.
Let’s zoom in on the home itself, shall we?
First of all, a gravel driveway leads you to the house, where you’re greeted with absolute bliss in the form of a rocking-chair front porch, gray siding and dark shutters. The home was built in 2005 and Taylor describes its current state as “immaculate.”
As you enter, the open concept floor plan captivates you and natural light abounds. This feel is enhanced with two-story vaulted ceilings, skylights and an upstairs family room/overlook.
On the main level, its kitchen will certainly please any chef, with 42-inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances and an island with a breakfast bar. For storage, there’s a butler’s pantry as well as a built-in wine fridge.
Adjacent to the kitchen is the two-story family room that boasts direct access to the covered portion of the deck. Rounding out the main level is the primary suite, which includes two walk-in closets and a master bath that has dual sinks, a soaking tub and a separate shower.
Upstairs, you’ll find three more bedrooms, as well as a full bathroom in the hall. Downstairs, there are so many uses for the space, including a primed play area or a separate suite for guests. Among its features are a recreation room, the home’s fifth bedroom and a full bathroom.
“The home really is set up perfectly for the times,” said Taylor. “For those needing extra home office space or online learning spaces, there is something for every scenario.”
As for the location, you’ll enjoy tranquil living while having easy access to all the broader region has to offer. The home is less than 15 minutes from the shopping, restaurants and community amenities of Thornburg (to the north) as well as Ladysmith (to the south).
Both Thornburg and Ladysmith offer direct access to Interstate 95, providing for a straight shot to Fredericksburg, Washington, Richmond and all destinations in between. The home is in the Spotsylvania County Public Schools system with Berkeley Elementary, Post Oak Middle and Spotsylvania High as its designated institutions.
Taking in all the factors at 7440 Cross Creek Lane, Taylor notes just how wonderful an investment opportunity it presents.
“The current owners have paid attention to every detail and have taken great care of the property,” she said. “Plus, there is so much here that will never go out of style ... the open concept, private areas and so much more. It will be a very special place for entertaining and to call home.”
For more information on 7440 Cross Creek Lane in Spotsylvania or to request a showing, contact Amy Cherry Taylor with Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates of AveryHess, Realtors at 703/577-0135 or visit amycherrytaylor.com.
Make your house a home
