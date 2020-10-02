Riverside pumphouse-turned-home in Fredericksburg on market for $1,375,000

The Becks originally purchased the pumphouse from Spotsylvania County in 1998. It was on the auction block and their winning bid was $71,101. Spotsylvania had owned the site since 1980, shortly after the FMC Corp. plant shuttered in 1978.

The pumphouse was originally built in 1947 by American Viscose Corp., shortly after it bought Sylvania Industrial Corp.’s cellophane business. It was constructed in an effort to improve productivity—pumping water from upstream to cool machinery in the plant. Throughout the plant’s existence, it was a major economic driver for the region and, at one point, was the world’s largest cellophane facility.

Much of the pumphouse structure was underground and many of those underground core components remain today.

“A lot of people will go down in the deep basement, where the pump equipment is, and say, ‘Oh, wow, you can do this’ or ‘I can do something with this here,’ ” said Beck. “I have given that a lot of thought, too ... but I think its best use is to keep it as is. It gives you a chance to show a little bit of Fredericksburg’s industrial history.”