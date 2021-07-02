Six-bedroom, nature-inspired masterpiece overlooking Crow’s Nest, listed at $2.25 million

“In bringing this home to life, I read 10 books on the elements of outstanding house design and then we worked with a very, very talented architect to bring it to life,” Norris Dickard says about his and his wife Delise’s custom-build at 109 Hawks Nest Drive in Stafford County.
“The key priority going into this was that stunning water view ... to ultimately have a view of the water from almost every room in the home.”
Well, they certainly accomplished just that and so much more with the home they brought to life in 2007. And now, after nearly 15 years within its nature-inspired confines, it’s time for a new owner to scoop up this unique Crow’s Nest-adjacent offering.
The six-bedroom, 5.5-bath home is listed with Amy Cherry Taylor for $2,250,000. Taylor is a Spotsylvania native with nearly 20 years of experience in the biz. She is an associate broker for Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates of AveryHess, Realtors and her team generated more than $120 million in local real estate transactions in 2020, citing referrals as being the bulk of their business.
“They have put so much love and attention to detail with the incredible upgrades and materials they used in building this home. You can just feel the difference when you walk through it,” Taylor says. “It is really one of the most unique offerings that I have ever stepped foot in.”
Sitting on 11.49 wooded acres that its owners helped preserve, 109 Hawks Nest Drive is an inspirational masterpiece. The home is on the Potomac Creek in the amenity-filled Potomac Creek Estates community, which has a fenced pasture and two barns for equestrian lovers, a community boat launch, picnic area and so much more. Belle Plains Boat Club is just down the road—or around the bend of Potomac Creek—for that many more waterside memories.
The home—spanning over 6,000 square feet throughout its four levels—was designed by celebrated architect Sabina Weitzman and constructed by Stonehaven Homes. Only the finest of materials were utilized here, including curly maple wood floors in its unique fourth-floor tower, custom metal railing on its outdoor decks and interior areas and premium Andersen windows throughout.
It’s easy to be dazzled by the home, but let’s explore the land first before heading inside.
The acreage overlooks the 3,000-plus acre Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve, which is loaded with hiking and adventure opportunities galore. The preserve will never be developed, equating to a lifetime of tranquility and nature exploring opportunities aplenty. In the heart of a migratory bird path, the Dickards have been dazzled throughout the years by feathered visitors that include arctic snow geese, white pelicans and frequent bald eagles. In Norris Dickard’s words, “You’re surrounded by woods here .... What’s not water is lush woods and lovely pastures.”
The focal point of the home is those stunning water views.
The Dickards wanted every room to flow with nature, visibly apparent with select curves and cornered windows that make the water views pop that much more. Among the exterior highlights of the beige beauty are Hardiplank siding and nearly 900 square feet of porch and deck space, including two outdoor rooms with fireplaces, a sitting area and outdoor covered dining room. There’s a two-car garage with a separate workshop and a tree-lined driveway winds to the residence itself.
Heading inside, every square foot is tastefully utilized and optimized for both everyday living and unforgettable gatherings. And there are five fireplaces, 10 ceiling fans and two exterior fans throughout the property for maximum comfort.
Custom-milled red elm and travertine stone flooring abound on the main level, with a two-story, window-clad great room (with wood-burning Rumford fireplace enclosed in a tower of captivating stonework), den with fireplace and the showstopping kitchen as major highlights. The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream with cherry cabinetry, Thermador stove and oven, a Bosch dishwasher, granite countertops and expansive breakfast bar near the great room. The powder room on the main level has a unique sink that was carved from a boulder that tumbled down a mountain from ancient Carthage in North Africa.
On the bedroom front, stunning water views anyone?
The primary bedroom—which is often enveloped in mature Yoshino cherry trees just outside—has a private sitting area, his-and-her closets and huge ensuite bath with stone flooring/accents, heated floors, soaking tub, two sinks and a walk-in shower, all with Hans Grohe fixtures. The primary bath’s flooring is sienna gold marble, beautifully complementing its solid cherry cabinetry. Upstairs, don’t forget to pause in the loft area overlooking the great room or journey up to the fourth-floor tower anchored by a shimmering glass-ball light fixture.
The finished walkout basement can very easily be its own apartment or in-law suite, complete with two bedrooms, a movie room (with projector and five surround-sound speakers), Jutul Scandinavian ceramic wood stove, kitchen, pool table space (the pool table conveys) and storage upon storage. The outdoor room just off the basement has its own wood-burning fireplace, too.
The home at 109 Hawks Nest Drive is within approximately 15 minutes of Interstate 95 (U.S. 17 exit), multiple Virginia Railway Express stations and downtown Fredericksburg. For everyday needs, Town and Country Market Place and Woodlawn Shopping Center are within 10 minutes and have grocery, dining and shopping options.
Dickard says he and his wife will miss the “orchestra of nature at its doorstep, the incredible spaces and just how unique and special this home is.”
What’s next? A cottage in Fredericksburg’s historic district awaits the Dickards for now, with possible plans to build another home with features of this stunning oasis somewhere and sometime in the future. After bringing to life such an awe-inspiring catch once, who could blame them for giving it another whirl?
For more information on 109 Hawks Nest Drive, contact Amy Cherry Taylor with Amy Cherry Taylor & Associates of AveryHess, Realtors at (703)577-0135 or visit www.amycherrytaylor.com. AveryHess, Realtors is located at 11019 Leavells Road in Spotsylvania.