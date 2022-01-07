Six-bedroom country estate on 7-plus acres in Stafford listed at $1,499,900

The column-clad, colonial-style home greeting you at 228 Rock Hill Church Road is only the beginning.
Known as Rock Hill Plantation, its seven-plus acres exude refined countryside living at its pinnacle, with dynamic outbuilding and outdoor spaces aplenty.
The six-bedroom, eight-bath estate is listed with Alex Belcher of Belcher Real Estate for $1,499,900.
“This is such a gorgeous paradise that someone out there can enjoy as a private residence or they may opt to use it as a wedding venue,” says Belcher. “It’s move-in ready and/or turnkey. However you may look at it, Rock Hill is a special place that’s arrived on the market.”
The undeniably luxurious-meets-tranquil vibe of Rock Hill begins at its private gated entrance. An extended paved driveway that’s lined by towering trees guides you past a peaceful pond and to a vast parking pad. It is more than visible that this place has been primed for entertaining.
Let’s first head to the carriage house, which is draped with five sets of French doors. Inside, there’s a totally open room with a mix of recessed and sconce lighting. For your own private gatherings—or perhaps a seamless venue-rental—there is a caterer’s prep kitchen and three restrooms. Heading just outside, a covered and roomy veranda overlooks an in-ground swimming pool and fountain feature.
Also anchoring the outdoor space is a massive gazebo with wraparound bench seating. From here, you can enjoy vistas of the property’s second pond as well as a third pond that is shared with the adjacent property. Beyond its outbuildings, vast grass spaces and tastefully placed trees color the remaining landscape. For additional outdoor lounging, the principal residence itself—on the front and back—has full-length, enormous porches draping its main and upper levels.
Now, we’re ready to head inside this dazzling main residence. Inside, gleaming hardwood floors stretch throughout its main level. Let’s get straight to it: There is a massive main level owner’s suite with the ensuite bath of your dreams. Highlights of the bath include granite double vanity sinks, a bonus granite vanity, jetted soaking tub and separate shower.
Common areas on the main level include the living room with a gas fireplace and access to the rear porch, dining room, sunroom, and private office. Within the office—and with so many other aspects of the home—note its spaciousness, crown molding and chair railing touches.
Just off the dining room and sunroom you’ll find the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen is draped in medium brown cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances (including a gas range with backsplash). For spreading out, the kitchen includes a granite breakfast bar, too.
Upstairs, you’ll find a total of six bedrooms, inclusive of the large owner’s suite. The ensuite bath has a Jack-and-Jill setup with a granite double sink and oversized glass shower complete with custom tiling. Of the additional baths upstairs, note the hallway bath with a similar setup and granite vanity sink. From the upper level, make sure to venture to the finished attic—this may easily serve as a prime storage space or bonus room. And before heading back downstairs, you’ll see exits to the front and back balconies for taking in the green vistas.
Heading to the finished basement, a large, carpeted rec room anchors the space. Through an adjacent door, the hardwood floored man cave or game room of your dreams is waiting to come to life. From the game room is a sliding glass, walk-up exit to the majestic yard.
While emitting incredible privacy, the estate is convenient to so much the Fredericksburg region has to offer. Ample shopping, dining, and grocery options as well as Interstate 95 access await on Garrisonville Road within 10 minutes. Downtown Fredericksburg is within 30 minutes southeast.
“Wedding season will be here before we know it,” says Belcher. “For anyone looking to enter the space and own one of the top venues in our area, this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for. Equally, if someone is wanting a picturesque residence like few others to call home, here it is for the taking.”
For more information or to schedule a showing of 228 Rock Hill Church Road, contact Alex Belcher with Belcher Real Estate at 540/300-9669 or Alex@BelcherRealEstateVA.com.
