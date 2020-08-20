Secluded colonial in Spotsylvania boasts two master suites; listed for $449,900

In an increasingly noisy world, so many of us are looking for that secluded spot to find peace and unwind.
Well, for one lucky buyer out there, there’s a certain home that just hit the market that will provide all that and more.
With five beds, 3.5 baths and 2,800 square feet, the pristine colonial at 7907 Commodore Court in Spotsylvania County is now for sale. It is listed by Will Montminy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty with an asking price of $449,900.
“This home has been very well cared for while still offering the opportunity to further your investment,” he said. “In terms of maximizing your investment, it has an unfinished basement, is situated on 1.35 acres of land and it’s priced to sell.”
Looking at Montminy’s résumé in the biz, he’s currently among the top 1 percent of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents nationwide, in terms of sales, and he’s listed within the top 10 agents in the Fredericksburg region, based on units sold and sales volume. He’s a Virginia native and University of Mary Washington grad.
So, with his prowess in the local space, what makes this home so special?
“It’s in a secluded community with a private gate and there are a limited number of homes and lots,” he said. “You’re surrounded by trees and can look out your window and not see your neighbors ... all while still being in a wonderful community. That can be incredibly hard to find.”
The home is located within The Laurels community in Spotsylvania, which includes an activity field, picnic grove, basketball court, playground and more among its common areas. At the center of the community is a picturesque lake, primed for canoeing and kayaking.
7907 Commodore Court is currently owned by Sandi and Mark Tieri. They are the second owners of the home and have made a number of tasteful upgrades to the property since purchasing it in 2000.
“As for the original owners, their plans were to build all five bedrooms upstairs, but instead modified it to have a second master suite on the main level,” said Montminy. “In addition to this vision, the Tieris have since upgraded the home in so many great ways.”
We’ll get to those additional upgrades in a little bit but, for now, let’s get to the nitty-gritty.
In total, there are three levels. From the home’s adjacent driveway, a sidewalk guides visitors through its lush front yard and to its expansive front porch. Inside, its main level boasts an open floor plan, which is anchored by a white, soft-close cabinetry-clad kitchen with tasteful silver appliances (upgraded in 2018 and 2019) and a coffee/wine bar.
A dining area is right off the kitchen, as well as a sunroom with a screened-in porch and hot tub. The sunroom overlooks the home’s in-ground heated pool.
Also, on the main level and right off the family room, is the first of the home’s master suites—we’ll call this one the in-law suite, perfect for any older residents (or guests) who need seamless access to the home’s core components. The in-law suite features a massive walk-in closet and there’s a full bath attached, too.
Upstairs are four total bedrooms, including the home’s large owner suite. The owner suite includes a dedicated sitting area as well as a remodeled master bath with a large garden tub, separate shower and new vanities and countertops. Also upstairs, you’ll find a dedicated staircase to the home’s finished attic, which provides vast storage space for all of your goodies.
Among the features and upgrades throughout, in July, the home was freshly painted, and new carpet was installed. The home also boasts a new heat pump and three-zone heating and cooling system. Its driveway was repaved in March 2020 and the entrance to its oversized two-car garage is situated on the back of the home.
Heading to the backyard, there’s a calming stream in the woods–perfect for setting up a hammock—as well as a bridge that leads to the community’s common area, where serene, lake-side picnics and recreational activities abound. Rumor has it that the HOA has a gazebo planned for the space, as well.
While peacefully secluded, the home is within reach of everything the broader region has to offer. Spotsylvania Courthouse as well as the Spotsylvania Courthouse battlefield are within a five-minute drive. Downtown Fredericksburg, as well as the Massaponnax and Thornburg entrances to Interstate 95, are all within 30 minutes. A stone’s throw from the home, State Route 208 provides a straight shot to Lake Anna and recreational opportunities galore.
The home falls within the Spotsylvania County Public Schools system with Robert E. Lee Elementary, Spotsylvania Middle and Spotsylvania High schools as its designated learning centers.
“Whether you have a growing family or if you are a family that is bringing in older relatives, this is quite the place,” Montminy said.
To schedule a showing or for more information on 7907 Commodore Court in Spotsylvania, contact Montminy with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty at 540/845-8208 or wrmontminy@gmail.com. The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty office is located at 3106 Plank Road in Fredericksburg.
PHOTOS: 7907 Commodore Court in Spotsylvania County is now for sale
The home at 7907 Commodore Court in Spotsylvania offers comfortable living inside and out, including a screened porch and a pool. It is listed…
The Laurels community offers a host of amenities, including a picturesque lake for canoeing and kayaking.
