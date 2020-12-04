Seven-bedroom waterfront colonial in gated Fairways community now listed at $1,199,900

A hidden bedroom with a bookcase door. An indoor basketball court. A pond view. And multiple gourmet kitchens?

OK, we’re totally intrigued by the home at 3701 Fairways Court in Spotsylvania County.

The seven-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bedroom custom-built gem is now officially on the market. It’s listed with Alex Belcher of Alex Belcher Real Estate for $1,199,900.

In 2020 alone, Alex Belcher has sold over $115 million in real estate and, in his 10-plus years in the business, he has sold more than 1,500 properties. In 2015, he was honored among REALTOR magazine’s prestigious “30 Under 30.” Amid the Fredericksburg landscape, Belcher appreciates just how rare of an opportunity this home presents.

“Where do we even begin with this home?” said Belcher. “From head to toe, this is in immaculate shape and it’s been kept that way throughout the years.”

Built in 1998 and now under the reigns of its second owners, the home boasts more than 9,400 finished square feet of luxurious living space on 1.53 acres. Situated in the gated Fairways community, the acreage is serene and private, nestled at the end of a charming cul-de-sac.

Let’s head inside, shall we?