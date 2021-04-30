Seven-bedroom majestic brick estate on 23-plus acres in Spotsylvania listed at $1.7 million

The stately residence was the vision of its original owners, Michael and Dawn Edgerton. The couple has called 12620 Chewning Lane home since its construction was completed in 1998. Throughout the years, they’ve raised 10 children on the estate and have hosted events spanning weddings to St. Patrick’s Day extravaganzas.

“When you’re there, it really does feel like every day is a holiday,” said Michael Edgerton. “With 10 kids, we never really could go far on vacation. And with this house to keep us entertained, that was OK.”

With their kids all grown up, the Edgertons are planning to downsize.

“It’s time for them to do their own things with their own families ... but we had such incredible memories at that home,” said Dawn.

Let’s dive into the property where many new memories await, shall we?