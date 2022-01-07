Six-bedroom country estate on 7-plus acres in Stafford listed at $1,499,900

The column-clad, colonial-style home greeting you at 228 Rock Hill Church Road is only the beginning.

Known as Rock Hill Plantation, its seven-plus acres exude refined countryside living at its pinnacle, with dynamic outbuilding and outdoor spaces aplenty.

The six-bedroom, eight-bath estate is listed with Alex Belcher of Belcher Real Estate for $1,499,900.

Alex Belcher was honored among REALTOR magazine’s “30 Under 30” and in his decade-plus in the business, he’s sold more than 1,600 homes. He is consistently ranked among the top agents in Virginia and, in 2020 and 2021, Belcher Real Estate was ranked within INC. 5000’s fastest growing businesses. He is focused on helping clients through every step of the buying and selling process and, with this one, he sees so much value.

“This is such a gorgeous paradise that someone out there can enjoy as a private residence or they may opt to use it as a wedding venue,” says Belcher. “It’s move-in ready and/or turnkey. However you may look at it, Rock Hill is a special place that’s arrived on the market.”