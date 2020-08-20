Secluded colonial in Spotsylvania boasts two master suites; listed for $449,900

In an increasingly noisy world, so many of us are looking for that secluded spot to find peace and unwind.

Well, for one lucky buyer out there, there’s a certain home that just hit the market that will provide all that and more.

With five beds, 3.5 baths and 2,800 square feet, the pristine colonial at 7907 Commodore Court in Spotsylvania County is now for sale. It is listed by Will Montminy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty with an asking price of $449,900.

“This home has been very well cared for while still offering the opportunity to further your investment,” he said. “In terms of maximizing your investment, it has an unfinished basement, is situated on 1.35 acres of land and it’s priced to sell.”

Looking at Montminy’s résumé in the biz, he’s currently among the top 1 percent of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents nationwide, in terms of sales, and he’s listed within the top 10 agents in the Fredericksburg region, based on units sold and sales volume. He’s a Virginia native and University of Mary Washington grad.

So, with his prowess in the local space, what makes this home so special?