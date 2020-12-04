Seven-bedroom waterfront colonial in gated Fairways community now listed at $1,199,900

A hidden bedroom with a bookcase door. An indoor basketball court. A pond view. And multiple gourmet kitchens?
OK, we’re totally intrigued by the home at 3701 Fairways Court in Spotsylvania County.
The seven-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bedroom custom-built gem is now officially on the market. It’s listed with Alex Belcher of Alex Belcher Real Estate for $1,199,900.
In 2020 alone, Alex Belcher has sold over $115 million in real estate and, in his 10-plus years in the business, he has sold more than 1,500 properties. In 2015, he was honored among REALTOR magazine’s prestigious “30 Under 30.” Amid the Fredericksburg landscape, Belcher appreciates just how rare of an opportunity this home presents.
“Where do we even begin with this home?” said Belcher. “From head to toe, this is in immaculate shape and it’s been kept that way throughout the years.”
Built in 1998 and now under the reigns of its second owners, the home boasts more than 9,400 finished square feet of luxurious living space on 1.53 acres. Situated in the gated Fairways community, the acreage is serene and private, nestled at the end of a charming cul-de-sac.
Let’s head inside, shall we?
Walking through its custom front doors, you’re greeted with an open foyer with ceramic tile floors that stretch to the home’s gourmet kitchen. Among the highlights of the kitchen are expansive granite countertops; a breakfast bar; top-line appliances, including a five-burner gas cooktop, wine cooler and paneled fridge; a custom mosaic backsplash and large butler’s pantry.
Moving along on the main level, you’ll notice arched entryways between each room, tasteful crown molding and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. There’s a sitting room just off the foyer, as well as formal dining room beaming with natural light.
Additionally, there’s a spacious breakfast room that provides French-door access to the home’s vast covered rear porch. Its living room is a lounging paradise with two-story ceilings, a gas fireplace, built-in shelving, recessed lighting and access to the rear porch as well.
From the living room, there are dual entryways to the home’s sunroom. Within the sunroom, you’ll enjoy cathedral ceilings, moon lights and ceramic tile floors.
Still on the main level—yes, it’s quite expansive—you’ll find a master bedroom complete with a gas fireplace and incredible views of the home’s lush and wooded backyard. The master bath includes his and hers granite vanities, an oversized shower with custom tilework, a separate tub and chandelier lighting.
And now we’re ready to venture upstairs, where five bedrooms await. Four of the bedrooms have their own adjacent full bathrooms, providing seamless access for residents and guests alike. Anchoring the upper level is a loft with sitting room that overlooks the living room. This loft is adjacent to a bonus room that boasts cathedral ceilings.
As for one of the bedrooms upstairs, it makes for a great story.
“One of the bedrooms has a bookcase doorway, so it appears to be a hidden room,” said Belcher. “It’s pretty cool and always makes for a pretty fun feature to show your friends and guests.”
Heading to the basement, it’s simply one of the most dazzling you’ll find in the Fredericksburg region.
“There’s a half basketball court in the basement,” said Belcher. “And that’s only the beginning.”
Yes, you read correctly—the home’s fully-finished, walkout basement boasts a half basketball court, which can also be utilized for indoor activities galore, as well as a private gym. Beyond the athletic highlights, the basement has a movie theater with theater seating, sconce lighting and a wet bar with a built-in microwave, perfect for prepping your popcorn of choice.
For lounging downstairs, there’s an open family room with a cozy fireplace and TV nook, as well as a wet bar, ideal for tasting the wines kept in the wine cellar down the hall. Beyond the vino, you can prep snacks aplenty in the basement’s full kitchen, which features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ample storage and more.
The basement also has the home’s seventh bedroom, as well a full bath and oversized shower. For Fido, there’s a built-in dog washing station downstairs, too.
Outside—and in addition to the home’s massive covered rear porch—you’ll find a vast rear porch and a custom stone patio, which includes an outdoor kitchen with granite counters, a breakfast bar, faucet and ample prep space. Beyond the fenced back yard, is a flat landing and quaint pond. For landscaping and maintenance purposes, Belcher notes that the home has a separate well for irrigation.
This estate is a stone’s throw from the award-winning Lee’s Hill Golf Club and a short drive from the shopping and restaurants at Cosner’s Corner and Southpoint, including Target, Publix, PetSmart, Walmart and more.
Entrances to U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 are within two miles of the home, providing seamless access to Washington, D.C., Richmond and all spots in between. The Virginia Railway Express’ (VRE) Spotsylvania station is just a 10-minute drive away.
3701 Fairways Court is served by Spotsylvania County Public Schools with Spotswood Elementary, Battlefield Middle and Massaponax High School as its designated institutions. Fredericksburg Academy, Fredericksburg Christian School and other private schools are within a short drive of the home.
“For someone who is looking for luxury and privacy all while still being close to Fredericksburg and the heart of the action, this is it,” said Belcher. “This home has so many possibilities and I’m thrilled to see who will call it home next.”
For more information or to schedule a showing of 3701 Fairways Court in Fredericksburg, contact Alex Belcher with Alex Belcher Real Estate at 540/300-9669 or Alex@BelcherRealEstateVA.com. The Belcher Real Estate office is located at 809 William St. in downtown Fredericksburg.
