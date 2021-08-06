Perfect four-bedroom farmhouse on 60 acres in Caroline County listed at $1,389,900

Beyond the new addition, there is so much history and so many dynamic spaces to explore inside and out.

For history lovers, the property itself is less than a mile from the Stonewall Jackson Death Site, meaning the acreage and nearby land have been hotspots for Civil War-era relics. The land at 9273 Guinea Station Road was originally owned by a country store owner, Sydney Fell, who passed away in 1919; his and three other graves may be found on the site.

And, of course, there is the tale of Shady the horse.

“We bought the property at auction and at that time, there was a retired racehorse named Shady, that had lived there for 28 years,” says Sterling Schoonover. “We didn’t know anything about horses going into it, but we kept him there and took care of him until he perished. He became a part of the family and our pictures of Shady will convey with the home sale.”

Zooming in on the land that Shady once roamed and its new buyer(s) will endear, you are greeted with custom stone columns at the entrance and new white vinyl fencing. Throughout the acreage, you’ll find two ponds (loaded with catfish), pastures large and small with new fencing (the largest with three additional stalls and a feeding area) and 12 black angus cows roaming the land. The cows are negotiable.