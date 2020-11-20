Outdoor enthusiast’s paradise: 5-bedroom colonial on 20 acres in Spotsylvania listed at $689,900

Back in the open acreage of the yard, there are options aplenty, too.

“It is such versatile and usable land,” said Taylor. “I could very easily see horses being stabled here, it being used for livestock or, if you want to leave it as is, simply enjoying just how tranquil it all is.”

Among the staples already existing in the yard is a massive 60-by-40-foot garage, complete with its own HVAC system and the ability to draw water off the home’s well, if ever needed. Taylor notes that in addition to being a car lover’s dream come true, this can be a fantastic workshop area with plenty of storage space for equipment or serve as a ready-to-go home office area.

Oh, and there’s a three-car garage attached to the home, too.

Rounding out the exterior, you’ll notice the home’s back deck, part of which is covered. So whether you’re looking for a shady retreat for enjoying Virginia’s prime fall days or are looking to grill in the sun all summer long, you’ll have options. It’s worth noting that the covered portion has ceiling fans to ensure comfort during hot summers.

Let’s zoom in on the home itself, shall we?