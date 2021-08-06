Perfect four-bedroom farmhouse on 60 acres in Caroline County listed at $1,389,900

At first glance, it’s easy to be captivated by the lush and expansive green landscape at 9273 Guinea Station Road. And then you see the adorable red farmhouse, red barn and alluring outbuildings that emerge in your view and you know you’re home.
With 60 vibrant acres, this land and this home present an experience and opportunity like few others. And it’s now on the market, listed with Janny Sims of Long & Foster Real Estate for $1,389,900.
“The property is so peaceful and serene.” says Sims. “The beauty of this property is the adorable house with its seamless addition, the gorgeous trees and roaming property.”
In total, the residence spans more than 3,000 square feet, offering four bedrooms and three baths. It has been owned by Sterling and Carolyn Schoonover since 2016.
Among the enhancements the Schoonover’s have made during their five years on-property is a huge 1,200 square-foot addition to the main level. The addition includes an absolutely massive primary suite—with vaulted, wooden-beam clad ceilings and his-and-her walk-in closets, gorgeous primary bath—as well as a spacious living room with beautiful stone fireplace and a new laundry/mud room.
“When you walk into that main level primary bedroom, it is something else,” says Sterling Schoonover. “[Carolyn] saw a picture in a magazine of what she wanted the bedroom and open spaces to look like and our builder brought it to life.”
Beyond the new addition, there is so much history and so many dynamic spaces to explore inside and out.
For history lovers, the property itself is less than a mile from the Stonewall Jackson Death Site, meaning the acreage and nearby land have been hotspots for Civil War-era relics. The land at 9273 Guinea Station Road was originally owned by a country store owner, Sydney Fell, who passed away in 1919; his and three other graves may be found on the site.
And, of course, there is the tale of Shady the horse.
“We bought the property at auction and at that time, there was a retired racehorse named Shady, that had lived there for 28 years,” says Sterling Schoonover. “We didn’t know anything about horses going into it, but we kept him there and took care of him until he perished. He became a part of the family and our pictures of Shady will convey with the home sale.”
Zooming in on the land that Shady once roamed and its new buyer(s) will endear, you are greeted with custom stone columns at the entrance and new white vinyl fencing. Throughout the acreage, you’ll find two ponds (loaded with catfish), pastures large and small with new fencing (the largest with three additional stalls and a feeding area) and 12 black angus cows roaming the land. The cows are negotiable.
Whether utilized for farming or as a working farm, you will feel right at home at 9273 Guinea Station Road. About 25 acres of the landscape is completely wooded and could easily be sold for timber if desired.
The outbuildings you’ll find are diverse and functional. The nine-stall barn is complete with plumbing, separate septic, electricity, tack room and two storage rooms. There are two large garage/outbuildings. The 48-by-68-foot garage can house six or more cars or serve as the entertainment space for large gatherings and friends. The 35-by-48-foot garage—newly built by the Schoonovers—also houses a workshop in the back, a wood-burning stove and bathroom, and has 12- and 14-foot doors, spaces for RVs and boat storage.
Rounding out the charming and outdoorsy landscape, there is a screened-in oversized gazebo with electricity and TV, the ideal spot for relaxing. A stone fire pit area was built with entertaining in mind. Enjoy the front porch with ceiling fan and rockers as you watch the world go by, and make sure to check out the maintenance-free expanded deck with Trex decking on the back of the home.
The newly painted residence offers neutral colors, an open concept, gorgeous mahogany hardwood floors throughout the main level. There are high-end plantation shutters and window treatments throughout the entire home.
Main-level highlights include the custom primary suite and a family room that seamlessly flows into the kitchen, which opens up into the dining room. The kitchen is anchored by stainless steel appliances, a huge farmhouse sink, granite countertops and sizeable central island.
The upstairs is very much its own private oasis. On the upper level, you’ll find three bedrooms, one of which has its own private balcony. A full bath has a stand-up shower and soaking tub. The home is equipped with a filtration system and three total HVAC zones, equating to maximum comfort.
“The upstairs is one of my favorite parts of the home,” says Carolyn Schoonover. “It’s totally private for guests. When our grown kids come home, everyone can be upstairs and very much have their own space.”
The home is less than 10 minutes east of the Thornburg Interstate 95 exit and approximately 20 minutes from downtown Fredericksburg. The Spotsylvania VRE station is 4.5 miles away
As for this home’s perfect buyer?
“I can see an animal lover, and someone looking to maximize their dollar as most of the land can be in land use. Or someone that wants to get away from the hustle and bustle of the world, they would absolutely appreciate this home,” says Sims. “There is a lot to love here.”
For more information on 9273 Guinea Station Road in Caroline County, contact Janny Sims with Long & Foster Real Estate at 540/429-9920 or janny.sims@longandfoster.com. The Long & Foster Fredericksburg office is located at 1910 William St.