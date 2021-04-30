Seven-bedroom majestic brick estate on 23-plus acres in Spotsylvania listed at $1.7 million

We’ve all grown accustomed to a little more elbow room during the past year-plus.
Amid the current climate and now planning well beyond, for those seeking a prime and spacious setup that is unbelievably close to all Fredericksburg has to offer, this is it. And, as bonuses, there is a massive barn/event space, an impressive pool and green areas galore to help seal the deal.
Meet the newly listed 12620 Chewning Lane.
Sitting on a 23.67-acre lot with a gated entrance, this beauty spans nearly 9,000 square feet on four levels. It has seven bedrooms, four full baths and four half-baths. It is listed by Connie Fitzgerald of RE/MAX Closers and RE/MAX Supercenter for $1,700,000.
“The house itself is something out of Southern Living magazine,” said Fitzgerald. “It is just so well done. The materials were all meticulously selected and the layout of the home is stunning. It can accommodate so many different families and scenarios.”
Fitzgerald has been licensed since 2004 and serves clients in Virginia as well as Maryland. In Maryland, she is the broker and owner of RE/MAX Closers and in Virginia, is a sales associate for RE/MAX Supercenter. Locally, RE/MAX Supercenter has been a staple in the real estate space for more than 20 years, specializing in contemporary and historic estates alike, waterfront abodes and seemingly everything in between.
The stately residence was the vision of its original owners, Michael and Dawn Edgerton. The couple has called 12620 Chewning Lane home since its construction was completed in 1998. Throughout the years, they’ve raised 10 children on the estate and have hosted events spanning weddings to St. Patrick’s Day extravaganzas.
“When you’re there, it really does feel like every day is a holiday,” said Michael Edgerton. “With 10 kids, we never really could go far on vacation. And with this house to keep us entertained, that was OK.”
With their kids all grown up, the Edgertons are planning to downsize.
“It’s time for them to do their own things with their own families ... but we had such incredible memories at that home,” said Dawn.
Let’s dive into the property where many new memories await, shall we?
Its acreage is lush and dynamic, with its tree-lined driveway culminating in a circle around the home. Visible from the home is an in-ground pool, complete with a waterfall and adjacent pool house with kitchen space. Additionally, there is a massive barn nearby with a separate driveway entrance, which may be used as a traditional barn for equestrian activities or the event space of your dreams. Rounding out the immediate outdoor features, there is a stone firepit with sitting area and a detached garage.
Walking up its brick front steps and to its front door, tranquility abounds on its extensive front porch. You’ll want to look out back as there is a large back porch that is equally as dazzling. Before even walking inside, you can appreciate the quality that’s visible and at its inner core, including its 50-year roof, custom brickwork and 2-by-6 construction.
Through its front door, elegance, hardwood floors and bright spaces await. A main level showstopper is its open kitchen that is clad with a wood-burning, stone fireplace. The kitchen is anchored by stainless steel appliances, including a double oven, granite countertops and tasteful white cabinets. An adjacent hallway leads to a powder room, an expansive laundry area and a private stairway up to a bedroom.
Rounding out the main level is a window-clad living room, formal dining room and the owner’s suite. The owner’s suite has high ceilings, a large walk-in closet and a spa-like en-suite bath that absolutely dazzles. The bath has a modern standalone tub, gigantic glass enclosed shower and custom cabinets.
Upstairs, you’ll find four additional spacious bedrooms, two of which are connected by a Jack-and-Jill bathroom setup. A staircase leads folks to the fourth level where two additional bedrooms—each more than 270 square feet—await, as well as a bathroom.
The basement is a carpeted oasis with brick accents, a fireplace and open spaces for a game room, media room and lower-level family room. Double-door access leads folks outside.
“It’s all brick, warm and welcoming and was made to last generations,” said Michael Edgerton. “We hope whoever lives here next will enjoy it as much as our entire family and all of our guests have.”
Location-wise and at first view, it’s easy to think this estate is deep into the country. When in reality, it’s just minutes away from all the Fredericksburg region has to offer. Harrison Crossing, Central Park and Spotsylvania Towne Centre are all less than 10 minutes away from the home, loaded with dining, shopping and grocery options. For commuters, the State Route 3 Interstate 95 exit is less than 3 miles from its doorstep. Downtown Fredericksburg—and its VRE and Amtrak station—is within 20 minutes as well.
For more information on 12620 Chewning Lane, contact Connie Fitzgerald at 301/672-1634 or email connie@conniefitgerald.com.
RE/MAX Supercenter has two offices serving the broader region, in Fredericksburg (107 Carter St.) and in King George (7185 Kings Highway). RE/MAX Closers is located at38582 Brett Way #B in Mechanicsville, Md.