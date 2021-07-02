Six-bedroom, nature-inspired masterpiece overlooking Crow’s Nest, listed at $2.25 million

“In bringing this home to life, I read 10 books on the elements of outstanding house design and then we worked with a very, very talented architect to bring it to life,” Norris Dickard says about his and his wife Delise’s custom-build at 109 Hawks Nest Drive in Stafford County.

“The key priority going into this was that stunning water view ... to ultimately have a view of the water from almost every room in the home.”

Well, they certainly accomplished just that and so much more with the home they brought to life in 2007. And now, after nearly 15 years within its nature-inspired confines, it’s time for a new owner to scoop up this unique Crow’s Nest-adjacent offering.

The six-bedroom, 5.5-bath home is listed with Amy Cherry Taylor for $2,250,000. Taylor is a Spotsylvania native with nearly 20 years of experience in the biz. She is an associate broker for Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates of AveryHess, Realtors and her team generated more than $120 million in local real estate transactions in 2020, citing referrals as being the bulk of their business.